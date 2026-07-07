Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Gary Sweeten's avatar
Gary Sweeten
9h

These are fantastic and simple ideas that can be implemented by anyone with good ideas and self-discipline. But, those are not easy to develop.

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Paul Walters's avatar
Paul Walters
2h

Thank you

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