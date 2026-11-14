If you’re not sure what to do on Substack next, I get it. I’ve been there.
When I first started writing here, I was excited, like most writers are. It felt like a new space. I had plenty of ideas and a blank canvas to put them on, and it seemed like people were genuinely interested in being there.
“Maybe I can make this writing thing work?”
Then reality set in. I didn’t know how to grow it.
I Built a Simple Three-Step System that Took Me from Zero to 19,000 Subscribers and $100K revenue. Here's exactly what's inside.
Having an Audience Somewhere Else Doesn’t Mean You Know How to Grow Here
I’d built my LinkedIn to over 100,000 followers, so I figured that would carry over. It didn’t.
I posted, I shared, I told everyone about my Substack... and almost nobody came over.
Last month, LinkedIn brought me about 7 new subscribers. Notes brought me over 500+.
Think about that. LinkedIn is still my biggest audience, and it’s not where my growth comes from.
Then…I Found Notes
Notes is the short-post feed inside the Substack app, where people find writers they don’t follow yet. It turned out to be the thing I was missing.
I tested all types of Notes, from one-liners to long stories to tips... most of them didn’t work, but a few of them did.
Those few winners became my 20-minute daily Notes routine, the exact same one I use today, two years later.
Notes now consistently brings me 10+ new subscribers every day, and I’m grateful for that.
Imagine 10 new people showing up to read your writing every day. That’s a big deal.
I can’t promise every Note will take off. Some won’t go anywhere, and a few might bring in dozens of subscribers.
But if you build a simple routine and write on Notes every day, it will grow.
If You’ve Hit a Wall, This Is Where I’d Start
If you want to give your Substack a real chance, I’d encourage you to join my Notes Growth Workshop.
Inside, I break down my exact process on Notes, including the Note types that bring me subscribers, my simple 20-minute routine, and templates so you always know what to post.
You can find all the details to join below:
Everything you need is on the info page. Reach out if you have any questions.
Keep writing, Wes
P.S. Every week, I host a Notes Boost in the Substack Chat, and over 300 writers join in.
There’s no cost at all. Just find us in the Chat every Tuesday morning and share your Note.
Question: What’s the hardest part of growing your Substack right now?
You're fortunate to have found a way to grow here because for some of us (a lot?), Substack sometimes feels like a place where our words simply disappear into the void.
I'm a writer based in New Caledonia, on the other side of the world, and there are days when I genuinely wonder if Substack even remembers I exist.
I keep writing, sharing and engaging anyway. But sometimes, it feels like shouting into an empty room.
Did you ever experience that feeling of invisibility before things started changing for you?
Some do it the other way. Well on Substack but not so well on LinkedIn.