A year ago I had no idea my Substack would generate nearly 2 million page views (in a year).

I wasn’t following some master plan…I wasn’t on five different platforms driving traffic…I wasn’t running ads or doing any of the things most growth advice tells you to do…

I was just showing up on Substack every single day and slowly figuring out what actually worked.

The honest truth? The first few months were a mess.

I tried everything. Some things helped a little. Most went nowhere. And I had no real way of knowing why certain things were working and others weren’t because I had no system. Just effort and hope — which turns out is not a strategy.

The Week I Finally Stopped Guessing and Built Something Real

At some point I stopped trying to do everything and started paying close attention to what was actually moving the needle.

No LinkedIn grinding. No TikTok. No YouTube.

Just Substack, which includes Notes, Recommendations, Restacks, and well written posts that Google started surfacing to new readers organically.

I stopped following everyone else’s playbook and built my own. And slowly three clear steps emerged that kept compounding month after month.

The Results? 2 million page views. 16,000 subscribers. Working 2-3 hours a day.

Then something unexpected happened.

Writers started asking me how I was doing it. The same questions kept coming up — how do you grow on Substack, how do you monetize a newsletter, what’s your system?

So I created a few simple trainings to answer those questions. Just putting everything I’d figured out into one place for the writers who kept asking.

Those simple products turned into over $100,000 in digital product revenue last year.

Something I genuinely didn’t see coming. I didn’t set out to build a product business, I just answered the questions people kept asking me.

This is the part I’m honestly most excited to share with people. Because it’s totally changed my daily life and given me more breathing room.

Getting a bunch of readers is great, but creating a new income that impacts your bank account? That’s life-changing.

That’s how these three steps below became an actual system…

Everything I Built is Inside These Three Steps. Here’s What Each One Does.

I’ve turned each step into its own training. You can start with one or go through all three.

But the system works best in order because each step builds directly on the one before it.

If you’re a writer who’s been winging it and wondering why growth feels random — this is the roadmap I wish I’d had from day one.

Here’s exactly what’s inside.

Step 1 — Get Clear on Your Story and Build Your Foundation (Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass)

This is the step most writers skip. And it costs them months of slow frustrating growth.

When I started I jumped straight into writing without ever stopping to ask the most important question — why would anyone care about my specific voice over the thousands of other newsletters out there?

I had no answer. So my early content was forgettable.

Your story is your competitive advantage. In a world where AI can generate advice in seconds the one thing nobody can replicate is your lived experience.

The Substack Masterclass is the complete foundation — how to find your story, clarify your positioning, and build a Substack people actually want to read and pay for.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Here’s what Sumu Sathi recently said after going through it:

“I bought the Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass and I absolutely love the honesty. I like how he doesn’t pressure you to be on every platform and just chose a few to start with. This is why it’s important to take the time to invest in learning from people who have done the work before.”

Step 2 — Use Notes as Your Primary Growth Engine (the Notes Growth Workshop)

Once you have the foundation, this is how you pour fuel on it.

Notes is responsible for over 70% of my daily subscriber growth helping me cross 16,000 subscribers.

Most writers either ignore Notes completely or use it the wrong way — posting consistently and wondering why subscribers aren’t moving.

The problem isn’t consistency. It’s that only certain types of Notes actually convert scrollers into subscribers.

This Notes Workshop teaches you exactly which types bring subscribers versus the ones that just get likes…and the daily system that keeps new readers finding you every single day.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Here’s what Leah Steele said after doing the Notes Challenge (included in the Workshop):

“I did his 7 Day Notes Challenge last month and as a direct result of following his strategy gained 87 subscribers from Notes over the last month. HIGHLY RECOMMEND following him and doing the Challenge if you are wanting to grow your Substack.”

Step 3 — Turn Your Audience Into Real Income (Six-Figure Digital Product Masterclass)

Your newsletter is growing. Now it’s time to get paid for it.

Most writers wait until they have a massive audience to think about monetizing. Stop waiting.

You don’t need thousands of subscribers to sell a simple digital product. You can create a Google Doc template, 30 minute recorded workshop, focused guide that solves one specific problem your audience keeps asking about, etc.

These are the kinds of products that generated over $100,000 in yearly revenue for me.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

If You’ve Been Thinking About Joining This Is the Week to Do It

All three products are going up in price this Friday.

Not as a fake urgency tactic. Just because they keep delivering real results for real writers and the value has grown significantly since they were first priced.

If you’ve been sitting on the fence for weeks — and I know some of you have because you’ve told me — this is your honest nudge.

What 16,000 Subscribers and $100K+ in Revenue Actually Looks Like Day to Day

I want to leave you with something more important than the numbers.

All winter I’ve been working 2-3 hours a day, remotely from Puerto Rico.

I surf in the mornings. I write in the afternoons. I don’t have a calendar full of back to back calls.

I have a newsletter that grows every single day and a business built on simple digital products that sell while I’m living my life.

That’s what this system actually builds when you follow it consistently.

I built it by figuring it out the hard way so you don’t have to. Every single thing I learned is inside these three steps.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: Which step are you at right now? If you’re not sure just let me know in the comments and I’ll help point you in the right direction.

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