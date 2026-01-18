Something felt off with my Notes strategy.

Some of my Notes would bring 15-20 new subscribers. Others got tons of likes and comments but zero growth.

I couldn’t figure out the pattern. It felt completely random.

So I did something a little extra. I pulled my subscriber data for the last six months and exported every Note that brought more than 10 subscribers.

Fifty Notes total. Then I read through every single one looking for what made them work.

I was expecting it to be complicated. But when I finally saw the pattern, it was so obvious I felt silly for not noticing sooner.

Nearly every single high-performing Note had one thing in common. And once I understood it, my entire Notes strategy changed.

They all told stories, not tips (and the data proved it)

Almost every Note that brought subscribers told a personal story.

Something that actually happened to me. A moment I experienced. A struggle I went through. A breakthrough that changed things.

Meanwhile, the Notes that got lots of likes but brought zero subscribers? Those were all tips and strategies and advice.

I went back through my analytics to confirm it. A Note I posted about “3 ways to grow your newsletter faster” got ~100 likes. It felt like it performed well. But when I checked the data, it brought exactly zero subscribers.

Then I looked at a Note where I shared the story of almost quitting at 200 subscribers because nothing was working. That Note brought 15 new subscribers.

Same person writing and same expertise behind both. Completely different approach and completely different results.

The data was clear…people scroll past tips but stop for stories and connection.

Why writers scroll past your tips but stop for your stories

Here’s what I realized after analyzing all fifty Notes.

Writers on Substack aren’t looking for another productivity hack.

What they’re actually looking for is someone whose journey they want to follow.

Stories create connection in a way that tips never can. When you tell a story, you show who you actually are.

When I posted the story about my “Day 31 breakthrough,” readers saw themselves in that struggle.

When I shared about almost quitting because I wasn’t seeing results, they remembered their own doubts.

When I talked about what I learned from three months of doing everything wrong, they felt less alone in their own mistakes.

That human connection is what converts browsers into subscribers. Not the tactical advice. The person behind it.

Once I saw this pattern in my data, I completely changed how I approached Notes.

And the results shifted immediately.

I changed one thing about my Notes. My growth went from inconsistent to predictable.

Before I figured this out, I was writing Notes like this:

“Want to grow faster on Substack? Post consistently on Notes, engage authentically with other writers, and focus on these three types of content that perform best.”

Helpful advice. Clear and actionable. Got some likes and a few comments from people saying “great tips!”

Zero subscribers.

After I understood the pattern, I started writing Notes like this:

“I posted on Notes every single day for 90 days and grew by exactly 50 subscribers total.

I was about to quit and go back to LinkedIn. Then I changed one specific thing about what I was posting, and started getting 10+ subscribers daily. Here’s what I’d been doing wrong the entire time...”

Same information but wrapped in my actual experience of figuring it out the hard way.

I wasn’t being less helpful in the second version. I was being more human. And that made all the difference.

Your story is the content (here's how to use it)

Here’s my best advice: stop writing writing tips. Start sharing what actually happened to you.

Your next Note shouldn’t be “3 ways to solve this common problem.”

It should be “I struggled with this exact problem for two months. Here’s the specific moment things finally clicked and what I learned.”

Same valuable information your readers need, but a difference frame. One version creates connection and converts to subscribers, the other gets scrolled past even when people find it useful.

Here’s the simple shift I started making:

Instead of “here’s how to do X,” I write “I struggled with X for weeks. Here’s what finally worked for me.”

Instead of “the best strategy for Y,” I write “I tested five different approaches to Y. Four failed. Here’s what I learned from the one that worked.”

Instead of “you should try Z,” I write “I ignored this advice for three months and it cost me real growth. Here’s why I was wrong.”

Same expertise and value. Just wrapped in actual experience instead of instruction.

