Over the last year, I made a lot of mistakes around creating and selling digital products.

Built things nobody bought. Spent weeks on a course that barely sold.

Created products I thought people needed instead of actually listening to what they actually wanted.

But I also had some real wins.

Eventually I figured out a formula that helped me cross $100K in digital product sales from three simple products. (Stan Store even sent me a cool little plaque to congratulate me)

I’m grateful for every single person who bought something or joined this community. None of this happens without you and I genuinely mean that.

What $1,000 a month from digital products actually means

Here’s what that kind of income could mean for you:

It might mean padding your savings account. Building an actual emergency fund for the first time.

It might mean taking on fewer clients like I did. I went from five to seven coaching calls every single day to choosing when and how much I work.

It might mean finally quitting the job you’ve been wanting to leave. Or going part time instead of full time.

At the most basic level it means you can finally make a living as a writer.

Not getting paid by the word or waiting for a publication to pick up your pitch. Not praying your paid subscriber count grows fast enough.

You create something once. You sell it over and over. You make money while you sleep.

That’s what digital products gave me. And it all started with one.

I built products nobody bought before I figured this out.

I see it all the time inside my community.

Writers convincing themselves they need ten products before they can make real money. Or a massive audience first. Or a big polished course that takes months to build before they can charge anything for it.

I did the same thing. I overcomplicated everything before I figured out the part that actually matters.

You don’t need ten products. You don’t need a big complicated course. You don’t need a full product suite before you can start making money as a writer.

Just one product. Make your first $1,000 from it.

Because when you make that first sale something shifts in your mindset.

You realize there really is hope to make a living from your writing. You see that this actually works. One sale changes how you see everything that comes after it.

Let me show you how to create your first product and make your first $1,000

When you join the Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass this weekend, you get the complete system I used to grow my newsletter to 17,000 subscribers and cross $100K in digital product sales.

Here’s what’s inside:

How to position your newsletter so the right readers find you

The exact Notes system that brings me new subscribers every month

How to build an audience that trusts you enough to buy from you

The complete monetization framework behind my $100K year

How to turn your expertise into simple products that sell consistently

And this weekend only — when you join you also get my $1K Digital Product Formula as a bonus.

It’s the exact step by step process for going from idea to first sale, including how to validate your product this weekend, the simple format that sells, how to price it, and where to launch without expensive platforms. Monday it disappears.

Over 300+ writers have joined the Substack Masterclass and the community. You can join below:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

This time next year you’ll either still be wondering if you could make money as a writer, or you’ll have launched a product and made your first $1,000.

The only difference is what you decide this weekend.

What happens when you stop planning and actually launch

“I validated my idea Friday, created my workshop Saturday, and made my first sale Monday morning. $50 from something I created in one weekend. I can’t believe I waited so long to do this.” - Cindy M.

“The roadmap took all the guesswork out. I thought I needed months to create a product. I launched mine in 5 days and hit $500 in the first two weeks. Simple workshop format, just like Wes teaches.” - Michael T.

“I just crossed $2,000 in sales from my book. I took your advice and kept everything really simple, and it worked.” — Clint

“This was the best most concise explanation of how to scale and monetize a newsletter I’ve ever come across.” — Jake G.