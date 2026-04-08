Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Celeben Arinya's avatar
Celeben Arinya
3h

I'm in the first step, I think. I get so nervous when I am told I need my own story because I have a story but I am worried that I might have to start over for some reason...or I worry that it is not good enough. I am daunted by the sheer vastness of the platform in front of me. I have to tell myself I am not going to get it right first try.

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Germaine's avatar
Germaine
3h

I'm not sure. I know what my voice is, the trouble is, it's in 2 places at once. Maybe 3. I think I know how to tie them all together, but in the end, I keep coming up empty. So just like you, my content is generic for now. I have faith I'll get there. :)

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