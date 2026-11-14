Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Patrick J. JAMES's avatar
Patrick J. JAMES
6h

You're fortunate to have found a way to grow here because for some of us (a lot?), Substack sometimes feels like a place where our words simply disappear into the void.

I'm a writer based in New Caledonia, on the other side of the world, and there are days when I genuinely wonder if Substack even remembers I exist.

I keep writing, sharing and engaging anyway. But sometimes, it feels like shouting into an empty room.

Did you ever experience that feeling of invisibility before things started changing for you?

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Avi's avatar
Avi
11h

Some do it the other way. Well on Substack but not so well on LinkedIn.

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