Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Tracy Catchpole's avatar
Tracy Catchpole
Oct 3

I feel the same...I prefer to enjoy writing, yet not so much enjoy the powered people marketing about making millions of pounds..and stressing so many out.

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The Rest Residency🤎's avatar
The Rest Residency🤎
Oct 2

I hope to get here one day.

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