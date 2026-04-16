Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Bob's avatar
Bob
4h

Wes, this one hits the exact tension most early‑stage writers feel — and when I ran it through the little analysis tool I’ve been building, the structure was unmistakable:

Hook: the two questions every creator secretly wants to ask but rarely says out loud: How did you do this? Will it work for me?

Pattern: the myth that growth requires complexity — when your whole story shows the opposite.

Authority: the lived proof of showing up daily on Notes, compounding small actions, and letting the system do the heavy lifting.

Turn: from “this only works for certain niches” → to “this works anywhere clarity, story, and consistency exist.”

Mechanic: a simple, repeatable Notes habit + one clear offer — the real engine behind the 17,000 subscribers.

Close: the invitation to stop waiting to feel ready and start building something real.

What I love is how you collapse the distance between “someone like you” and “someone like me.”

The tool flagged that as the real insight here:

writers don’t need a bigger audience — they need a system that compounds.

Beautifully done.

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Rhiannon's avatar
Rhiannon
3h

Honestly the reason I’m not doing any writing or posting online anymore is that I watched someone steal and post from

My notes app—word

For word—note after note. It feels futile. To not be allowed to produce anything without it being taken-makes it feel like —it’s not even worth it to try. Just wasting my time. Others profiting from my thoughts while I struggle to survive. I feel like a slave being purposefully silenced.

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