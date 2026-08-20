A subscriber sent me a message today.

His family is planning a big trip next year, and he isn’t sure his job will still be waiting for him when he gets back.

He wants to spend the next year turning his newsletter into an additional source of income so that if his job disappears, it isn’t his only option.

He asked me if I thought that was possible.

I told him yes.

I can’t promise him exactly how much he’ll make or how long it will take. Nobody can honestly make that promise.

But a year is enough time to grow an audience, learn what those readers need, and create one useful product they can purchase.

I told him yes because I’ve done it myself.

I made my first $1,000 with fewer than 500 subscribers

When I created my first digital product, I wasn’t trying to build an enormous online business.

I had experience people regularly asked me about, and I thought turning some of that knowledge into a useful product might create a little extra income alongside my client work.

That would have been enough.

I made my first $1,000 through this newsletter when I had fewer than 500 subscribers.

That first $1,000 didn’t replace my income, but it changed what I believed my writing could become.

It proved that I didn’t need tens of thousands of readers before I could monetize. I needed the right readers, a problem they wanted solved, and something useful they could purchase.

This week, I deposited another $944.09 from my Stan Store.

That money came in over a few days from digital products I created months ago. I didn’t need to find another client or complete a new project for every purchase.

I’d already created the products, and my writing continued helping the right readers discover them.

It isn’t completely passive. I still write, promote my work, answer questions, and continue building my audience.

But it is very different from needing another client every time I want to make more money.

That income has given me more options

Earlier this week, I turned down a potential resume client who was rude from the beginning of our call.

Two years ago, I might have overlooked the warning signs because I needed the work.

Today? The income I’ve built through my newsletter means I don’t have to accept every client who calls. I politely told him “I'm booked” and hung up the call.

That’s what my digital products eventually gave me: More options.

They gave me another source of income when client work slowed…They helped me build a stronger financial base and become more selective about the people and projects I accepted.

What began as a little extra income eventually changed how much I depended on client work altogether.

I think every writer who wants to monetize should have something to sell

I don’t think every writer needs to monetize.

If you write purely because you enjoy it and never want your newsletter to become a source of income, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that.

But if you hope your writing will eventually make money, I think you should have one useful thing your readers can buy.

Not an enormous course or ten modules covering everything you’ve learned throughout your career.

One focused product that helps a specific reader solve a specific problem.

It could be a guide, toolkit, collection of templates, workshop, or small class. It simply needs to help your reader move from where they are now to where they want to be.

If you already have an audience and you’re ready to focus specifically on creating and selling a product, that’s the complete process I teach inside my [Digital Product Masterclass].

Some of your readers may already be looking for that kind of help.

They don’t necessarily want another article or an endless stream of paid content.

They may want a clear process they can follow, a template they can use, or a resource that helps them get a result faster.

Your first digital product doesn’t need to replace your salary, either.

Maybe it helps you build an emergency account. Maybe it pays for groceries, funds part of a family trip, or lets you take one fewer client each month.

The first goal is simply to make your income a little less dependent on one source.

You May Not Need the Income Today. Start Building It Anyway.

I don’t know whether that subscriber’s job will still be there when he returns from his family trip.

But he has a year to make sure it isn’t his only option.

You may not urgently need income from your newsletter today. That may be the best reason to start building it now.

And if you want your newsletter to eventually generate income, you need more than a product idea.

You need a clear newsletter, the right audience, a consistent way to attract new readers, and enough trust for those readers to believe you can help them.

That’s the foundation I teach inside my Substack Growth Masterclass

I’ll show you the system I used to grow this newsletter from zero to nearly 20,000 subscribers, including how to position your newsletter, create content people want to read, attract the right subscribers, get discovered, and begin monetizing what you’re building.

And when you join this weekend, I’ll also include my $1K Digital Product Formula as a bonus.

The formula will help you choose your first product idea, shape it into a focused offer, decide what to include, price it, and create a simple plan for making your first $1,000.

The Substack Growth Masterclass will help you build the audience.

The $1K Digital Product Formula will help you create something useful for that audience to buy.

Join by Sunday night and you’ll receive both.

Join the Masterclass & Formula

Genuinely excited for you because I know what making those first few dollars from a product can do.

Keep writing, Wes

📌 Question: Curious, have you been sitting on a product idea? Share it in the comments, I’d love to hear.

♻️ Restack: If you think your people would find this post helpful, would you consider restacking it? This brings it into the feed, so others can find it, too.