What if I had to start my Substack over tomorrow—from zero subscribers, zero revenue, zero momentum—what would I do differently?

That’s the question I’ve been asking myself lately.

I’ve been at this Substack writing thing now for a year, and it’s been a fun ride. I’ve met a lot of really cool people and talented, writers, too.

So, I did something a bit obsessive (because that’s just kind of my personality).

I started reaching out to some of these successful writers—people with 100+ paid subscribers, some running massive publications, others quietly profitable with smaller audiences—and asked them one simple question:

“If you were starting from scratch today, what would you do differently?”

I expected the usual advice. “Be consistent.” “Find your voice.” “Engage with your readers.”

What I got back was nothing like that. I’m actually so grateful for the thoughtful replies I got.

Their answers surprised me. Some even contradicted the advice I’d been following. And together, they revealed a completely different playbook for building on Substack.

To be clear, this post has been a work-in-progress for about six weeks now. Compiling all the answers and data into one succinct post.

Here’s what 22 bestsellers told me.

What Nobody Tells You About “Making It” on Substack

Most new Substack writers are following the same playbook.

Post consistently. Engage on Notes. Grow your free list. Eventually turn on paid subscriptions. Rinse and repeat.

It’s not bad advice. It’s just... incomplete.

Here’s what nobody tells you: the people who’ve already “made it” wouldn’t necessarily do it that way again.

They’ve made mistakes. They’ve wasted months on strategies that didn’t work. They’ve learned shortcuts through trial and error that could have saved them countless hours.

And most of them would do things very differently if they started today.

You’re out here grinding, following all the “rules,” watching others seem to grow effortlessly while you’re still trying to crack the code.

What if there was a better way?

The Advice I Expected vs. What I Actually Heard

Over six weeks, I reached out to 22 Substack bestsellers.

Some had 100 paid subscribers. Others had 1,000+. Some were well-known publications. Others were profitable small newsletters you’ve probably never heard of.

I thought they’d tell me to work harder, write better, or be more patient.

Instead, their answers revealed patterns I wasn’t expecting. They weren’t about working harder or being more consistent. They were about working smarter from day one—making strategic choices that compound over time instead of just grinding it out.

Here’s what they told me…

What You Should Figure Out Before You Write Word One

“I’d pick a specific niche problem, not a broad topic.”

I expected them to say, “follow your passion” or “write what you know.” Instead, the biggest regret was going too broad at the start. Instead of “marketing tips,” they wish they’d focused on “LinkedIn growth for B2B founders.”

Narrow wins at the beginning because it’s easier to stand out and build authority. This surprised me because I’d always heard “don’t limit yourself.”

“I’d start building an email list before launching.”

This one made complete sense to me, but not in the way I was thinking. Several bestsellers mentioned they wished they’d collected emails for 2-3 months before actually launching their Substack.

Build anticipation. Have an audience waiting. Launch to momentum, not silence. I thought you were supposed to launch immediately and grow from there.

For me, I build an email list before launching a digital product. Building that list before launching an actual newsletter surprised me.

“I’d validate my idea with 10 conversations first.”

Talk to real people who have the problem you’re solving. Ask what they’re struggling with. Make sure people actually want what you’re planning to create before you spend months writing about it. Nobody mentioned “trust your gut”—they all said validate first.

“I wouldn’t wait to feel ‘ready’—I’d launch messy.”

Every single person said some version of this. Stop waiting for the perfect brand, the perfect first post, the perfect strategy.

Launch before you’re ready and figure it out as you go. This contradicted the previous advice about building a list first, which shows there’s no one perfect path.

The Content Mistakes That Cost Months of Growth

“I’d batch-write my first 10 posts before publishing one.”

I thought consistency meant writing and publishing weekly. But this came up repeatedly—having a content buffer eliminates the weekly stress of “what do I write about?” and lets you launch with consistency built in.

They wished they’d front-loaded the work instead of scrambling every week.

“I’d focus on shareability over perfection.”

This was the opposite of what I expected. I thought bestsellers would say “make every post your best work.”

Instead, they said posts that get shared matter more than posts that are perfectly polished. Write things people can’t help but send to a friend. That’s how you grow.

“I’d write for one specific person, not everyone.”

Stop trying to appeal to the masses. Pick one real person (or create a detailed avatar) and write every post directly to them. It makes your writing more relatable and easier to produce. I expected them to say “find the universal truth,” but they said the opposite—get specific.

“I’d repurpose everything I write.”

One newsletter post becomes three Notes, a LinkedIn post, an email, and a thread. Create once, distribute everywhere. Don’t let good ideas die in one place. I thought this would feel repetitive or spammy, but they said it’s essential.

The Growth Strategies

“I’d use Notes from day one—it’s the fastest way to grow.”

This was nearly unanimous. I always thought you needed an audience before Notes would work. But they said Notes brings in subscribers faster than anything else on the platform.

Start posting 2-3 times daily immediately. Don’t wait until you “have an audience.”

“I’d collaborate with other writers right away.”

Cross-promotions, guest posts, shoutouts—these accelerate growth faster than going solo. Find 3-5 writers at your level and support each other relentlessly. I expected them to say “build your own thing first,” but they emphasized collaboration from day one.

“I’d comment on other writers’ Substacks daily.”

Thoughtful comments on other people’s posts bring more subscribers than almost anything else. Spend 15 minutes daily leaving genuine, valuable comments.

