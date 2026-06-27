Most writers want to earn from their writing but freeze the moment they think about how.

You see other people selling products and think you should do that too. Then the doubt creeps in…

What would you even make? Would anyone actually buy it? Isn’t that for course people and marketers, not writers like you?

So another month goes by and you’re still writing for free, giving away everything you know in posts and comments and hoping it somehow turns into income on its own.

I was stuck in that exact spot. And what finally got me unstuck was a lesson I learned completely by accident.

The thing I spent the most time on made me the least money

I started with a simple guide. Just my system in a Google Doc, priced low. It sold fine. People kept asking for more, so I did what everyone does when they want to level up. I built a course.

Weeks of modules. Hours of recording. Priced it higher because, you know, more value.

It sold WAY less than I expected. The thing I poured the most time into made me the least.

So I tried something different. Not a course.

It was a simple, recorded workshop that solved one problem, something a person could finish in an afternoon. That’s the one that took off.

Hundreds of writers joined it. The simplest thing I’d ever made outsold the most complicated thing I’d ever made, and it wasn’t close.

It went on to sell over $100K+. (Stan Store even sent me a cool little silver plaque to celebrate)

Here’s what I learned the hard way: About 90% of people who buy a course never finish it.

They get excited, get overwhelmed, and never come back to it.

But people actually finish a workshop. It’s short enough to get through in one sitting, it solves one specific problem, and they can use it right away.

Your readers aren’t starving for more information. They’re drowning in it. What they want is a clear path from where they are to where they want to be. Simple gives them that.

This isn’t really about the money. It’s about what the money changes.

Here’s the part most writers never let themselves picture…

Imagine an extra few hundred dollars landing every month from one simple thing you made once. That alone changes things.

It pads a savings account, builds the emergency fund you’ve been meaning to start, or covers a big expense you’ve been quietly dreading.

For me, it meant taking on fewer one-on-one clients, going from 5 to 7 calls a day to choosing when and how much I work.

That’s what a simple product can do. Not someday when you’re big enough. Now, with the audience you already have today.

You already have the product. You just haven’t packaged it yet.

This is the part that should take all the pressure off.

As a writer, you’re not missing a product. You’re already sitting on one.

It’s the question your readers ask you over and over. The advice you give away for free in your posts. The thing people email you about because they know you understand it.

You don’t have to invent anything or become someone you’re not.

You just have to take what you already know, the thing your people already want from you, and put it in one place they can actually buy. That’s the whole leap. And it’s a lot smaller than most writers think.

Let me show you exactly how to build your first product in a weekend

I put the entire process into my $1K Digital Product Formula. The exact path from idea to your first $1,000.

Here’s what it walks you through:

How to find your first product idea, hiding in what your readers already ask you

How to validate it this weekend, so you know it’ll sell before you build it

The simple workshop format that actually sells, no big course required

How to price it so people say yes without overthinking it

The complete path to your first $1,000

This weekend, the $1K Formula comes as a bonus when you join my Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass.

The Masterclass teaches how to grow your audience. It’s the strategy behind 18,000+ subscribers. The $1K Formula turns that audience into income.

Over 500+ writers have joined the Masterclass so far. You can join below:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

(📌 Quick Reminder: The $1K Formula bonus is gone after Sunday night. Not next week. Sunday. And the Masterclass price goes up July 1st on top of that. So right now is the best and most complete version of this offer there is.)

This time next year you’ll either still be wondering if you could make money writing, or you’ll have built one simple thing and made your first sale.

The only difference is what you decide this weekend.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: What’s the one question your readers ask you most often? That’s very likely your first product. Drop it in the comments and I’ll tell you what I’d build from it.

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