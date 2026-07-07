Everyone tells you that you have to hustle to grow.

Post constantly. Be everywhere. Grind harder than the next person.

But I’ll be honest with you…Over the last few months I’ve worked the fewest hours I ever have on my Substack, and it’s grown more than ever. My income has too.

Not because I hustled. Because I set up a simple system and just plug into it every day.

Now, could you hustle on YouTube to grow? Sure.

Could you grind it out on LinkedIn or Instagram? Of course, those can work too.

But if what you actually want is to grow and monetize your newsletter, you don’t need any of that. You can focus right here on Notes, set up your system, and let it do the work.

I grow my Substack every single day from about 20 minutes each morning.

Then I close the app and go live my life while new subscribers come in on their own. Here’s exactly what those 20 minutes look like.

Simple Notes like this one below bring me dozens of subscribers every single week:

The key is learning which types of Notes to write.

Here’s my simple daily 20 minute system (in a nutshell)

(1.) Scroll first, but never mindlessly

I open Notes and scroll the feed for a few minutes before I write anything.

Not the zombie kind of scrolling. I’m looking at what’s landing that day and letting it spark ideas, and half the time something I see reminds me of a story or a thought I can turn into a Note of my own.

By the time I stop scrolling, I already know what I’m going to write.

(2.) Write two or three, without overthinking it

This is where most of the 20 minutes goes.

I write two, sometimes three Notes. But I’m never sitting there waiting for inspiration to strike, because I pull from templates and the types of Notes I already know bring people in.

The kind of Note that makes another person feel seen, not the clever throwaway lines that get a couple likes and vanish by lunch.

Then I schedule them to go out across the day instead of dumping them all at once.

(3.) The part everyone skips (and shouldn’t)

Before I close the app, I spend the last few minutes showing up for other people.

I reply to a few writers for real, restack a couple of Notes I genuinely loved, and support the folks in my corner of Substack.

Almost nobody does this, and it’s one of the biggest reasons their Notes go nowhere. When you show up for other writers, they show up for you, and the algorithm starts learning exactly who your people are.

That’s the whole thing. Scroll, write, engage, done. Twenty minutes, and I move on with my day.

This is the “secret” people keep asking me for

I get dozens of messages every month.

Can you look at my Substack? What’s your secret? Can you give me a few tips?

This is it. All of it. There’s no hidden trick I’m holding back.

It’s a simple daily system, and I recorded the whole thing and made it genuinely affordable so I could just hand it to you instead of typing it out one DM at a time.

And it isn’t only me. Here’s what Valerie @ Encourage Your Soul sent me recently:

“I’m quite new to Substack, but I really like your strategy. I bought your Notes Growth Workshop and started using it June 15th. In the first 11 days, I went from 10 subscribers to 54!! It has slowed a bit the last few days, but I am still getting more subscribers daily. Thank you.” — Valerie

She was brand new, and the system still took her from 10 subscribers to 54 in under two weeks.

📌 Get my full Substack Notes System (plus something extra this week)

What I gave you above is the overview.

My Notes Growth Workshop is the whole thing, the exact Note types that bring subscribers, the templates I write from, the daily routine, and the restacking strategy that teaches the algorithm who your readers are.

It’s my most popular training, and it’s the same system Valerie used to go from 10 to 54 in her first 11 days.

If you know you’re ready to start growing with Notes, you can go ahead and join below:

Yes, I'm Ready to Write Better Notes

Here’s what makes this the week to join. Get the Workshop now and you also get a free ticket to my Notes Summer Challenge, kicking off July 15th.

It’s a guided push to build this exact routine and grow your Notes alongside a whole group of writers doing it right there with you.

This Friday is the cutoff. After that, the free ticket goes away and the Challenge gets sold separately as its own paid event.

So right now, you get all of it together, the full system and a seat in the Challenge, for the price of just the Workshop.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Imagine a month from now, waking up to new subscribers every morning from a routine that takes you 20 minutes. That’s what this builds. Come join us.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: How much time are you spending on Notes right now? Too much, too little, or none at all yet? Tell me in the comments.