Just last week I wrote a very simple Note.

Took me about 5 minutes to write. Nothing fancy. Just a genuine thought about supporting other writers.

It’s already brought over 170+ new subscribers ( and counting)…

That’s the power of understanding which Notes actually convert.

I’ve grown to 15,000 subscribers in one year and 70% of that growth came from Notes.

Not complicated. Just consistent.

I spend about 20 minutes a day writing Notes and it brings me 10+ subscribers every single day.

Here’s exactly what I write.

Subscribers are already here. Why are you trying to bring them from Instagram?

If you’re wondering how you’ll grow your newsletter in 2026, you’re literally sitting on the answer.

Subscribers are already on Substack. Already scrolling Notes. Already looking for newsletters to subscribe to.

Why would you try to bring them over from Instagram, LinkedIn, or Twitter?

They’re already here.

The algorithm is designed to connect them with you. You just need to show up with the right Notes.

Most writers don’t understand this opportunity. They’re posting randomly, hoping something works.

Meanwhile, there’s a system that brings 10+ subscribers daily. Simple. Sustainable. Actually enjoyable.

After writing 700+ Notes, these 3 types quietly convert every single day

After writing over 700 Notes over the last year, the patterns became crystal clear.

Not all Notes are created equal. Some get tons of likes but zero subscribers. Others quietly convert readers all day long.

Here are the 3 types that actually move the needle.

Type #1: Community Notes

These are Notes that invite other writers to participate. Share a tip. Drop a link to their post. Tell their story.

Community Notes work because the algorithm seems to prioritize showing them to new people. And they create genuine connections.

Here’s one I posted recently: “The secret to growth on Substack? Be generous. Give before you take. Support someone’s post with a comment. Restack a note. If you’re growing here, share a link to your recent note or post. Come back and find a new writer’s content to help boost. Working together is the best way for everyone to grow.”

Simple, right? But it brought in 15+ new subscribers and created dozens of genuine connections.

The key is coming back and actually engaging with the responses. Don’t just post and disappear. Support the writers who participate.

Type #2: Education Notes

These deliver one simple, actionable insight about your niche. Not a comprehensive guide. Just one thing that works, explained simply.

Education Notes position you as helpful without being pushy. They show expertise without overwhelming anyone.

Here’s one that performed well: “The best Substack growth hack is writing something worth sharing. Not SEO tricks. Not posting times. Not newsletter swaps. Write something that makes someone say ‘I have to send this to my friend.’ That’s it. That’s the strategy.”

Clean. Simple. One clear takeaway.

These Notes build trust. And trust converts to subscribers. You’re proving your value before asking for anything in return.

Type #3: Motivational Notes

These give encouragement about the writing journey. Permission to start or keep going. Honest reflections on the challenges we all face.

Motivational Notes work because they create connections.

Here’s one that resonated: “Can we normalize starting a business at 45? Learning a new language at 55? Taking up writing fiction at 65? Traveling solo at 75? I just started this Substack at 40 and crossed 10,000 subscribers last week. Your timeline isn’t everyone else’s timeline. Popular culture wants you to believe you’re ‘too late’ but that’s just noise. Tune it out and start anyway.”

Share your real journey, not just the highlights. Be honest about struggles. Give people permission to try, to fail, to start over.

People subscribe to voices they connect with emotionally.

20 minutes a day. 600+ subscribers every month. Here’s the actual routine.

Here’s my actual routine:

I post 2 Notes daily. Usually one Community or Education Note in the morning. One Motivational or Education Note in the evening.

Total time investment? 20 minutes.

That’s it. No complicated strategy. No multi-platform hustle. Just consistent Notes that connect with the right people.

Could I do more and make it more complicated? Sure. But it’s not necessary.

And here’s what’s important: this has to become a simple habit you can actually do every day.

If it’s too complicated, you won’t do it. If it takes an hour, you’ll quit after two weeks.

Second, it needs to actually be effective and work.

You’re not trying to go viral. You’re not chasing likes or trying to get 1,000 restacks.

You’re simply wanting to connect with new people. The right types of people. Subscribers who actually care about what you write.

What changes when you grow 10+ subscribers every single day (consistently)

Imagine waking up every morning to 10-15 new subscribers.

Not from some viral post or grinding on five different platforms. Just from showing up on Notes for 20 minutes yesterday.

Imagine watching your newsletter grow consistently. Every single day.

Just steady, predictable growth.

Imagine building a newsletter business that doesn’t require you to be everywhere all the time. No Instagram reels. No LinkedIn carousels. No TikTok videos.

Just writing. The thing you actually enjoy doing.

That’s what this system gives you.

It’s simple enough to become a habit. It’s effective enough to actually work.

And it connects you with the right people. Not random followers who never read your work, but actual subscribers who care about what you write.

That’s the difference between struggling to grow and building something sustainable.

Let me show you how to make Substack Notes work for you

Understanding which Note types work is one thing.

Knowing how to write them so they actually convert is another.

That’s what I teach inside my “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop.

Inside, you’ll learn:

The specific types of Notes that consistently convert browsers into subscribers, with real examples from my journey to 15,000 subscribers.

How to write Notes in 5 minutes or less, so this doesn’t become another exhausting task competing for your limited time.

Which Notes to avoid —the ones that get tons of likes and comments but zero subscribers, so you stop wasting time on vanity metrics.

Formatting that stops the scroll . The visual tricks and structure that make people actually read your Note instead of scrolling past.

How to build a sustainable daily practice that doesn’t burn you out in three weeks.

Here’s a special bonus when you join now: You get access to my next 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge.

First challenge of the year. 7 days. 7 emails. 7 Note templates.

One email each day showing you exactly how to write that Note for your niche. No more staring at blank screens wondering what to post.

I’ve proven it works. 15,000 subscribers in one year. Consistent 10+ subscribers daily. $5K+ monthly revenue.

Over 300+ writers have joined the Notes Workshop this year, you can join below:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

You don’t need to figure this out the hard way. You don’t need to waste a year testing what works.

Just show up with the right Notes.

Let’s make 2026 your growth year.

-Wes

Question: What’s stopping you from writing on Notes every day? Let me know in the comments.

Leave a comment

📌 PS - If you found this post helpful, would you please consider restacking it and sharing it with your audience?

This spreads the word and keeps me writing content that will help you grow your Substack and “escape the cubicle” life.