I’m in a small mastermind group with some really successful writers.

Most of them are full-time. They’re making good money from their newsletters. The kind of money where they’ve replaced their day jobs and then some.

A few weeks ago, I asked if I could ask them some questions about monetization. Told them I was doing some research for my own newsletter and wanted to understand what’s actually working.

They all happily agreed.

I sent them a few questions about digital products, paid subscriptions, coaching, sponsorships…all the different ways people monetize newsletters.

The results surprised me.

Every single one of them sells digital products (and here’s what they’re selling)

Most of them have paid subscriptions. That wasn’t surprising.

Most of them offer some type of coaching or consulting. Also not surprising.

But here’s what stood out: every single one of them has at least one digital product.

Not most of them. Not some of them. Every. Single. One.

And when I dug deeper into what they were selling, I noticed a pattern.

Ebooks. Guides. Workshops. Template packs. Mini-courses.

These weren’t massive comprehensive programs. They weren’t $997 signature courses with 40 modules and lifetime communities.

They were simple products solving one specific problem. Priced between $27 and $147. Created in days, not months.

One writer has a set of templates she sells for $37…

Another has a workshop on writing engaging hooks priced at $97…

Another sells a guide on finding a job in project management for $67…

Nothing complicated. Nothing overwhelming.

Just clear solutions to clear problems.

The revenue breakdown that made me rethink my own newsletter

Here’s where it got interesting. I asked them where most of their revenue actually comes from.

Almost all of them pointed to their digital products first.

Not their paid subscriptions. Not their coaching. Their products.

One writer broke down her numbers for me. She has about 3,000 total subscribers. 400 of them are paid subscribers at $7/month.

That’s $2,800 monthly from subscriptions.

But her digital products? She has two workshops priced at $97 each. She promotes them once a month in her newsletter.

She averages about 15-20 sales per month across both products. That’s $1,455 to $1,940 per month just from products.

Add in her subscriptions and she’s at $4,200 to $4,740 monthly.

Here’s the key: her paid subscription growth is slow. She adds maybe 20-30 paid subscribers per month, loses 10-15 to churn.

But her product sales? They grow with her audience. As she adds more free subscribers, more people buy her workshops.

She told me: “Paid subscriptions feel like I’m constantly trying to convince people to stay. Products feel like I’m just helping people solve a problem.”

That stuck with me.

Why digital products beat paid subscriptions (and it’s not even close)

Let me show you the math that changed how I think about monetization.

The Paid Subscription Path:

You have 2,000 total subscribers. You convince 200 of them to become paid subscribers at $6/month.

That’s $1,200 monthly recurring revenue. Sounds good.

But every month you lose 5-10% to churn. That’s 10-20 people canceling. You need to constantly replace them just to stay flat.

To grow to $5,000/month, you need about 833 paid subscribers. At a 5% conversion rate, that means you need 16,660 total subscribers.

That takes time. A lot of time.

The Digital Product Path:

Same 2,000 subscribers. You create one workshop solving a specific problem. Price it at $87.

You promote it once per month in your newsletter. Just one or two emails. One or two mentions.

If 2% of your audience buys it, that’s 40 sales = $3,480.

Do that every month and you’re at $3,480 from one product alone.

Create a second product at $37. Same 2% conversion. That’s another $1,480 monthly.

Now you’re at $4,960/month from 2,000 subscribers.

No churn. No constant convincing. Just solving problems people already have.

What I learned from making $100K this year with 3 simple products

I made over $100K this year from just 3 digital products.

Not 10 products. Not a huge suite of offerings. Three.

And here’s what I learned that matches exactly what those 11 writers told me:

The simplest product always wins.

I created a guide . It sold okay.

I created a comprehensive course with multiple modules and videos. Spent weeks building it. It barely sold.

I created a workshop that solves one specific problem. Recorded it in one afternoon. Over 500 writers joined it this year.

The thing that took me the least time made me the most money.

Because people don’t want comprehensive. They want clear.

They don’t want everything you know about a topic. They want the exact solution to the problem they’re facing right now.

My Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass is a simple workshop. One focused training on how to grow your newsletter using Substack Notes.

Just one strategy. One outcome. One clear path from A to B.

That’s what sells. That’s what people actually finish and use.

And that’s exactly what all 11 writers in my mastermind group discovered too.

The biggest mistake writers make (and why you’re probably making it right now)

Here’s what I kept hearing from these writers when I asked about their early mistakes:

They all tried to build paid subscriptions first.

They thought they needed thousands of subscribers before they could monetize.

They waited too long to create products because they didn’t feel like “experts.”

One writer told me: “I had 2,000 subscribers and was making $300/month from 50 paid subscribers. I thought I just needed to grow more. Then I created a $50 guide and made $2,000 in two weeks. I realized I’d been doing it backwards.”

Another said: “I spent a year trying to get people to pay $5 or 10/month. Then I created a $97 workshop and 40 people bought it in the first month. I made more from that one product than I’d made all year from subscriptions.”

The pattern is clear:

Most writers start with paid subscriptions because it feels like the “right” way to monetize.

But paid subscriptions are actually the hardest way to make real money.

You need massive scale. You need constant growth to offset churn. You need to keep people subscribed month after month.

Digital products? You create them once. You sell them over and over. No churn. No convincing people to stay.

And you can make money with a much smaller audience.

You’re probably overthinking this (here’s what to do instead)

Here’s what I hear from writers all the time:

“I don’t know what product to create.”

“I’m not an expert.”

“What if nobody buys it?”

“I need to build a bigger audience first.”

Let me tell you what those 11 successful writers told me:

“I don’t know what to create.”

Your audience is already telling you. Look at your DMs. Your comment section. The questions people keep asking.

One writer told me: “People kept asking me how to write better subject lines. So I made a workshop on subject lines. 50+ people bought it the first month.”

That’s it. Listen to what people are already asking for.

“I’m not an expert.”

You don’t need to be. You just need to be two steps ahead of someone else.

One writer said: “I started my newsletter six months before creating my first product. I wasn’t an expert. I just knew more than someone starting from zero.”

That’s enough.

“What if nobody buys it?”

Validate your idea first. Ask your audience what they’re struggling with. If 5+ people mention the same problem, create a product solving it.

“I need a bigger audience first.”

No you don’t. Multiple writers told me they made their first $1,000 with under 500 subscribers.

I only had around 300-400 subscribers before I launched my first product, and it did quite well.

Small audience + right product = real money.

Let me show you exactly how to create and launch your first digital product

I put everything I learned about creating and selling digital products into my Six-Figure Digital Product Masterclass.

How to validate your product idea. The exact workshop format that sells. How to price it. Where to launch it. The complete process from idea to first $1,000.

This is the system all 11 of those writers used to create products that actually sell.

Inside the masterclass, you’ll get step-by-step guidance on going from “I don’t know what to create” to “I just made my first sale.” The validation process. The creation process. The launch process. Everything.

Over 500 writers have gone through my masterclasses this year. Join them below and let’s make 2026 the year you stop thinking about creating products and actually launch one:

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

This time next year, you’ll either still be wondering what product to create or you’ll have made money from something you built.

Let’s do this.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: What’s stopping you from creating a digital product? Let me know in the comments.

