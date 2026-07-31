Google already has the answer. YouTube already has the tutorial.

And now AI can write a decent how-to post in about four seconds if you ask it to.

Information stopped being scarce a while ago. Most writers just haven’t fully caught up to what that actually means for them.

Here’s what changed: It used to be enough to be the person who knew something.

Write a good tip, share a useful breakdown, and that alone could get you noticed.

That’s not true anymore.

Anyone can generate a competent piece of advice on almost any topic in seconds now. Being informative stopped being rare, which means it stopped being the thing that makes anyone stick around.

People don’t follow you because you’re the expert.

They follow you because they connect with who you are.

That’s the one thing AI still can’t touch. It can write a passable list of tips. It can’t write what actually happened to you, why you started, or what you’re uniquely positioned to understand because you lived it.

Your story is the only part of this that’s still completely yours, and it’s the one thing worth repeating instead of hiding after the first time you mention it.

Most writers say their story once in an early post and never bring it up again.

That’s the actual mistake, not a lack of content.

If your story is the one thing AI can’t replicate, it needs to keep showing up, not sit in a single “about me” post from eight months ago.

Here are three places your story should be doing that work for you right now, and probably isn’t.

(1.) Your About page. Mine used to be a few sentences of résumé, what I write about and nothing else.

Now it opens with why I started this in the first place, and it links directly to my best posts and my offer, so someone landing there for the first time has somewhere real to go next instead of just a bio.

(2.) Your welcome email. This is the one almost everyone wastes. A quick “thanks for subscribing” and nothing else.

That’s the moment someone is paying you the closest attention they’ll ever pay, and most writers hand them a formality instead of the one story that would actually make them stay.

(3.) Your Notes. This is where most of your reach happens now, and it’s exactly where your story should be living in small pieces, over and over, in front of people who’ve never heard of you before.

Let me help you grow your Substack by telling your story (before pricing goes up)

Today’s the last day before pricing goes up on everything I teach, starting tomorrow, August 1st.

If you’ve been putting off actually getting clear on your story instead of just mentioning it once and moving on, this is the day to stop putting that off.

That’s the entire foundation inside the Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass, the exact strategy behind growing to 19,000-plus subscribers and $100K in revenue, laid out simply enough that you can build it too.

Here’s what you’re getting when you join:

The Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass — your story, your positioning, and how to keep using both instead of burying them after one post

Bonus: the Notes Writing Playbook — my best Notes prompts and templates, so you’re not starting from nothing when you sit down to write

Over 500+ writers have joined so far, and you can join them below:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Keep writing, Wes

P.S. Where do you tell your story on Substack? Are you maximizing places like your welcome email, About page, and Notes?