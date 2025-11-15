I spent the last month doing something that probably sounds boring but turned out to be pretty fascinating.

I reached out to 11 newsletter writers I know who are making over $100K a year from their Substacks and asked them one question: “How do you actually make money?”

Here’s what stuck out to me.

Every one of them has a paid subscription tier available on Substack. All 11. But when I looked at where their revenue actually comes from? Only one of them relies primarily on paid subscriptions.

One.

The rest? They’ve built their income around something completely different.

And here’s the thing, the one writer using only paid subscriptions was making the least money in the group.

Everyone’s Giving You the Same (wrong) Advice

Maybe you’ve seen it too.

Every “how to monetize your newsletter” post says the same thing: Enable paid subscriptions. Put your best content behind a paywall. Build value for your paying members. Give them exclusive access.

It sounds logical. It’s literally what Substack was built for (and they do a great job at it.)

But after talking to these writers and looking at their actual numbers, I realized something important: what people say you should do and what actually works at the top are two completely different things.

These aren’t small newsletters. We’re talking 5,000 to 50,000 subscribers. Real audiences. Real revenue. Real newsletters.

And almost none of them are making their income the way everyone tells you to.

What These 11 Writers Actually Do (the results really did surprise me)

I’m going to break this down into three things that changed how I think about monetizing a newsletter. Stay with me on this, because it’s not what you’d expect.

#1: Digital Products Outperform Paid Subscriptions (even the simple ones)

Nine out of the 11 writers I talked to make most of their revenue from digital products.

Not complicated, months-long courses. Not fancy membership sites with multiple tiers and community forums.

Simple products.

Ebooks. Recorded workshops. PDF guides. Templates. Checklists.

Most of them priced under $100.

Here’s what clicked: These products solve one specific problem. Someone buys it, gets the solution, and moves on with their life.

No monthly obligation. No pressure to “get their money’s worth” every month.

These writers create the product once and sell it unlimited times. They’re not locked into producing exclusive content every week to justify a subscription.

One writer told me she made $20,000 last year from a $50 PDF guide. She created it in a weekend. Updated it twice. That’s it.

Compare that to churning out paid-tier content every single week, and the math starts looking very different.

#2: Why that Paywall Is Costing You More Than You Think

Every writer who grew the fastest kept the majority of their content free.

Not most of it. Almost all of it.

Here’s why: Until you have thousands of subscribers and you’ve built real trust with your audience, most people aren’t going to pay for a subscription. They just won’t.

They’ll hit your paywall, get frustrated, and leave.

I know this because I’ve done it. I used to paywall about 60% of my content, thinking I was “protecting value.” What I was actually doing was training my audience to scroll past my posts because they knew they’d hit a wall halfway through.

My growth stalled. Hard.

The writers making six figures? They’re giving away great content for free. Building trust. Growing their audience. And then offering them products or solutions that solve specific problems.

The wild thing is that the paid subscription tier is still there. People can still support the work. But it’s positioned as “support the writer” money, not “unlock the good content” money.

And readers respond to that completely differently.

Thing #3: Digital Products Qualify Better Clients Than Free Stuff

Several of these writers offer high-ticket coaching. We’re talking $2,000 to $10,000 programs.

You know how they find their coaching clients?

Through $47 to $97 digital products.

Not free lead magnets. Not discovery calls. Not applications.

Someone buys their workshop, gets results, and then reaches out about coaching.

Here’s what one writer told me: “People who buy simple products go on to buy bigger products. People who download free stuff want more free stuff.”

Free lead magnets (and free content) attract people who are browsing. Small products attract people who are ready to invest in solving their problem.

When someone spends $50 on your guide and then emails you asking about coaching, they’ve already shown you two things: they value what you teach, and they’re willing to pay for solutions.

That’s your ideal client.

The writers I talked to aren’t using free downloads to build their email lists anymore. They’re using small, affordable products. And those products are creating a natural pathway to their higher-ticket offers.

This is the model that works without killing your growth

I’m not telling you to remove your paid subscription option.

Let me be clear about that, because it’s against Substack’s rules anyway.

Keep your paid tier. Some people genuinely want to support your work that way, and that’s great.

But if you’re under 5,000 subscribers and you’re trying to build a real income from your newsletter, leading with paid subscriptions is a trap.

It’s a treadmill.

You’re constantly creating content to justify the monthly fee. You’re limiting your growth because most of your posts are locked. And you’re burning out trying to serve two audiences (free and paid) with completely different expectations.

Here’s what makes more sense:

Keep most of your content free. Build your audience. Build trust.

Create one to three simple digital products that solve specific problems for your readers.

Price them affordably. $27 to $97. Make them easy to buy and easy to consume.

Let your paid subscription tier be the “I want to support this work” option. Not the “I need this to access value” option.

Use your products as your actual business model.

That’s what the writers making six figures are doing. And it’s working because it solves the growth problem and the revenue problem at the same time.

You’re not choosing between growing your audience or making money. You’re doing both.

The Shift Is Already Happening (and you’re right on time)

The shift is already happening.

More writers are realizing that paid subscriptions alone aren’t the answer. They’re adding products. They’re keeping content free. They’re building audiences and income at the same time.

You don’t need thousands of subscribers to start.

You just need one simple product that solves one real problem.

The rest builds from there.

