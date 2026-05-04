For the first few months on Substack I was showing up consistently and growing by almost nothing.

I was posting…Trying different topics…Experimenting with different formats…

Doing everything I thought I was supposed to be doing. And my subscriber count would move by maybe two or three people on a good day.

I couldn’t figure out what I was missing. The platform was supposed to work. Other writers were growing. Why wasn’t I?

Then I stopped experimenting randomly and built a consistent Notes routine around the specific types of Notes that actually bring subscribers.

Not just any Notes — the right ones, posted consistently, with a simple daily system behind them.

About 30 days after staying consistent with my routine, things picked up.

The algorithm started learning who I was. The growth started compounding.

Now Notes brings me 500+ new subscribers every single month without fail.

Here’s the exact routine, no gatekeeping. I spent 20 to 30 minutes every morning, same routine every single day.

Step one — find your inspiration before you write a single word

Before I write anything I spend a few minutes scrolling the Notes feed looking at writers I admire.

I’m not copying anyone. I’m looking for a spark.

I’ll see something interesting and immediately think “how could I put my own spin on this?” That question alone generates more ideas than any brainstorming session I’ve ever tried.

What I’m specifically looking for are Notes that are getting traction. Something that’s gone semi-viral or sparked real discussion in the comments.

If it’s getting that kind of response for them it’ll probably get a similar response for me — the topic is resonating, the format is working, I just need to bring my own story and voice to it.

There’s also a feature most writers completely overlook. When you find a Note that’s performing well scroll past the comments and look for “Related Notes.”

Substack will literally show you other Notes getting traction right now that are similar to the one you’re reading. They’re telling you exactly what’s working on the platform in real time.

I break this down in much more detail inside the Notes Growth Workshop but even just knowing it exists changes how you use the app.

Once I have my inspiration, I write two to three Notes. Specific types that consistently bring subscribers rather than just likes — not whatever comes to mind that morning.

This whole step takes about ten to fifteen minutes.

Step two — engage genuinely with writers in your niche

Next, I’ll spend about five minutes engaging with other writers in my niche. I leave real comments that actually add something to the conversation.

There’s a difference between genuine engagement and performative engagement and readers feel it immediately. I’m responding to writers whose work I actually find interesting — not just dropping comments to get noticed.

This matters because Substack’s algorithm looks for overlapping audiences. When you engage consistently with writers in your niche it starts connecting you with their readers.

On Tuesdays I run my weekly Notes Boost — 300+ writers show up every week to share their latest Note and support each other.

On those days I’ll spend a few extra minutes finding writers in the community to go like, comment, and support. .

Step three — restack strategically

This takes the least time and gets overlooked the most.

I restack one or two Notes and posts from writers in my niche whose audience overlaps with mine.

When you restack someone in your space, you’re giving the algorithm a clear signal about who your readers are — and it starts connecting you with similar audiences automatically.

But most writers miss the next part of this step: I also restack my own content every day. One or two of my own Notes and posts — not more than that.

The reason is simple. The people reading your posts in their inbox are often completely different from the people following you on Notes.

Someone might subscribe and read every email you send but never open the app. When you restack your own posts into your Notes feed, your followers see content they may have never come across — even if it was published weeks ago.

A post that performed well three or four weeks ago still has life in it. Restacking brings it to people who missed it the first time.

This entire routine takes me about twenty minutes a day. Sometimes maybe I’ll put a little more love into it, but the key is consistency. This happens every morning without fail, like brushing my teeth.

Let me show you how to grow your Substack with a sustainable Notes-writing system

(📌 The deadline for May’s Notes Challenge is Tuesday night.)

If you want this system laid out step by step — the specific Note types that convert, the full breakdown of the Related Notes strategy, and how to build this into a daily habit — the Notes Growth Workshop is where it all lives.

When you join this week you also get access to May’s 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge starting Thursday.

Every morning for seven days a proven Notes template lands in your inbox. You open it, make it your own, and post it. Seven days of showing up with a framework that’s already been tested across hundreds of writers in every niche.

Sign up closes tomorrow night. The Challenge starts Thursday May 7th.

Here’s what writers are saying: “I did his 7-Day Notes Challenge and as a direct result gained 87 subscribers from Notes in a single month. HIGHLY RECOMMEND.” — Leah Steele Barnett Wes, I really subscribe to what you said about Notes and it has launched my Substack to almost 2000 subscribers this month just using notes three times a day since November.” — Laura Howard

Over 300 writers have gone through this system and built real momentum on Notes — writers who showed up every day with no clear direction and left with a routine that actually compounds.

This is the last chance to join before the deadline tomorrow night.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Question: How long does your current Notes routine take you every morning? Drop it in the comments — I’m curious where most writers are starting from.

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📌 PS - If you found this post helpful, would you please consider restacking it and sharing it with your audience?

This spreads the word and keeps me writing content that will help you grow your Substack and “escape the cubicle” life. 🙏