I know I share a lot about growing to 17,000 subscribers and generating over $100K in revenue in a year…

And I understand how far away that can feel when you’re just getting started. Trust me, I was there not that long ago…writing to almost nobody, wondering if any of it was actually going to work.

So I want to share something with you today that I hope lands the way it’s meant to.

Every single week I get two questions more than anything else.

“How did you actually do this?” And “will it work for me?”

Here’s my honest answer to the first question.

I started with no audience and no plan.

I showed up every day on Notes, found my story, built a simple daily system, and let it compound over time.

That simple daily system and consistently helped me grow, little by little.

Nothing complicated. Nothing that requires you to be on five platforms or post three times a day or have an existing following somewhere else.

Just a simple repeatable system done consistently.

Here’s my honest answer to the second one.

Yes. It will work for you.

I know that sounds like something everyone says. But I’ve watched this work for fiction writers, fitness writers, finance writers, parenting writers, career writers, AI writers, and writers in niches I’d never heard of before they joined my community.

The niche matters far less than most writers think. What matters is showing up with your story, building a daily Notes habit, and creating something simple your audience can buy.

Over 500 writers have now gone through my Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass. Here’s what some of them have said:

“I absolutely love the honesty. I like how he doesn’t pressure you to be on every platform and just chose a few to start with. This is why it’s important to invest in learning from people who have done the work before.” — Sumu Sathi

“I bought your notes workshop and mostly followed it to the letter. Lo and behold, it worked. I post about three notes a day, and I picked up significant traffic growing to 2,300 subscribers and around 2,800 followers.” — Gilbert, Fit to Teach

“I did his 7-Day Notes Challenge last month and as a direct result of following his strategy gained 87 subscribers from Notes over the last month. One month ago I was at 100 subs and today I’m at 221.” — Leah Steele Barnett

All different niche and starting points. But, they used the same system.

Let me show you how to grow your Substack, the right way from day one

If you’re on day one wondering where to begin, the Substack Masterclass is where you build your foundation. Your story, your voice, your Notes system, your first digital product.

Everything in the right order so you’re never guessing what to do next.

If you’re further along but feeling stuck, the Masterclass gives you the complete roadmap to get unstuck and start growing consistently.

The writers who make it on Substack aren’t the ones with the most talent or the biggest existing audiences. They’re the ones who stopped waiting to feel ready and started building something real.

If that’s you I’d love to see you inside:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Keep writing, Wes

Question: What’s the one thing holding you back from building this right now? Drop it in the comments. I read every single one and I’ll do my best to help.

Leave a comment