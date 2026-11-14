If you’re not sure what to do on Substack next, I get it. I’ve been there.

When I first started writing here, I was excited, like most writers are. It felt like a new space. I had plenty of ideas and a blank canvas to put them on, and it seemed like people were genuinely interested in being there.

“Maybe I can make this writing thing work?”

Then reality set in. I didn’t know how to grow it.

Having an Audience Somewhere Else Doesn’t Mean You Know How to Grow Here

I’d built my LinkedIn to over 100,000 followers, so I figured that would carry over. It didn’t.

I posted, I shared, I told everyone about my Substack... and almost nobody came over.

Last month, LinkedIn brought me about 7 new subscribers. Notes brought me over 500+.

Think about that. LinkedIn is still my biggest audience, and it’s not where my growth comes from.

Then…I Found Notes

Notes is the short-post feed inside the Substack app, where people find writers they don’t follow yet. It turned out to be the thing I was missing.

I tested all types of Notes, from one-liners to long stories to tips... most of them didn’t work, but a few of them did.

Those few winners became my 20-minute daily Notes routine, the exact same one I use today, two years later.

Notes now consistently brings me 10+ new subscribers every day, and I’m grateful for that.

Imagine 10 new people showing up to read your writing every day. That’s a big deal.

I can’t promise every Note will take off. Some won’t go anywhere, and a few might bring in dozens of subscribers.

But if you build a simple routine and write on Notes every day, it will grow.

If You’ve Hit a Wall, This Is Where I’d Start

If you want to give your Substack a real chance, I’d encourage you to join my Notes Growth Workshop.

Inside, I break down my exact process on Notes, including the Note types that bring me subscribers, my simple 20-minute routine, and templates so you always know what to post.

You can find all the details to join below:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Everything you need is on the info page. Reach out if you have any questions.

Keep writing, Wes

P.S. Every week, I host a Notes Boost in the Substack Chat, and over 300 writers join in.

There’s no cost at all. Just find us in the Chat every Tuesday morning and share your Note.

Question: What’s the hardest part of growing your Substack right now?