People will check out your profile. This felt counterintuitive—I thought I should focus on my own content, not everyone else’s.

“I wouldn’t waste time on other social platforms.”

This was a surprise. Multiple bestsellers said they regret spending months trying to grow on X or LinkedIn when they should’ve just focused on Substack.

The audience is already here. Use it. I’d been told you need to be everywhere, but they said the opposite.

Why Waiting to Monetize Is Costing You Thousands

“I’d create a simple product in month one, not wait round for paid subs.”

I thought you needed a big audience before monetizing. But the biggest regret was waiting too long to create products.

Even a simple $27 guide generates more revenue faster than paid subscriptions ever will. They wished they’d monetized immediately, not after reaching some arbitrary subscriber count.

“I’d charge more from the start—$97 minimum for products.”

Nobody regretted charging too much. Everyone regretted charging too little.

Your knowledge is more valuable than you think. Price accordingly. I expected them to say “start small and grow,” but they said the opposite—charge what it’s worth from the beginning.

“I wouldn’t turn on paid subscriptions until 2,000+ subscribers.”

This contradicted everything I’d heard about “monetize early.” Paid subs work better with a larger audience. Build your free list aggressively first, then monetize through products. Save paid subscriptions for when you have real momentum.

“I’d build my offer around transformation, not information.”

People don’t want more content to consume. They want specific problems solved. Create products that deliver outcomes, not just information. I thought “more value = more content,” but they said transformation matters more than volume.

The Mindset Shifts That Separate Hobbyists from Real Writers

“I’d treat it like a business from day one, not a hobby.”

Set revenue goals. Track metrics. Make strategic decisions. The newsletters that succeed are the ones treating it seriously from the start.

I thought you should “follow your passion and the money will come,” but they said the opposite—treat it like a business immediately.

“I wouldn’t compare myself to anyone else’s timeline.”

Your month three doesn’t need to look like someone else’s month three. Focus on your own progress and ignore everyone else’s highlight reel. This felt obvious, but nearly everyone mentioned wishing they’d internalized this earlier.

“I’d focus on one metric: engaged subscribers, not total count.”

100 engaged subscribers who open every email are worth more than 1,000 subscribers who never read. Quality over quantity, always. I expected them to obsess over growth numbers, but they wished they’d focused on engagement instead.

“I’d protect my creative energy—no doom scrolling.”

Consuming endless content kills your creativity. Several bestsellers mentioned they wish they’d limited their input earlier to protect their output. I thought you needed to consume constantly to stay relevant, but they said the opposite.

The Two Pieces of Advice Every Writer Mentioned

“The money isn’t in paid subscriptions—it’s in products and services.”

This came up over and over, and it completely contradicted the standard Substack advice. The bestsellers making real money aren’t doing it through $5 monthly subscriptions.

They’re selling products, coaching, courses, and consulting. This was the most consistent pattern across all 22 responses.

“Growth compounds slowly, then all at once—don’t quit at month 3.”

Month three is when most people quit. It’s also right before things start clicking. The pattern is always the same: slow growth, then suddenly exponential.

Don’t stop before the inflection point. I expected them to have some secret hack, but they all said the same thing—just keep going.

Why I Wish I’d Heard This Advice a Year Ago

Reading through all these responses, one piece of advice hit me hardest.

It was from a writer making $10K+ monthly who told me: “I wish I’d created my first product in week one instead of waiting eight months. That delay probably cost me at least $50,000.”

I thought about my own journey. I waited three months before creating my first product. Looking back, I could’ve done it in my first month.

That one decision to create products early instead of focusing solely on paid subscriptions changed everything. It gave me revenue to reinvest. It built trust with my most engaged readers. It created assets that still sell today without any additional work.

I don’t regret my path, but I definitely see how I could’ve accelerated it.

If You’ve Already Made These Mistakes, Read This

You might be reading this thinking you’ve already made some of these mistakes.

That’s okay.

The beautiful thing about Substack is you can pivot quickly. You don’t need to start from scratch to implement this advice.

Maybe you’ve been grinding for six months with slow growth. These strategies can change your trajectory in the next six months…

Maybe you’ve been focused on paid subscriptions when you should be building products. You can shift that this week…

Maybe you’ve been waiting to feel “ready” before launching something new. You can decide to be ready right now…

Every successful writer you admire made mistakes. That’s how they learned what actually works.

The difference is what you do next.

If you only implement one thing from this entire list, make it this: Start using Notes consistently—2-3 times daily—starting today. This single strategy brings more subscribers than anything else, and it’s completely free. This alone could change your next 90 days.

Ready to Stop Guessing and Start Growing?

After collecting all this advice, I realized something important.

Knowing what to do and actually implementing it are two very different things.

I spent the last year building systems around these exact insights. That’s how I went from zero to 13,000+ subscribers and $5K+ monthly revenue—not from luck, but from strategic implementation of what actually works.

I’ve put everything I’ve learned into my Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass. It’s the complete system for growing and monetizing on Substack using the strategies that the bestsellers wish they’d known from day one.

This week only, you’ll get my Personal Substack Swipe File as a free bonus when you join.

It’s a Google Doc packed with my best-performing Notes and post title ideas—real examples you can model and adapt for your own newsletter. The swipe file alone could transform your content strategy.

Your breakthrough is closer than you think.

These 22 bestsellers started exactly where you are now. The difference? They took action on what they learned.

Your turn.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

