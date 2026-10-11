Here’s a quick background story…

For five years, my calendar was full of back-to-back client calls. The money was ok but the freedom was non-existent.

When I started my Substack, I did what most writers do. I followed everyone’s advice and hoped something would stick.

I had plenty of effort. What I didn’t have was a system, so every day I was guessing.

I Stopped Copying Everyone Else and Started Watching What Actually Worked

At some point I got tired of the randomness. I stopped following other people’s playbooks, paid attention to what worked for me, and actually wrote it down.

Three steps came out of that. They’re simple, and they work best in order.

They took me to 20,000+ subscribers and $200K+ in digital product sales, working 1 to 3 hours a day.

I’ve turned each step into its own training, so you can start with the one that fixes your biggest problem. Here they are:

(Step 1) Fixes the Problem Most Writers Skip: Why Would Anyone Care About You?

When I started, I jumped straight into writing without asking why anyone would pick my voice over the thousands of other newsletters out there. I had no answer, so my early content was generic.

My Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass helps you find your story, say it clearly, and use it to attract the readers you actually want.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

(Step 2) Fixes Slow Growth: Most Writers Post the Wrong Kind of Notes

Notes drives 70% or more of my growth. Last month it brought in 900+ new subscribers alone…

But, most writers post consistently on Notes and wonder why nothing’s happening.

In my experience, the type of Note matters far more than how often you post. Some types bring in subscribers, and others just collect likes.

My Notes Growth Workshop teaches the Note types that bring in subscribers, plus the 20-minute daily routine I use.

Join the Note Growth Workshop

(Step 3) Fixes the Question Every Writer Eventually Asks: Can I Actually Get Paid for This?

You don’t need thousands of subscribers to sell something useful. A Google Doc template, a 30-minute recorded workshop, or a focused guide that solves one problem your readers keep bringing up is enough.

I made my first $1,000 with fewer than 500 subscribers.

My Digital Product Masterclass walks you through validating the idea, creating the product in a weekend, and making the offer.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

📌 Tonight’s the last night for “flash sale” pricing

All three of my trainings trainings are on flash sale until midnight tonight (California time). Tomorrow the prices go back up to 2X.

I work hard to keep these as accessible as I can for every writer who needs them, and this weekend is the easiest time to join. If you’ve been on the fence for a while, tonight is the night.

What This Looks Like Day to Day…

I’m able to have a lot more control over my schedule…

I spent this summer traveling and didn’t have to ask a boss for time off. My mornings are slower and less stressful, my afternoons I get to take my dogs to the park and write for an hour or two when I get home.

To me that’s what real wealth is about: owning more of my time.

I have a newsletter that grows daily and simple products that sell while I’m living my life.

Everything I learned the slow way is inside those three steps.

If you’ve been waiting for a sign, tonight is the last cheap night to join.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: Which step are you at right now? If you’re not sure, tell me in the comments and I’ll point you in the right direction.