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Someone in my community asked me last week how many hours a day I actually spend on this. I told him one to two, most days. He asked again, like he thought I’d misunderstood the question.

I hadn’t. People hear the numbers, nineteen thousand subscribers, six figures, and assume a certain kind of life sits behind them.

Long days. A team somewhere. A content calendar stretching six months out that someone has to manage.

None of that exists here. No team or calendar past this week, honestly. Just me, writing most mornings, for about as long as it takes to drink a cup of coffee.

I think a lot of writers assume the income has to match the hours eventually, that if they want this to actually replace a full-time paycheck, it has to start feeling like a full-time job first.

I don’t think that’s true, and I think believing it is what keeps a lot of people stuck.

What Full-Time Actually Means for Most Writers Isn’t the Hours

It’s rarely about clocked time. It’s the mental weight of it.

Thinking about the newsletter in the shower….Feeling guilty for a weekend where you didn’t post anything, like you let something down.

Checking your phone at dinner because you’re worried a Note didn’t do what you hoped. Treating every day off as a missed opportunity instead of just a day off.

I carried that mindset for a long time, even before this became my full income. It wasn’t the hours that wore me down. It was never actually being off, even on the days I technically wasn’t working.

That’s the version of “full-time” most writers are unconsciously chasing without realizing it. Not more hours logged, just never getting to stop thinking about it.

Full-Time Income & Full-Time Hours Are Two Very Different Goals

Most writers assume solving one means solving the other. Work more, eventually earn more. I don’t think that’s actually how it works here.

What changed things for me wasn’t adding more hours.

It was building a system that didn’t need me standing over it constantly, positioning clear enough that I wasn’t reinventing my message every week, a daily habit simple enough to actually sustain, and something people could buy once they trusted me.

If You Want a Different Life in 12 Months…

I think it comes down to five things:

(1) Pick one thing to build , and become a little obsessed with it.

(2) Make your expertise visible , this is where Substack comes in, not as the goal itself but as the place people finally see what you know.

(3) Turn that knowledge into something people can actually buy, this is where digital products come in.

Most people can follow those first three without much trouble. It’s the last two that actually separate who gets there.

(4) Change what you consume. What you’re reading, watching, and scrolling shapes what you eventually create, whether you notice it happening or not. If you’re consuming rushed, low-effort content all day, that’s what tends to come out of you too.

(5) And stay with it even when it gets boring, because it will get boring, long before it gets profitable.

The middle stretch, after the excitement wears off and before anything’s really working yet, is where almost everyone quits.

Not because it stopped being a good idea. Because boredom is a worse feeling than most people expect, and nobody warns you about that part.

Substack Is a Jumping-Off Point, Not the Destination

I think this is where a lot of people get tripped up…Substack isn’t the finish line.

It’s a jumping off point.

Building a Substack could help you land coaching clients who found you through a post you wrote for free.

Or, it could even lead to a a book deal that started as a following nobody, including you, expected to matter.

Or, a community that formed around something you were writing about before you ever tried to monetize it.

And my favorite, a digital product built for the exact people already reading you, because you already know what they need.

And yes, paid subscriptions too. But I don’t think that should be the end goal for most writers. It’s one path among several, not the whole destination.

If you’re building here purely because you want a paid tier to eventually take off, you might be aiming at the smallest version of what this platform can actually do for you.

Let me help you grow your Substack into something real

The Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass is where I teach the actual system behind this, the one that let a full income exist without full-time hours behind it.

It’s the strategy behind 19,000-plus subscribers and $100K-plus in revenue, built so this newsletter could grow and sell without me standing over it every day.

Here’s what’s inside:

A system that runs without you hovering over it — the positioning and daily habit that keep working on days you barely touch your laptop

How to turn Substack into a launchpad, not a finish line — the exact thinking behind spotting when it’s time to build a product, a community, or something bigger than a growing subscriber count

How to turn what you know into something people can actually buy — the same digital product strategy behind $100K-plus in revenue, without needing a huge audience first

What actually builds momentum versus what just feels productive — so the hours you do spend go toward something that compounds instead of another task that resets every week

A pace you can actually sustain past the boring middle — because most people quit right before this starts working, not because the idea was wrong

📌 Weekend Bonus: join and you’ll also get my $1K Digital Product Formula, the exact process for coming up with your product idea and making your first $1,000 from it, the same shift that let income start coming in without needing more hours behind it.

Here’s what writers are saying after going through it:

“I absolutely love the honesty. I like how he doesn’t pressure you to be on every platform and just chose a few to start with. This is why it’s important to invest in learning from people who have done the work before.” — Sumu Sathi

“This was the best most concise explanation of how to scale and monetize a newsletter I’ve ever come across.” — Jake Griggs

Over 500 writers have gone through the Masterclass and built this same kind of foundation. Writers who showed up scattered and unsure of what they were building, and left with a clear direction and a Substack that finally felt like theirs.

You don’t need more hours. You need a clearer picture of where this is actually supposed to lead.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Keep writing, Wes