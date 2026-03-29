Over the last year, I’ve had a front row seat to what’s actually working for writers.

500+ writers have gone through my programs. Writers at every stage. Every niche. Every audience size.

Some are just starting out. Some writers are already growing fast and trying to figure out how to make it pay.

And I started noticing a pattern.

The ones making consistent income (the ones who’d replaced their day job or were well on their way) all had one thing in common.

It wasn’t their subscriber count or their niche. Every single one had at least one simple digital product.

Every Single One Has a Digital Product. Here’s What They’re Actually Selling.

Not most of them. Not some of them.

Every. Single. One.

And when I look at what they’re actually selling, the pattern gets even clearer.

Ebooks, guides, template packs. Short recorded workshops, focused playbooks, etc.

Not massive comprehensive programs or something priced at $500+. Just simple focused products solving one specific problem, priced between $27 and $97.

One writer in my community has a guide on writing Notes that convert, sells it for $37.

Another has a 45-minute workshop on building a morning writing routine, with over 200 students in the first fews months.

Another sells a template pack for writing email sequences — $47 and promotes it once a month.

Nothing complicated or overwhelming. Just clear solutions to clear problems.

The Revenue Breakdown That Made Me Rethink Getting Paid as a Writer

This is what actually caught my attention the most. When you look at where the revenue actually comes from, it’s almost never the paid subscriptions.

It’s the products.

Let me show you the math that changed how I think about monetization.

The paid subscription path:

You have 2,000 subscribers. You convince 200 of them to become paid at $6 a month.

That’s $1,200 monthly. Sounds decent.

But every month you lose subscribers to churn. You need to constantly replace them just to stay flat. To reach $5K a month you need 833 paid subscribers. At a typical 5% conversion rate that means you need 16,660 total subscribers.

That takes a long time to build.

The digital product path:

Same 2,000 subscribers. You create one simple workshop solving a specific problem and price it at $87.

You promote it once a month. Just one or two emails.

If 2% of your audience buys it, that’s 40 sales — $3,480 from one email.

Create a second product at $37. Same 2% conversion. That’s another $1,480 monthly.

Now you’re approaching $5K a month from 2,000 subscribers.

No churn. No convincing people to stay subscribed month after month. Just solving problems people already have.

One writer in my community put it perfectly. “Paid subscriptions feel like I’m constantly trying to convince people to stay. Products feel like I’m just helping people solve a problem.”

That one sentence stuck with me for weeks.

What $100K From 3 Simple Products Actually Taught Me

I made over $100K in the last year from three digital products.

Not ten products. Not a massive suite of offerings. Three.

And here’s what I kept seeing confirmed across every writer who was actually making money:

The simplest product always wins.

I created a long 50+ page guide. It sold okay.

Then, I created a comprehensive course with multiple modules and videos. Spent weeks building it. It barely sold.

After that, I I created a simple workshop that solves one specific problem. Recorded it in one afternoon. Over 500 writers joined it within a single year.

The thing that took me the least time made me the most money sold the most.

Why? Because people don’t want comprehensive. They want clear.

They don’t want everything you know about a topic. They want the exact solution to the problem they’re facing right now.

That’s what sells and what people actually finish and use.

The Biggest Mistakes Writers Make, and Why You’re Probably Making Them Right Now

Here’s what I keep hearing from writers who haven’t monetized yet.

They tried paid subscriptions first and gave up when the numbers felt discouraging.

They thought they needed thousands of subscribers before they could sell anything.

They waited to feel like enough of an expert before creating anything.

“I had 1,500 subscribers and was making $180 a month from paid subs. I thought I just needed to grow more. Then I created a simple guide and made $800 in the first week. I realized I’d been doing it completely backwards.”

“I kept thinking I needed to be more of an expert. Turns out I just needed to be a few steps ahead of someone else. That’s it.”

The pattern is clear.

Most writers start with paid subscriptions because it feels like the right way to monetize on Substack. But paid subscriptions are actually the hardest way to make real money early on.

You need massive scale. You need constant growth just to offset churn.

Digital products? You create them once. You sell them over and over. No churn. No convincing people to stay.

And you can make real money with a much smaller audience than you think.

You’re Probably Overthinking This. Here’s What to Do Instead.

Here’s what I hear from writers all the time:

“I don’t know what product to create.”

Your audience is already telling you. Look at your DMs. Your comment section. The questions people keep asking you over and over. That’s your product.

“I’m not an expert.”

You don’t need to be. You just need to know more than someone starting from zero.

One writer told me she’d been writing for six months before she created her first product. She wasn’t an expert. She just knew more than someone on day one. That’s enough.

“What if nobody buys it?”

Validate first. Ask your audience what they’re struggling with. If five or more people mention the same problem, create something that solves it. Build what they’re already asking for.

“I need a bigger audience first.”

You don’t. Writers in this community have made their first sale with under 200 subscribers. You can start with around 100. Small audience plus the right product equals real money.

Let me show you exactly how to create and launch your first digital product

I put everything I learned about creating and selling digital products into my Six-Figure Digital Product Masterclass.

How to validate your product idea. The exact workshop format that sells. How to price it. Where to launch it. The complete process from idea to first $1,000.

This is the system all of those writers used to create products that actually sell.

Inside the masterclass, you’ll get step-by-step guidance on going from “I don’t know what to create” to “I just made my first sale.” The validation process. The creation process. The launch process. Everything.

And this weekend only — when you join you also get my $1K Digital Product Roadmap included. This is a complete roadmap that walks you through creating your first product and making your first $1,000 from it.

Over 500 writers have gone through my masterclasses this year. Join them below and let’s make 2026 the year you stop thinking about creating products and actually launch one:

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

This time next year, you’ll either still be wondering what product to create or you’ll have made money from something you built.

Let’s do this.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: What’s stopping you from creating a digital product? Let me know in the comments.

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