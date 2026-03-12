Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Stoic Compound's avatar
Stoic Compound
12h

The migration from institutional dependence toward the ownership of one’s intellectual output represents a profound reclamation of personal sovereignty.

Such an ascent is predicated upon a disciplined adherence to Time Preference, where the ephemeral security of a salary is exchanged for the compounding equity of a sovereign audience.

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The M&A Hunter's avatar
The M&A Hunter
21h

I just hit 1k I can't imagine 16k

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