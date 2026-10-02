For years, I worked as a freelance writer and career coach. My days were filled with back-to-back client calls and writing projects.

I was grateful for the work. But I felt stuck.

For the first time, I understood what people meant by golden handcuffs.

If I got sick, I lost money. If I wanted to take time off, I lost money. And earning more usually meant finding room for another client.

So I kept grinding.

When I started writing on Substack, I wanted another way to earn that didn’t depend on filling every available hour of my calendar.

I wanted more choices about how I worked and spent my time.

My first $1,000 meant I didn’t have to book another client

I made my first $1,000 with fewer than 500 subscribers.

I listened to the problems readers brought to me, created a simple digital product, and offered it to them.

After years of client projects and calls, that felt different.

Someone could find my writing, get to know my work, and buy something I’d already created to help them.

I could help another person without adding another appointment to my week.

That gave me a reason to keep building.

The income mattered. So did being able to step away.

I used Notes to reach new readers, built relationships with other writers, and created products around the help my subscribers asked for.

My Substack has now grown past 20,000 subscribers, and my digital products bring in a consistent $5K+ per month.

This summer, I spent less time working. I took time away and enjoyed having a lighter schedule. My products kept selling.

I still write and promote my work. But every sale doesn’t require another call or a new client project.

Maybe your goal is to take on fewer clients. Maybe you want income alongside your job, or a little more room in the budget.

Your writing doesn’t have to replace your entire income to give you options.

Build an audience. Then create something useful for those readers.

If I were starting today, I’d focus on helping new people find my writing and understanding what they need.

For the first part, I’d use Substack Notes.

Notes gives people who haven’t heard of you a chance to encounter your ideas and find their way to your Substack.

Inside my Notes Growth Workshop, I teach the 20-minute routine and Note types I use to bring in subscribers.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

For the second part, I’d create one small product.

A guide, template, or workshop that helps readers solve a problem they’ve told you they have.

My Digital Product Masterclass walks you through finding the idea, creating it, and making the offer. You don’t need an idea already figured out before joining.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

You can start where you need the most help—gaining new subscribers or creating something to sell—or use both as a plan for growing your list and earning from your writing.

I’d love to help you build something that gives you more breathing room, too.

Question: What’s one option you’d love your writing to give you that you don’t have right now?