Most writers trying to grow on Substack are waiting for the same thing:

That one Note that takes off. That one post that gets shared everywhere. That one moment where the algorithm finally notices them and everything changes overnight.

I spent the first few months chasing that too.

Trying to write clever hooks. Studying what went viral in my niche and reverse engineering it.

Checking my stats after every post hoping something had broken through.

That moment never came. And my Substack grew to 18,000 subscribers anyway.

Here’s what most writers get completely backwards. Trying to go viral is not just ineffective — it’s actively working against you.

When you write for virality you write for everyone. When you write for everyone nobody feels like you’re writing for them specifically.

And readers who don’t feel specifically spoken to don’t trust you.

100 readers who genuinely trust you are worth more than 10,000 casual followers who barely remember why they subscribed.

Slow steady consistent growth isn’t a consolation prize. It’s the whole strategy. It’s sustainable, it’s realistic, and it’s completely duplicatable.

916 new subscribers last month from a routine most writers would call too simple.

I spend about twenty minutes every morning on my main growth tasks.

I’ll write two to three Notes using the specific types that consistently bring subscribers, rather than just likes.

Then, I’ll do one or two strategic restacks — your own older content given fresh life with newer subscribers and writers in your niche whose audience overlaps with yours.

That’s the whole routine.

No elaborate content calendar or obsessing over hooks.

Last month that routine brought me 916 new subscribers. Not from one lucky Note that happened to take off.

From showing up every single day with something honest and specific and giving the algorithm consistent signals about who I am and who my readers are.

The writers who complicate Notes almost always get worse results than the ones who just show up consistently.

The algorithm doesn’t reward clever. It rewards consistency.

Your story is the one thing AI cannot replicate. Here's why that matters more than ever.

Most writers think they need to create more value. More tips. More tactics.

But people have Google and they have AI. Information is free and infinitely available to anyone with an internet connection.

What nobody else has is your specific story.

Your story about that burnout you survived.

The moment something finally clicked after months of nothing.

The mistake that cost you six months of momentum.

The specific perspective that came from living through something nobody else has lived through the same way.

That’s what builds genuine trust. And genuine trust is what eventually turns a casual reader into someone who buys from you without needing much convincing.

Your story isn’t something to save for a special occasion.

It’s your entire competitive advantage and it gets more valuable every single day you keep showing up and sharing it honestly.

Most writers are one weekend project away from their first $1,000. They keep not starting.

Most writers wait until they have a big audience before thinking about monetizing.

That waiting costs real time and real income they’ll never get back.

You don’t need 10,000 subscribers to create your first simple digital product.

You just need a specific problem your audience keeps running into and a focused solution priced under $100.

My first digital product took a weekend to create. It’s made over $100K since.

Not because it was polished or impressive. Because it solved one real problem for one specific type of person at a price they could say yes to without thinking hard about it.

Notes brings the right readers in » Your story builds the trust » The product turns that trust into income.

That’s the whole system. And it works whether you have 500 subscribers or 50,000.

Let me show you how to grow and monetize your Substack.

Everything I just described lives inside three products.

Most writers end up getting all three and turning them into a repeatable system — because each one covers a different piece of the puzzle and together they give you the complete roadmap.

(📌 Quick Note: Pricing is going up again across ALL products on June 15th. I’ve kept them as accessible as possible, with 500+ writers joining in the last year. This is the best time to join, if you’ve been on the fence.)

A lot of writers read something like this, feel motivated for a few days, and then fall back into the same patterns because they never had a real system to follow in the first place.

That’s exactly what these products give you. A real system you can start using tomorrow morning.

📌 (Step 1) The Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass is where to start if you want to get the foundation right.

Your story, your positioning, your voice, and the daily Notes system that brings in new subscribers consistently.

This is the step that makes everything else work — the specific angle that makes your newsletter worth following, the voice that builds genuine trust, and the Notes routine that brings the right subscribers in every single day.

This is the system that helped me grow to 18,000+ subscribers and $100K+ in revenue.

Over 500 writers have gone through the Masterclass and built this foundation. Writers who showed up scattered and unsure of what they were building — and left with a clear direction, a growing audience, and a Substack that finally felt like theirs.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

📌 (Step 2) The Notes Growth Workshop is the daily system that keeps your growth consistent without burning you out.

The Workshop teaches the specific Note types that bring subscribers not just likes, the restacking strategy, the 20-minute routine, and the approach that teaches the algorithm exactly who you are.

If Notes hasn’t been working for you this is what fixes that.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

📌 (Step 3) The Digital Product Masterclass is how you turn your audience into real income.

This Masterclass teaches how to create simple products under $100 created in a weekend and sold to an audience that already trusts you.

The exact process behind $100K+ in revenue from a free newsletter — laid out simply so you can build it too.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

Question: Which of these three do you feel like you’re missing most right now — the daily Notes habit, telling your story consistently, or creating your first product?

Drop it in the comments — genuinely curious where most writers identify the gap.

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