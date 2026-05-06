Several years ago, I got laid off from my job managing a local wine shop.

No plan. No savings runway. No idea what came next.

I stumbled onto a freelance writing website and started taking whatever gigs I could find just to make money. Nothing glamorous about it. Just someone figuring out their next move one project at a time.

That accidental decision eventually led to everything I have now.

Today, I write for a couple of hours in the morning, close the laptop, and the rest of the day is mine.

This past winter I spent months working remotely in Puerto Rico — surfing in the mornings, writing in the afternoons, doing work I actually care about from wherever I want.

I have more margin and breathing room now than I’ve had at any point in my adult working life.

None of that came from a lucky break or a viral moment. It all traces back to three income streams I built slowly through writing online…starting from that freelance website with no plan and no audience.

And notice something before I share them. I didn’t get paid by the word. I didn’t pitch articles to magazines. I didn’t land a book deal.

Those income streams exist and writing a book is still a legitimate long-term play — but if you want to start making real money from writing online sooner rather than later they’re probably not where I’d start.

Here’s what actually worked.

Income stream one — 1-on-1 services

The freelance writing turned into resume writing almost by accident. Clients kept asking. I kept saying yes.

Eventually it became a full resume writing business that was my primary income for several years.

This is the most accessible starting point for most writers. You have a skill, you find clients, you get paid.

Whatever your niche — career advice, fitness, finance, AI — writing about it publicly makes people trust you enough to pay for your help directly. The writing does the marketing for you before a client ever reaches out.

It works. It paid the bills for years. But it has a ceiling and I hit it hard.

I scaled up to doing five or six client calls a day, back to back, a full calendar that never emptied. The money was there but so was the exhaustion.

The 1-on-1 model is a great starting point but it will eventually cost you more than it pays you if you don’t build something alongside it.

Income stream two — coaching and consulting

When I started writing my Substack, something shifted. My audience found me.

They saw what I was building and wanted help building the same thing. The coaching income followed the writing — not the other way around.

This is the income stream most writers don’t realize is available to them regardless of what they write about.

Think about it this way: A fitness writer who documents their own training journey builds an audience of people who want to get fit. Some of those readers will eventually want direct help from someone they already trust.

The coaching opportunity exists because the writing created the relationship first.

Your newsletter does the trust-building at scale so that when someone is ready to invest they already know exactly who they want to work with.

Income stream three — simple digital products

This is the one that changed things for me: simple digital products.

Simple guides, ebooks, workshops — products priced under $100 that solve one specific problem for one specific person.

You create them once, offer over and over, no client calls required.

I’ve been able to generate over $100K+ in digital product revenue this way. Not from a massive complicated course empire. From simple focused products sold to an audience that already trusted me from reading my newsletter every week.

This is the income stream that actually scales.

The one that doesn’t stop when you stop. The one that runs while you’re surfing in the morning or sitting somewhere you actually want to be.

None of this exists without one decision I made almost by accident

The freelance clients found me because of my writing…

The coaching clients trust me because of my writing…

The digital product buyers buy because of my writing…

Substack and my daily writing habit are the engine behind everything.

You don’t need to quit your job to start. You just need to start writing consistently and let the opportunities find you.

If I was starting over today, I’d do two things immediately:

Grow my Substack by writing on Notes every single day and publishing a post every week. And create one simple digital product as fast as possible.

That combination is the fastest path I’ve found to making real money from writing online. Everything else builds from there.

Let me show you how to grow your Substack in a simple, sustainable way.

(📌 Last chance before everything goes up May 11th)

Quick reminder — all of my trainings are increasing in price on May 11th. I extended this about one more week, so everyone has a change to get in.

If you want the complete system for building on Substack the right way — this is your moment. Here they are:

The Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass is where to start if you’re ready to build the foundation that makes all three income streams possible.

Your story, your positioning, your voice, the daily Notes system, and how to grow an audience that trusts you enough to eventually pay you — laid out simply so you can start building this week.

Here’s what’s inside:

Your origin story and positioning — the specific angle that makes your newsletter impossible to ignore and immediately worth following. Most writers skip this and then wonder why nothing gains traction

Your voice — how to write authentically in a way that builds the kind of trust that turns readers into paying clients and customers

The daily Notes system — the exact routine behind 500-700 new subscribers every month built around a 20-minute daily habit

How to monetize your audience — the digital product strategy behind $100K+ in revenue built around simple products that sell consistently

A sustainable system you’ll actually stick to — because showing up consistently only works if it doesn’t burn you out in three weeks

“This was the best most concise explanation of how to scale and monetize a newsletter I’ve ever come across.” — Jake Griggs

“I absolutely love the honesty. I like how he doesn’t pressure you to be on every platform and just chose a few to start with. This is why it’s important to invest in learning from people who have done the work before.” — Sumu Sathi

Over 500 writers have gone through the Masterclass and built this foundation. Writers who showed up scattered and unsure of what they were building — and left with a clear direction, a growing audience, and a Substack that finally felt like theirs.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

The Digital Product Masterclass is where to start if you already have an audience and you’re ready to turn it into income.

This is that income stream number 3 that I mentioned, the one I recommend most.

This Masterclass teaches my exact process from idea to first sale — how to find your product idea, price it, set it up, and sell it consistently without overcomplicating everything.

It’s the same system I’ve used over and over to generate $100K+ in product revenue:

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

Question: Which of these three income streams feels most realistic for where you are right now? Drop it in the comments — I’m curious where most writers are starting from.