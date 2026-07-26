I used to check two numbers every week: My subscriber count, and my sales.

The first one kept climbing. The second one was a different story.

I remember sitting with my laptop one Sunday, scrolling through a month of posts I was genuinely proud of writing.

I wrote a list of good breakdowns. Clear tips. Lots of comments thanking me for the help. And a sales number that had barely changed in weeks.

I told myself it was just a numbers problem. More subscribers, and the sales would follow eventually.

The Post That Actually Sold Something Wasn’t a Tip at All

A few weeks later, I decided to write something different. No framework or 5 step system. Just an honest post about a specific week I almost gave up on this whole thing.

It didn’t perform like my usual posts. It performed better. And for the first time in months, people actually bought something the same day I published it.

I sat there rereading my own post trying to figure out why.

It wasn’t better written than my tips posts. It didn’t teach anyone anything. It just told the truth about something I usually would have kept to myself.

People Weren’t Ignoring My Offers. They Just Didn’t Know Me Yet.

That was the thing I’d been getting backwards for months:

My tips proved I knew something. But, they never once made anyone feel like they knew me.

So when I finally mentioned one of my offers, it landed like a stranger cutting into a conversation, because in a way, that’s exactly what I was to most of my list.

People would thank me for all the great tips but ignore my offers. That’s because I was giving away too much for free. And because nobody really knew me.

That one honest post I wrote changed all that in a single afternoon.

My offers have now gone on to make over $100K+, just simple things like guides and recorded workshops. Because I’m not afraid to weave them into my story anymore or actually share them with my readers.

The Whole “Starving Writer” Mentality Isn’t Something to Be Proud Of

A lot of writers wear broke like a badge of honor. Like struggling is just part of being a real writer, and making money means you sold out.

I don’t buy that. Not anymore.

A few thousand dollars a month isn’t just a number. It’s an emergency fund instead of white-knuckling every bill. It’s the debt you’ve been carrying finally getting paid off instead of just managed.

It’s the vacation you keep saying “someday” about, or the seed money for the business you’ve been sitting on for years.

That’s what a real sales number buys you. Not bragging rights. Room to breathe.

That’s exactly what I help writers build inside the Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass, not just an audience, but a way to actually live off one.

📌 Tonight only: join and I’m including my Storyselling Scripts as a bonus, seven scripts built to turn a story into a sale, not just a good read. (PS: this is a brand new bonus)

At midnight, Storyselling Scripts goes back to being sold on its own, as a brand new offer. You can join here:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

You don’t need more readers. You need the ones you already have to actually know you.

Keep writing, Wes