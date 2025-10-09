People ask me all the time: “What’s your secret to growing so fast?”

They’re expecting some growth hack. A Notes formula. A posting schedule. Some algorithm trick I figured out.

The real answer is simpler than they think.

It wasn’t about Notes, SEO, or newsletter swaps. Those things helped, sure. But they’re not what actually unlocked growth.

The thing that changed everything: I stopped trying to write for everyone and started writing for someone specific.

That’s it. That’s the thing that took me from a few hundred subscribers to almost 14,000 in a year.

The First Few Months Were Rough. I Almost Quit.

For the first few months, I was all over the place.

Career advice! Writing tips! Productivity hacks! Monetization strategies! A little bit of everything for everyone who might possibly be interested.

I thought casting a wide net would bring more subscribers. Instead, it brought confusion.

My content was fine. It just wasn’t for anyone in particular. Generic advice competing with ten thousand other newsletters saying similar things.

Growth was painfully slow. People would read a post, maybe like it, and disappear. No real engagement. No community. No one felt like “This newsletter is FOR me.”

I was stuck at a few hundred subscribers, wondering what I was doing wrong.

Then I Noticed Something…

I was reading through comments one day, and I saw a pattern.

The people who were actually engaging—leaving thoughtful replies, asking questions, sharing my posts—they were all the same type of person.

Not just “writers.” But writers who wanted to build an audience and monetize through digital products. People trying to escape their 9-to-5. Creators who wanted freedom, not just a side hustle.

That’s when it hit me: What if I just wrote for them?

What if I stopped trying to appeal to every writer on Substack and got laser-focused on helping this one specific group?

It felt risky. Like I was leaving subscribers on the table.

But I was desperate enough to try it.

Everything Changed When I Got Specific

I stopped writing generic “newsletter growth” content.

I started writing specifically for writers who wanted to monetize without paid subscriptions. People who were burned out and looking for a different way. Creators who wanted to build something on their own terms.

I told my actual story—the burned-out career coach drowning in client calls, trying to build something better. Not the polished guru version. The real, messy version.

My writing got sharper. My message got clearer. Posts that used to ramble suddenly had a point.

And the growth? It accelerated.

Not because I was reaching more people, but because the right people were finding me and actually sticking around.

Posts got real engagement. Subscribers left thoughtful comments instead of just liking and leaving. People DM’d me saying “It’s like you’re reading my mind.”

A community formed because everyone had the same struggles and the same goals.

The numbers tell part of the story: almost 14,000 subscribers in one year. Over $100K in revenue.

But what really changed was the quality. These weren’t just email addresses. These were real people I was actually helping with real problems.

Why This One Shift Unlocked Everything

Here’s what I didn’t expect: all the tactics work better when you have this foundation.

I was already posting on Notes. But Notes started converting 10x better once I was speaking to someone specific instead of everyone in general.

I was already writing valuable content. But posts got shared way more when people felt personally seen.

My entire message went from forgettable to magnetic.

Before I got specific, I was doing all the “right things”—posting consistently, engaging, providing value. But nothing really clicked because I was speaking to no one in particular.

After I got specific? All those same tactics suddenly worked. Because they finally had a foundation to build on.

Most Writers Won’t Do This (And That’s Your Advantage)

I know what you’re thinking: “But if I narrow my focus, won’t I lose potential subscribers?”

I thought the same thing. Choosing a specific audience feels limiting. Scary, even.

But here’s what actually happens: when you try to speak to everyone, you connect with no one.

Your content becomes vanilla. Forgettable. Just another voice saying the same things as everyone else.

When you speak to someone specific—when you’re so clear on who you’re helping that you can picture them—the right people find you. And they don’t just subscribe. They engage. They buy. They tell their friends.

Everyone talks about niching down. Almost nobody actually does it because it feels like you’re leaving money on the table.

I did it. And it unlocked “final boss mode.”

What This Means If You’re Stuck Right Now

Maybe you’re posting consistently. Writing good content. Doing all the “right things.”

But growth feels painfully slow and you can’t figure out why.

Maybe you’re trying to appeal to everyone and connecting with no one.

The solution is simpler than you think: Get specific about who you’re writing for.

Not “writers” or “creators” or “entrepreneurs.” That’s still too broad.

Who specifically? What do they actually want? What keeps them up at night? What transformation are they desperately looking for?

When you can answer that clearly, everything else gets easier. Your content strategy becomes obvious. Your voice gets stronger. Your message cuts through all the noise.

This is the foundation everything else builds on.

Want the Complete System to Growing Your Newsletter?

Getting specific about who you serve was the breakthrough. But it was just the beginning.

Once I had that clarity, I needed systems for:

Creating content that actually speaks to my specific audience...

Building real connection that turns casual readers into community...

Growing consistently without burning out or being everywhere...

Monetizing in a way that actually serves the people I’m helping...

Everything I’ve learned about building a newsletter that grows and makes money—starting with getting crystal clear on your specific person—I’ve packed into my Six Figure Substack Growth Masterclass.

This is the exact system I used to go from a few hundred confused subscribers to almost 14,000 engaged readers and $100K+ in revenue.

If you’re ready to stop writing for everyone and start building something real, join 100’s of writers below:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

One Decision Changed this Newsletter

14,000 subscribers didn’t come from a secret hack or a viral post.

It came from one decision: get clear on who I was talking to, then show up for those people consistently.

Everything else—the Notes strategy, the content systems, the monetization—built on that foundation.

Your growth is waiting on the other side of this one decision.

Question : What’s your specific niche? Who do you write for? Tell us in the comments and share your Substack. I’d love to find some new writers to follow and support.

