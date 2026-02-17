When I started my Substack over a year ago, I had no idea how I was going to grow.

Share my posts on LinkedIn? Join Facebook groups for newsletter swaps? Reach out to random writers begging for recommendations?

None of those sounded particularly appealing. Actually, they sounded exhausting.

I needed a better way.

Then I found Notes. Started writing them every day, figuring out what worked through trial and error.

It was slow at first. A few likes here and there. Nothing earth-shattering.

But honestly? It wasn’t until I started my OWN weekly Notes Boost in Substack Chat that things really took off.

That’s when my Notes started getting real traction.

Last week we broke 300+ writers in a single Notes Boost thread in the Chat. And I’ve learned more about growth from building this community than from any course or tactic I’ve tried.

An Algorithm That Actually Rewards You For Supporting Other Writers

Before I explain what I learned, I want to share why community matters on Substack in the first place.

Most platforms don’t want you building community. They want you dependent on their algorithm.

Community threatens that model.

Substack is fundamentally different.

The platform is built around writers supporting writers. The algorithm rewards genuine engagement and overlapping audiences.

When you restack someone’s post or note thoughtfully, the algorithm sees that connection.

Then it starts showing YOUR content to THEIR audience. And vice versa.

This isn’t gaming the algorithm. This is how the platform is designed to work.

And that’s why my weekly Notes Boosts have become so effective.

We’re not trying to trick anyone. We’re doing exactly what Substack wants us to do: build real relationships with other writers.

The 3 Things That Changed My Growth (once I started building community)

After running weekly Notes Boosts for over a year and watching 300+ writers show up every single week, the patterns became clear.

Community isn’t just nice to have. It’s the growth engine most writers completely miss.

Here’s what actually matters:

Lesson #1: Community beats tactics every single time

Growth hacks come and go. Algorithm changes break your strategy overnight. But community compounds forever.

When 300+ writers know you, trust you, and actively support your work? That’s leverage you can’t buy.

They restack your Notes. They comment on your posts. They share your work with their audiences. And the algorithm notices all of it.

I’ve had Notes get 10x more reach simply because writers in my community restacked them. That’s the multiplication effect of genuine relationships.

Lesson #2: Give before you take (then watch what happens)

Notes Boosts are about helping other writers first. I promote their work before my own. I restack their content. I engage with their posts genuinely.

The algorithm rewards this. But more importantly, people remember who helped them.

I’ve restacked other writers’ content strategically for months now.

Writers in my niche, with overlapping audiences. And it works both ways, they restack my work too.

What goes around comes around on Substack. Except it compounds.

Lesson #3: Consistency builds trust (and trust brings subscribers)

Showing up every single week for Notes Boosts, writers know they can count on me.

That consistency translates to everything. My own Notes. My engagement. My presence.

300+ writers didn’t show up overnight. It started with 20. Then 50. Then 100. It compounded over months of showing up consistently.

People subscribe to writers they trust and see regularly. Community is how you build that trust at scale.

I Started Restacking Other Writers Daily. My Reach Exploded.

I’ve been experimenting more with strategic restacking lately. And it’s one of the most powerful tools Substack gives us.

When you restack another writer’s work, you’re doing two things:

First, you’re supporting them. Building the relationship. Showing genuine appreciation for their content.

Second, you’re signaling to the algorithm that your audiences overlap. Then Substack starts showing YOUR content to THEIR subscribers.

This is community-driven growth.

I restack other writers in my niche almost daily now. And the compound effect is wild. My reach has expanded to audiences I never could’ve accessed otherwise.

This 30-minute weekly routine brought me 300+ writers (and consistent subscribers)

Here’s my actual routine for Notes Boosts:

Every Tuesday & Saturday, I post in my Substack Chat inviting writers to share their recent Notes. Takes me 5 minutes to write the post.

Then throughout the day, I come back and engage. Restack a few Notes. Leave thoughtful comments. Support writers genuinely.

Total time investment? Maybe 30 minutes that day. Sometimes less.

And it’s brought me:

Consistent subscribers from community members

Massive reach amplification through restacks

Real relationships with other writers who support my work

Product sales from writers in the community

But more than that? It’s become one of my favorite parts of growing on Substack. I genuinely look forward to it every week.

The first few weeks felt slow. That’s normal. The community needs time to build trust and momentum.

But around month 3, things started clicking. Now we consistently get 300+ writers engaging.

The key is not quitting before the compound effect works.

You’re sitting on a gold mine (and most writers just don’t see it yet)

I spent a year building this community, so you don’t have to waste time trying tactics that don’t compound.

Community-driven growth works. Period.

Notes is the best place to build community right now.

The algorithm is designed to reward genuine engagement. Your audience is already there, scrolling Notes, looking for writers to connect with.

You just need to show up consistently and actually support other writers.

The choice is yours. Keep trying growth hacks that don’t compound, or build community that lasts.

Let me show you how to build community that actually grows your newsletter

Understanding that community matters is one thing.

Knowing which types of Notes to write that community actually wants to engage with? That’s different.

How to start your own community-building efforts? What to post that brings people back? How to restack strategically? How to do this without burning out?

That’s what most writers never figure out.

And that’s why I created my “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop.

Inside, I break down:

The 3 types of Notes that consistently bring subscribers (and build community at the same time)

How to write Notes in 5 minutes or less so this doesn’t become exhausting

Strategic restacking approach that amplifies your reach and builds relationships

The formatting tricks that stop the scroll and make people actually read

How to build genuine relationships with other writers (like Notes Boosts)

The daily system that brought me 900+ subscribers in the last 30 days

Special bonus: When you join this week, you get my 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge Templates - proven Note formats you candor use immediately to start building community and growing this week.

I’ve proven it works. 15,000+ subscribers. 70-80% of growth from Notes. $5K+ monthly revenue.

You can join below and learn the complete system:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Keep writing,

Wes

P.S. - You don’t need 300+ writers in your community to start seeing results.

Start by genuinely engaging with 5 writers this week. Restack their work. Support them. Watch what happens.

P.P.S. - The Workshop teaches the complete Notes system for 2026, including how to build community that actually drives growth. This is what’s bringing me consistent subscribers every single day.