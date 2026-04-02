Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Regina Duke's avatar
Regina Duke
11h

The distinction between tips and stories was the real takeaway for me. “Tips get saved, stories get subscribers” is such a useful line.

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Prof. Rock's avatar
Prof. Rock
19h

These last two posts have become my Substack Bible! Thanks, Wes!

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