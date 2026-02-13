For the last 30 days, I’ve been strategically using the restack feature.

To be clear: I’ve always restacked. But it was an afterthought. Just something you do after you post a Note or publish an article.

Because it’s what you’re “supposed to do,” right?

Click restack. Move on. Forget about it.

Then I started noticing something.

My views are up 30% on every post. Engagement has increased significantly. And more importantly? It’s bringing more income.

More people finding my newsletter means more people finding my digital products.

All from using one feature strategically that I used to completely ignore.

I discovered my readers weren’t getting my emails

I started getting a funny suspicion lately.

Substack isn’t sending my emails to all subscribers.

Some subscribers messaged me: “Hey, did you turn off emails or something? I get a notification when you post but not an email.”

Ugh. I mean, it made sense though. The more you grow, it makes sense that Substack might not send emails to everyone. The algorithm decides who gets what.

So I thought: what can I do to fix this?

I know I’ve grown tons of followers on Notes. More Notes followers than email subscribers actually.

(Because you know that your Notes followers and Substack subscribers are different things, right?)

Some people want to read in their inbox. Others prefer scrolling Notes. Different behaviors. Different habits.

I needed to reach both audiences.

The 3 Restack Methods That Amplified My Reach 30%

After 30 days of testing, the approach became crystal clear.

Not all restacks are created equal. Some are random afterthoughts. Others strategically amplify your reach and bring real growth.

Here are the 3 methods that actually moved the needle.

Method #1: Restack Your Own Posts the Next Day

The morning after I post something, I restack yesterday’s post.

Give it a second life in the Notes feed.

Guess what happened? I’ve been getting 20-30%+ more views on every single post ever since.

Here’s why it works: some people naturally want to open your emails and read there. But many people won’t. It’s just behavior and habits.

Some people live in the Notes app and want to read your posts there.

Now I’m catering to both types of people. Email readers get it in their inbox. Notes readers see it in their feed when I restack.

Second chance at visibility and more eyes on your work.

Method #2: Restack Your Popular Notes From the Prior Week

I don’t just restack posts. I restack my Notes too.

I’ll restack some of my more popular Notes from the prior week. It gives them a fresh boost and helps me reach new people who missed them the first time.

Because here’s the thing: not everyone sees your Note when you first post it. The algorithm doesn’t show it to everyone. Feeds move fast.

Restacking gives that Note another shot at reaching people.

And it works. I’ve had Notes from days ago suddenly get new engagement because I restacked them.

Method #3: Restack Other Writers’ Content in Your Niche

Here’s where it gets really good.

You can also restack other writers’ posts and Notes in your niche. This helps you reach a completely new audience.

Substack has clearly told us: the algorithm wants to share your content with writers whose audiences overlap.

So when you restack writers similar to your audience, you’re opening yourself up to a whole new group of people.

The algorithm sees that signal. It tells Substack: “These two writers share an audience.”

Then Substack starts showing YOUR content to THEIR audience. And vice versa.

I’ve had new subscribers tell me they found me through another writer’s restack or because I showed up in their feed after engaging with someone they follow.

That’s not luck. That’s the algorithm working exactly how it’s designed.

Why Most Writers Are Restacking Wrong (And Getting Nothing)

I know what you’re thinking. “But I already restack sometimes.”

That’s the problem. “Sometimes” and randomly doesn’t work.

There’s a huge difference between thoughtless restacking and strategic restacking.

You can restack once as an afterthought and get nothing. Meanwhile, using these 3 methods consistently brings real growth.

I’m not saying never randomly restack. But prioritize these 3 methods. They’re your reach amplifiers.

This 10-Minute Daily System Increased My Views 30%

Here’s my actual routine:

Morning: Restack yesterday’s post.

Mid-day: Restack 1-2 popular Notes from the prior week.

Afternoon: Restack 1-2 other writers’ content in my niche.

Total time investment? 10 minutes max.

This works because the algorithm sees consistent signals about your content and audience overlap.

Regular restacking keeps you visible in different feeds. Multiple restacks mean multiple chances for new readers to discover you.

And it compounds over time.

The results? Views up 30%. Engagement higher. More people finding my products. More income.

Substack Actually Wants You to Restack

Most platforms don’t give you this kind of control.

They want you scrolling their platform. Trapped in their feed. At their mercy.

Substack is different. This restack feature is designed to help you grow. The algorithm wants to connect overlapping audiences.

Now you can use it to your benefit instead of ignoring it.

Most writers restack once as an afterthought and wonder why they’re not growing.

You can absolutely amplify your reach using just this one feature.

30% more views in 30 days. That’s not luck. It’s a system.

Let Me Show You the Complete Substack Growth System

Understanding that restacks matter is one thing.

Knowing how to use them strategically as part of your complete Substack growth system? That’s different.

Strategic restacking is just one piece. Notes strategy, promotion approach, monetization…they all work together.

That’s what I’ve spent the last 18 months figuring out. Which tactics actually bring subscribers and income…Which ones are just vanity metrics…What makes the algorithm work in your favor…

And that’s why I created my Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass.

Inside, I break down:

The complete Notes growth system (the 3 types that convert, not just get likes)

Strategic restacking approach that amplified my views 30%

The promotion system I use daily that doesn’t feel gross

The monetization model that brought me $100K (simple products, not paid subscriptions)

How all these pieces work together so you’re not just growing, you’re making money

Special bonus: When you join this week you also get my Substack “Secrets Guide.” It’s 3 key strategies to help you supercharge your growth in 2026, including the complete strategic restack breakdown.

I’ve proven it works. 15,000+ subscribers and $100K in revenue in 18 months.

You can join below and start building the newsletter business that gives you actual freedom:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Keep writing,

Wes

Question: Do you restack casually or strategically? What has been your experience and results so far?

