This morning I woke up without an alarm.

Coffee in peace. A Jeep ride to the park with my dogs.

A couple hours of writing this afternoon. No calls waiting. No obligations pulling me back to my desk.

Not long ago my days looked completely different:

I was running a career coaching business with five to seven coaching calls a day. Grinding on LinkedIn every single morning just to keep the client pipeline moving.

Good money. But zero freedom.

I started my Substack to find a way out. What I found was something better than I expected.

The Week I Finally Stopped Guessing and Built Something Real

When I started my Substack, I was trying a lot of different things to grow, not much was working. At some point I got tired of the randomness.

I stopped following everyone else’s playbook and started paying close attention to what was actually working specifically for me. I tested things and documented what worked (and what didn’t).

And slowly three clear steps emerged.

Not a complicated framework that required hours of daily hustle. Just three simple things done consistently in the right order that completely changed everything I was building here.

Writers who’ve plugged into this system are seeing results that genuinely surprise them. That system took me from zero to where I am today.

16,000 subscribers with over $100,000 in revenue. Working 2 to 3 hours a day.

Not because I got lucky. Because I built something repeatable and showed up consistently.

And the best part? You can plug straight into the same system starting today.

Everything I Built Lives Inside These Three Steps. Here’s What Each One Does.

I’ve turned each step into its own training. You can start with one or go through all three.

But the system works best in order because each step builds directly on the one before it.

If you’re a writer who’s been winging it and wondering why growth feels random — this is the roadmap I wish I’d had from day one.

Here’s exactly what’s inside.

Step 1 — Find Your Story and Build Your Foundation (Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass)

This is the step most writers skip. And it costs them months of slow, frustrating growth.

When I started I jumped straight into writing without asking the most important question, “why would anyone choose my specific voice over thousands of other newsletters?”

I had no answer. So my early content was generic. Helpful maybe but completely forgettable.

Your story is your competitive advantage. In a world where AI can generate advice in seconds the one thing nobody can replicate is your lived experience.

The Masterclass is the complete foundation, that exact same steps that helped me go from zero to 17,000 subscribers.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Step 2 — Grow Your Audience With Notes Every Single Day (Notes Growth Workshop)

Once you have the foundation, this is how you pour fuel on it.

Notes drives over 70% of my daily subscriber growth. Last month alone it brought in 100+ new subscribers. Not from one viral moment but from showing up every day with the right type of Note.

Most writers either ignore Notes completely or use it the wrong way. They post consistently and wonder why nothing is moving.

The problem isn’t consistency. It’s that only certain types of Notes actually convert scrollers into subscribers. Most writers are posting the wrong kind.

The Notes Growth Workshop teaches my exact daily 20-minute process for writing Notes that grows your newsletter every single day.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Step 3 — Turn Your Audience Into Real Income (Digital Product Masterclass)

Your newsletter is growing. Now it’s time to get paid for it.

Most writers wait until they have a massive audience before they think about monetizing. That’s the wrong order.

You don’t need thousands of subscribers to create and sell a simple digital product. Your product can be something simple like a Google Doc template, a 30-minute recorded workshop, or a guide that solves one specific problem.

These are the kinds of products that generated over $100K in yearly revenue for me.

Not a course that took six months to build. Simple products under $100 that sell while you’re living your life.

The Digital Product Masterclass is the complete roadmap — how to validate your idea, create it in a weekend, and sell it by Monday.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

This Is What 17,000 Subscribers and $100K Revenue Actually Looks Like Day to Day

The numbers are real. But what this system actually builds beyond the numbers is harder to put into words.

A workday that ends before noon…

A morning that belongs to you before anyone else gets a piece of it…

A newsletter that grows while you’re living your life instead of one that requires you to be available every single hour of every single day…

I built it by figuring it out the hard way so you don’t have to. Every single thing I learned is inside these three steps.

Keep writing, Wes

Questions: Which step are you at right now? If you’re not sure, just let me know in the comments. I’ll help point you in the right direction.

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