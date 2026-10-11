Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Akelia's avatar
Akelia
Oct 13

Step two is where mine comes from: 28 of my 40 sign-ups came from Notes. Step three is the one I'm stuck on. The templates are listed on Etsy and still at zero sales, so I'm writing the numbers up as they happen.

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Jessie Yorke's avatar
Jessie Yorke
Oct 12

The first line of this article about the back-back client calls and lack of freedom is what hooked me to keep reading. I actually recently created my own business because I want more ownership and freedom in how I work, but recently I started to see myself sliding back into that classic trap of back-back calls, and my income being tied to my time.

It took me a while to launch my substack. I was overcome by this feeling "well someone is probably already doing it". But once I got specific about how I (capital I!!) wanted to do it and the voice and content I wanted to have, I figured it can't hurt to try. So far my really low expectations have been exceeded and I'm so excited about the community and opportunity substack offers me! A light connection from a slack community actually cross-posted my first article already and it was so lovely to be supported like that. I think it got me a few subscribers who aren't my friends or family! lol.

I'm happy that I'm already sort of following a bit of this advice, but it became very clear to me there is an entire community aspect of subsack that I did not even know existed. As someone who has been leaning heavily into networking to stand up my new independent consulting business for AI & technology, this is a huge door opened for me.

I guess this is all to just say I now see a future where I can create something where my income does not have to be tied to my time, and that's really exciting. Thanks for sharing this content, and I'm excited to try out your suggestions and see what works for me personally.

Cheers!

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