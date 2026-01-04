Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yvette Lans's avatar
Yvette Lans
7h

I started last Monday with posting 2 notes consistently. I already have 62 new subscribers because one went semi viral. Notes are indeed the best way to grow your Substack. And it's fun too!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Sharon Howard's avatar
Sharon Howard
5h

Love this! Enjoying the content🌺

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wes Pearce · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture