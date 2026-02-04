I want to keep it real with you.

I’ve been writing on Substack for over 18 months now. I’m definitely not one of the OGs, but I’ve been here for a minute. I’ve already navigated some algorithm changes and platform shifts.

And I’m noticing some big changes the last few months.

If you’re feeling it too, you’re not alone.

When the Old Playbook Stopped Working

Back in the day, you could write 10 posts in a month and 1 or 2 would go viral. You’d wake up to a bunch of new subscribers overnight.

Or you’d write a few Notes, one would catch fire, and your Substack would explode.

That was the pattern for a lot of us in 2024 and early 2025. Growth felt almost predictable. You’d post consistently, a few pieces would hit, and your numbers would climb.

It felt like we’d figured something out. Like we’d “cracked” a formula.

I remember having weeks where a single post would bring in 50 to 100+ subscribers. Or a Note would get restacked 30 times and I’d gain 20 new people that day.

It wasn’t every post. But it happened often enough that you could count on it.

That’s changing.

What Changed in January (And Why Your Numbers Look Different)

My longer form posts are getting way fewer likes and comments than they used to.

But here’s the interesting part: my views are about the same. Sometimes higher.

Many people have reported lower open rates for their emails. Mine are staying pretty steady, even with fewer likes showing up.

So what’s going on?

I think it’s a few things happening at once, and they’re all worth understanding.

First, email providers are getting tighter.

Your posts might be landing in promotions tabs or just not getting seen the way they used to. Gmail and other providers are constantly changing how they filter content. What landed in the primary inbox six months ago might not today.

Second, I have a strong suspicion Substack isn’t sending your emails to all your subscribers anymore.

I can’t prove this as fact, but here’s what I’ve noticed:

I subscribe to several writers here. When they post, I’ll get a notification on my phone about their new post. But I won’t get their email until a few hours later. Or sometimes not at all.

If that’s happening on my end as a reader, it’s probably happening to your subscribers too.

This isn’t necessarily malicious. As platforms scale, they often stagger delivery or prioritize based on engagement history. But it does mean your open rates might not reflect how many people are actually seeing your work.

Third, there was an actual platform cleanup.

Substack’s CEO Chris Best publicly confirmed they blocked accounts creating fake paid subscriptions for self-promotion and removed them from bestseller leaderboards.

When platforms do cleanups like this, it can reshape how discovery and distribution work across the whole network. (It happens on LinkedIn like every 6 months.)

If the algorithm was using certain signals that turned out to be inflated or fake, those signals get removed. And that affects everyone.

And fourth, Substack is pushing hard into video.

They’re rolling out Substack TV and putting a lot of resources into video content. Whether you like it or hate it (personally I’m indifferent), it’s clear the platform is making changes to support this direction.

When platforms shift priorities, distribution shifts with it.

So if you’re seeing these changes, don’t be discouraged.

Just understand that platforms evolve. And you need to evolve with them.

Where Growth Is Actually Happening Now

Here’s what’s been working for me the last few months: my Notes have been blowing up.

Not every single one. But consistently, Notes are bringing in more subscribers than my longer posts.

Substack has put massive effort into growing the Notes platform. And it shows.

Most of my subscribers over the last few months have come from Notes, Recommendations, or word of mouth. Not from my longer posts going viral like they used to.

And here’s something important to remember: Substack’s algorithm is actually designed to help you.

When Substack held their NYC “Notes Night” event a few months ago, we learned directly from Hamish McKenzie and Mike Cohen that Substack’s goal is to show your content to people who will actually like your writing and subscribe.

That’s fundamentally different from other platforms that trap users for ad revenue.

Substack wants readers to find writers they’ll genuinely follow. The algorithm is working to make those connections, not just keep people scrolling endlessly.

That’s a good thing.

It means when you show up consistently and write for the right people, the platform will help connect you with them.

You’re not fighting the algorithm. You’re working with it.

Five Ways to Adapt and Keep Growing in 2026

So how do we evolve? Here’s what I’m doing and what I recommend you do too.

1. Focus on Building Community

This is something nobody can take away from you.

You can build community in your Chat. For example, I offer a weekly Notes Boost and have 200+ writers pop into that thread every week. It’s become a real community where people support each other, share wins, and genuinely care about each other’s growth.

You can also reach out to your subscribers and followers directly. Invite them to participate in the comments. Ask questions. Run polls. Reply to every comment for a week and see what happens.

Build something where people feel like they’re being seen and heard.

When you have genuine community, algorithm changes matter less. Because your people will find you no matter what. They’ll open your emails. They’ll share your work. They’ll show up.

Community is the moat around your newsletter.

2. Build Your List Off the Platform

This might feel counterintuitive, but it’s just smart.

Export your subscriber list at least every few weeks. Seriously, do this. It takes two minutes and it’s your insurance policy.

Keep growing on at least one other social media platform that can help grow your email list. For me, that’s LinkedIn. But it could be any platform where you already have momentum or where your audience hangs out.

When you grow your email list and have multiple ways to reach people, you have a direct connection to your audience. You’re not completely dependent on one platform’s changes or one algorithm’s preferences.

I know writers who’ve been locked out of platforms. I know creators who’ve lost access to their audiences overnight. It’s rare, but it happens.

Diversification isn’t exciting. But it’s protection.

3. Refine Your Story and Voice

There are tens of thousands of writers on Substack. And even more thousands of creators and writers out there on all platforms.

How can you possibly compete?

You don’t.

When you refine your story and voice, you become your own niche. People follow you for YOU. There’s no competition when you’re the only you.

I’ve told my story about burning out as a career coach, working remotely now in Puerto Rico, and building a newsletter business probably a hundred times. In different ways, from different angles, with different lessons.

And people still connect with it. Because it’s mine. Because it’s real. Because they see themselves in parts of it.

Your story is your differentiation.

4. Keep Growing with Notes

I still think Notes is one of the best places to grow your newsletter right now.

I spend about 20 to 30 minutes writing my Notes for the day. That’s it. Usually in the morning while I’m on the treadmill or right after my surf session.

When you stay consistent there, you will grow. Not every Note will take off. But over time, the consistency compounds.

I’ve had Notes get 2 likes and Notes get 200 likes. The difference? Sometimes there is no difference. The algorithm is testing. Readers are unpredictable. Timing matters.

But when you show up daily, you give yourself more chances to connect.

Substack is investing heavily in Notes. The data shows it. My own results show it. The platform wants this to work.

So keep showing up there.

5. Don’t Get Discouraged by the Numbers

Like I said, my likes on my posts have been way down the last few months.

But my views are the same or higher.

If I only focused on likes, I’d be discouraged.

But people are still reading my content. They’re just reading it in their email and not clicking over to the app to like it.

And that’s okay. That’s just how newsletters work.

Many subscribers will never engage publicly. They’ll read every word you write and never leave a comment or hit the like button. But they’re still there.

I’ve had people tell me they’ve read my newsletter for six months before they ever opened the app. I’ve had subscribers say they forward my posts to friends but never engage on the platform itself.

Focus on the right metrics.

Don’t let vanity metrics discourage you from doing the work that matters.

Let me show you my complete Substack strategy for 2026

Understanding these shifts is one thing.

Knowing how to build a newsletter that grows consistently no matter what changes Substack makes is another.

That’s what I’ve spent the last 18 months figuring out.

And that’s why I created my Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass .

Inside, I break down the exact strategy I used to grow from 0 to 15,000 subscribers and generate over $100K in revenue:

Inside the masterclass, I break down everything:

✅ My Substack Growth Strategy – Exactly how I write content so that my Substack grows every month, to over 15,000 subscribers

✅ The Multiple Revenue Streams Formula – Learn the best ways to monetize your newsletter, from paid subscribers to digital products

✅ The “Collaboration & Recommendation Framework” – Build a network of other Substackers to grow together and attract subscribers who share your work for you

✅ The Growth Automation Layer – Set up systems that nurture and convert subscribers automatically, so you’re not starting from zero every single day

✅ The Audience Acceleration Framework – Scale your results without spending more time or getting trapped in the content hamster wheel

Special Bonus: When you join this week, you’re getting access to my $1K Digital Product Formula and my Personal Substack Swipe File – a live Google Doc where I add my best-performing Notes and headline ideas regularly.

You can join hundreds of writers inside the class below:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Keep writing, keep moving forward

Platforms will always change.

But the writers who adapt will keep growing.

2026 is about community, consistency, and your unique voice.

And when things shift, adjust. Don’t panic.

Just adapt and keep going.

That’s what I’m doing. And I’m still growing.

You can too. Keep writing.

Question: What changes have you seen in your own newsletter over the last few months?

Leave a comment

📌 PS - If you found this post helpful, would you please consider restacking it and sharing it with your audience?

This spreads the word and keeps me writing content that will help you grow your Substack and “escape the cubicle” life.