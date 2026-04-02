I started my Substack the way most people do.

Excited. Full of ideas. Convinced the writing would speak for itself.

I published my first few posts. Shared them on LinkedIn. Told some friends. And, waited.

A handful of subscribers trickled in. Mostly people who already knew me.

Then I asked myself the question I’d been avoiding: “how am I actually going to grow this thing?”

Good posts reach people already subscribed to you. They don’t find you new readers. I felt genuinely stuck. Like I’d built something I had no idea how to get off the ground.

I almost made the same mistake twice

My instinct was to hustle my way there.

Post on LinkedIn every day. Build an Instagram presence. Drive traffic from everywhere and funnel people back to my newsletter.

The problem is I’d done that before with my career coaching business. Doing 5 to 7 client calls a day, content on every platform, always chasing the next lead.

I didn’t want to make that mistake again.

I’d started a Substack specifically to get away from that. Building another content machine on top of it felt like going backwards.

There had to be another way.

I was using Notes completely wrong for months

I’d been posting on Notes casually since I started. I’d post a random thought, a tip here and there, etc.

Nothing was happening.

What I didn’t understand was that Notes isn’t social media. It’s not a place to perform for your existing audience.

It’s a discovery engine. Built specifically to connect writers with readers who don’t know they exist yet.

I read everything that came out of Substack’s NYC Notes Night last year. One quote from Mike Cohen, their head of machine learning, reframed everything: “The goal is to get people to discover, subscribe, and ideally pay. That’s how we built the feed.”

Not likes. Not time spent reading. Subscriptions.

The algorithm has one job. It looks at your Note and asks: “will this make a stranger want to follow this writer?” If yes, it shows your content to people whose reading habits overlap with your existing subscribers.

It’s not a writing contest. It’s a subscriber-matching engine.

Once I understood that, things start rolling.

After Writing 1,000 Notes, these are the only four that matter

When I stopped posting randomly and started writing with intention, the numbers started moving.

(1.) Community Notes invite other writers in.

A question, a prompt, a space to share their work. The algorithm loves genuine engagement and the feed takes notice. Slow-burn relationship builders that compound over time.

(2.) Educational Notes share one simple insight.

Not a comprehensive guide. Just one thing that works, explained quickly. These get restacked, putting you in front of audiences who’ve never heard of you.

(3.) Motivational Notes make people feel seen.

The honest reflection on what this writing journey actually feels like. When you make someone feel less alone, they remember you.

And then there’s the fourth type. The one that changed everything.

The type of Note nobody’s talking about — and why it brings in hundreds of subscribers

Storytelling Notes.

Before I write anything now I ask myself one question: how can I turn this into a story?

Not a lesson or a list. But, a real experience. Something that actually happened.

Instead of “here’s why consistency matters,” I write about my Day 31.

The day I almost quit. The Note I almost didn’t post. What happened when I posted it anyway.

The difference between a tip and a story isn’t the information. It’s the feeling.

Tips tell people what to do. Stories make people feel something.

When someone feels something reading your Note, they want more of it. They hit follow. That’s the signal the algorithm is scanning for.

One of my best Notes ever was embarrassingly simple. I wrote about a morning I sat down to write and couldn’t think of anything.

That Note brought in over 150 new subscribers in a week. Just a real moment people recognized in themselves.

Tips get saved. Stories get subscribers. That’s the whole lesson.

Let me show you the Notes routine that brings 10+ subscribers everyday

Gaining ten subscribers everyday is enough to completely change your Substack.

Ten a day is 300 a month. Three hundred a month is 3,600 a year.

Real people who stumbled across your writing in the Notes feed, felt something, and chose to subscribe. All from a 20-minute daily routine that works whether you feel like it or not.

Last month that routine brought in 800+ new subscribers for my Substack.

That’s what I teach inside my “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop.

Inside the Workshop, you’ll learn the four Note types I rotate through every week.

The templates I use every morning to skip the blank page.

The 20-minute daily process that brought in 770 new subscribers last month alone.

How to build the kind of daily consistency that actually compounds over time.

And this week, when you join, you’ll also get access to April’s Notes Growth Challenge (starting April 9th) — seven days of brand new Notes templates delivered straight to your inbox. Just proven structures you can write from immediately.

It’s the same system that took me from zero to 16,000 subscribers and over $100K in yearly revenue.

Hundreds of writers have already joined in the last few months. You can be next:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

You don’t need to write better.

You need to show up more consistently, lean harder into story, and stop letting perfectionism keep you from posting.

The Note you’re overthinking right now? Post it.

PS — What's the biggest thing stopping you from posting on Notes every day? Drop it in the comments.

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