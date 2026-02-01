I get messages every week from writers saying the same thing.

“Notes isn’t working for me.”

They’re posting daily. Showing up consistently. But getting maybe 2-5 likes, barely any engagement, and zero to one subscriber per week if they’re lucky.

So this month, I decided to do something about it.

I offered free Notes audits to 10 struggling writers inside my Substack Chat group.

No charge, just wanted to help. I looked through dozens of their Notes to see what was actually going wrong.

And here’s what I found: they were all making the same 3 mistakes.

These aren’t lazy writers. Not at all, they’re talented and committed.

Some had been posting Notes for months.

But HOW they were using Notes was broken.

The good news? All three mistakes are fixable. And when I showed them what to change, every single one of them saw improvement within two weeks.

Mistake #1: They were posting the wrong types of Notes

This was the biggest issue I found.

Most were posting random observations. “Hot takes” about their niche. Generic tips they’d read somewhere else.

The kind of stuff that gets a few likes but doesn’t actually convert anyone.

Here’s what they weren’t posting: Community Notes, Educational Notes, or Story Notes.

There’s a huge difference between entertaining content and converting content.

You can get 100 likes on a clever observation and zero new subscribers. Meanwhile, a simple Community Note gets 30 likes and brings in 10 subscribers.

One writer I audited had been posting daily for three months. Clever observations about writing and getting 20-30 likes per Note.

Total subscribers from Notes in three months? Maybe 5.

The fix was simple: I had them shift to posting one Community Note and one Story Note daily instead.

Within two weeks, they went from one or two subscribers per week to 5-10 subscribers per day. Big change.

Mistake #2: They were posting and disappearing

This one mistake is the easiest to fix.

They’d write a Note, hit publish, and move on with their day. No engagement with responses. No following up. No community building.

Even when they posted Community Notes asking people to share, they’d ghost their own post.

Here’s what most writers don’t understand: the algorithm rewards engagement, not just posting.

When you post a Note and then actually show up in the comments, like people’s Notes, restack their content, and build genuine connections? The algorithm notices.

One writer I audited was posting Community Notes but never responding to a single comment. They’d get maybe 5-10 responses and just... nothing from them.

The fix: Come back 2-3 times that day and engage with every single response.

Spend 10-15 minutes actually supporting the people who participated.

What happened? The algorithm started showing their Notes to way more people.

Same type of Note. Triple the reach. Five times the subscribers.

All because they stopped posting and ghosting.

Mistake #3: They were trying to go viral instead of being consistent

This was the most frustrating pattern I saw.

Writers spending an hour crafting the “perfect” Note. Posting once or twice a week when inspiration hit. Chasing viral moments instead of building a system.

The algorithm doesn’t reward perfection. It rewards consistency.

I looked at one writer who was posting 2-3 “perfect” Notes per week. But barely any subscribers.

The fix: Post 2 Notes daily using the proven types. Lower the bar for “perfect,” raise the bar for showing up.

They didn’t need to write better. They needed to post smarter.

Within three weeks, the compound effect kicked in. They went from sporadic growth to consistent 10+ subscribers per day.

Not because their Notes got better. Because they showed up consistently with the right types.

What happened when the writers fixed these mistakes

Every single one saw improvement within two weeks.

Most saw significant growth within 30 days.

The range? They went from 0-2 subscribers per week to 5-20 subscribers per week from Notes alone.

They didn’t just get more subscribers. They got BOTH engagement AND subscribers.

Higher likes. More comments. More restacks. AND more subscribers.

It wasn’t a trade-off. Fixing these issues improved everything.

Because they were finally working with the algorithm instead of against it.

How to audit your own Notes right now

If Notes “isn’t working” for you, it’s probably one of these three things.

You’re posting the wrong types. You’re not engaging after you post. Or you’re inconsistent.

The good news? All of them are fixable.

You don’t need to write better. You need to post smarter.

You don’t need a bigger following. You need the right types.

You don’t need viral moments. You need consistency with what actually works.

Here’s how to audit your own Notes right now:

Look at your last 10 Notes. Are they Community, Educational, or Story/Motivational? If not, that’s issue #1.

Did you engage with the responses? If not, that’s issue #2.

Are you posting 2x daily consistently? If not, that’s issue #3.

Fix one thing this week. See what happens.

Let me show you how to make Substack Notes work for you

I spent a year figuring out what works on Notes. Then I helped these 10 writers fix their approach in a matter of weeks.

The pattern is clear: wrong types, no engagement, inconsistent posting.

The fix is simple: right types, genuine engagement, daily consistency.

That’s exactly what I teach inside my 10+ Subscribers a Day Notes Growth Workshop.

You’ll get the complete breakdown of all 3 Note types with real examples, plus the 20-minute daily Notes-writing system I use to grow my newsletter everyday.

And you’ll get access to the next 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge starting next week, one proven template delivered to your inbox each day.

Notes works when you know what you’re doing. You can join below and start writing better Notes this week:

Question: Which of these 3 mistakes are you making? Drop a comment, I’ll help point you in the right direction.

