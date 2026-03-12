I watch talented writers quit Substack every single week.

Writers with real skill. Genuine stories. Something worth saying. People who are honestly better writers than half the newsletters growing fast right now.

And they disappear.

Not because their writing wasn’t good enough. Not because their niche was too small or their ideas weren’t worth reading.

Because nobody could find them.

That’s the whole problem. And it’s completely fixable.

The Two Things Every Growing Substack Needs — and Why Most Writers Only Have One

Most writers pour everything into the craft.

Getting the post right…Finding the perfect words…Rewriting the same paragraph four times...Making sure it’s ready before hitting publish.

And the craft matters. Of course it does.

But growing a newsletter requires two things working together: Creating the right content AND consistently getting it in front of new readers every single day.

Most writers are doing one without the other.

They’re writing great posts that go out to the same small audience week after week. Just hoping that eventually the right post finds the right person at the right time.

That’s not a strategy. That’s luck. And luck isn’t repeatable.

The writers who grow consistently aren’t always the best writers in the room. They’re the ones who figured out both sides of the equation.

Think of Your Substack Like Your Home

Your posts are like your living room.

That’s where the real relationship happens. Where you go deeper with your readers, build genuine trust, share what you actually think.

But here’s a problem many writers never see…

If nobody is walking through the front door, your living room stays empty. No matter how good the conversation is inside.

Substack Notes is your front door.

It’s how new readers find you before they ever subscribe to anything…

It’s how the Substack algorithm connects your writing with people who’ve never heard of you…

It’s the thing that keeps new people walking in every single day while your posts do the work of keeping them there…

Without Notes you’re writing in a house with the door locked. Great content but nobody’s finding it.

Once I figured this out, my newsletter finally started to grow.

Notes became responsible for over 70% of my daily subscriber growth, growing to 16,000+ subscribers.

The Three Steps in My System that Fixed Both Sides of the Equation

Once I stopped winging it and built a real system, three clear steps emerged.

Nothing complicated, just three steps done consistently in the right order that completely changed what I was building here.

16,000 subscribers. Over $100,000 in yearly revenue. Working 2-3 hours a day.

Over 500 writers have plugged into this same system in the last year. Here’s exactly what it looks like.

Step 1 — Get Clear on Your Story and Build Your Foundation (Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass)

This is where everything starts and where most writers skip straight past.

If you don’t know what you stand for, who you’re writing for, and why your specific voice matters — your front door doesn’t attract the right people even when it’s open.

The Masterclass is the complete foundation. How to find your voice, clarify your story, and build a Substack people actually want to read and pay for. The same foundation I built everything else on.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Step 2 — Open the Front Door and Keep It Open Every Single Day (the Notes Growth Workshop)

Once you have the foundation built, this is how you get discovered.

Notes is the growth engine. My 20-minute daily Notes system helps bring new subscribers to my newsletter every single day.

The Workshop breaks down the exact types of Notes that convert scrollers into subscribers versus the ones that just get likes. The 20-minute daily routine that keeps new readers finding you consistently…without grinding on LinkedIn or dancing on TikTok.

This is the step that solves the promotion problem.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Step 3 — Turn Your Audience Into Real Income (Six-Figure Digital Product Masterclass)

Your newsletter is growing. Now it’s time to get paid for it.

I teach how to create digital products under $100 that solve real problems for the audience you’ve already built.

These are the kinds of products that generated over $100,000 in yearly revenue for me. Simple products built around a real story that resonated with real people.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

This is What's Waiting on the Other Side of Having a Real System

I want to leave you with something more important than the numbers.

Right now I’m working remotely 2-3 hours a day from Puerto Rico.

Surfing in the mornings, writing in the afternoons.

No calendar full of back to back calls. No boss. No commute.

Just a simple newsletter that grows every single day and a business built on simple digital products that sell while I’m living my life.

That’s what happens when both sides of the equation are finally working. Great content and a real system for getting it found.

The talented writers who quit didn’t fail because they couldn’t write. They failed because nobody ever showed them the other side.

This is the other side.

Keep writing, Wes

Questions: Which step are you at right now? If you’re not sure, just let me know in the comments. I’ll help point you in the right direction.

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