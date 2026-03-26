When I started my Substack, I thought I knew how to monetize it.

I’d spent years in a coaching business, so high ticket services felt natural.

Paid subscriptions seemed like the obvious Substack play. Sponsorships looked like what the successful newsletters were doing.

So I went down the rabbit hole. I tested some things myself, researched everything else. And, I talked to writers who’d tried every model imaginable.

Here’s what I kept seeing: writers spending months chasing strategies that have a ceiling, require an audience ten times the size of theirs, or demand trading time for money in a different costume.

That’s the real problem with most monetization advice. It’s pointed at the wrong things entirely.

After a year of testing everything imaginable, I kept coming back to the same three that actually work consistently — for writers at every stage with every size audience.

But before I get to those, here’s everything else…

31 Ways to Monetize a Substack. Here’s What’s Wrong With Most of Them.

Advertising and sponsorships

Brand deals, newsletter ads, affiliate links, sponsored posts, ad network revenue.

These work if you have a massive audience, likes tens of thousands of engaged subscribers. For most writers the math just doesn’t add up. And chasing sponsors pulls your focus away from building something that actually compounds.

Brand sponsorships, affiliate marketing, display ads, sponsored content, newsletter ad networks

Platform dependent income

Medium partner program, revenue sharing, platform bonuses, recommendation payments.

You’re entirely at the mercy of someone else’s algorithm and business model. It’s not something you own, and it can change or disappear overnight. And it almost never compounds the way your own audience does.

Medium, Vocal, platform bonuses, revenue sharing, referral programs

Service based income

Ghostwriting, freelance writing, done for you content, social media management.

This is what a lot of people think about how to get paid to write. It’s basically trading time for money with a fancier name.

I spent years in a service business doing exactly this. I know exactly where the ceiling is and how exhausting it gets when you hit it.

Ghostwriting, freelance writing, content creation services, done for you newsletters

High maintenance community models

Private Discord communities, cohort courses, masterminds, group coaching programs, paid Slack groups.

These include a high time investment, high touch and high maintenance. They require a much larger and more engaged audience than most writers have starting out.

Discord, Slack communities, cohort courses, masterminds, group programs

Overcomplicated digital products

Full length courses, certification programs, multi-module evergreen funnels, membership sites.

These aren’t wrong exactly. Just overcomplicated for most writers starting out. Most people who go down this road spend months building something and never actually launch it.

Full courses, certification programs, membership sites, multi-module courses, evergreen funnels

That’s 31 ways to monetize. Most of them have a ceiling and most of them trade your time for money. Many them require an audience size you probably don’t have yet.

Ok, so here are the three that actually work…

After All of That — Here Are the Only 3 That Actually Work

(1.) Paid Subscriptions (the honest math)

You should absolutely have paid subscriptions on Substack. This is Substack after all and the platform is built around it.

But here’s what most people don’t think about at first…

To make even a few hundred dollars a month from paid subscriptions, you need thousands of free subscribers converting at typical rates. Most writers starting out don’t have that yet.

The early numbers feel discouraging and a lot of writers give up before it ever compounds.

Best as a long term play. Not a day one strategy.

(2.) Coaching & Consulting (good but not great)

One on one consulting or coaching is completely legitimate if you have the right expertise and the right audience.

But it’s time for money. There’s a ceiling. And if you’ve ever been in a service based business, you already know what hitting that ceiling feels like.

This is a good place to start if you want to make income quickly. It holds a place in your strategy long-term, but it can’t be everything.

(3.) Simple Digital Products (my top choice)

When I recommend simple digital products, I’m talking about something you can create in a weekend.

Not a course. Not a comprehensive program. Not something that takes six months to build.

I’m talking a Google Doc guide, a template pack, 30 minute recorded workshop.

Something that solves one specific problem for one specific reader…clearly, simply, and immediately.

Most writers think you need some big complicated course, but this couldn’t be farther from the truth. 95% of people never actually finish the course they buy…

But if you can create a product your audience can consume in an afternoon, they’ll love you for it. You just saved them a ton of time.

And here’s the detail that stops most writers from even starting.

You don’t need thousands of subscribers to sell a simple digital product. You can start with around 100.

If your writing is solving a real problem for a specific reader and you create something that goes one level deeper, you have something worth selling right now with the audience you already have.

This is the model behind $100K+ in yearly revenue for me. Just simple focused products under $100 that solved specific problems for the readers I already had.

Create it once. Sell it forever. Scale it without your time.

Ready to Build This Into Your Substack? Here’s Exactly Where to Go.

I’ve been helping writers grow and monetize their newsletters now for over a year. I’ve got a few core trainings to help…

Here are two places to start depending on where you are right now.

If you’re still figuring out your story, your voice, and your positioning — start with the Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass.

This is the foundation everything else is built on. I share my strategy for growing to 16,000+ subscribers and $100K in yearly revenue. Over 500+ writers have joined so far:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

If you’re ready to create your first simple digital product (or your next one), the Six-Figure Digital Product Masterclass is the complete roadmap. Here’s exactly what’s inside:

Find your product idea — stop guessing what to create. The answer is already inside your Substack in the questions your readers keep asking you.

Create it in a weekend — not months. A weekend. Simple focused and ready to sell by Monday.

Price it right — most writers either overprice and get no sales or underprice and leave money on the table. You’ll know exactly where to set it.

Launch it to your list — the exact email and Note that gets your first sale without feeling pushy or awkward.

Keep it selling — because a product that sells once should keep selling long after launch week is over.

This Masterclass is where I’ll show you exactly how to create your first product (quickly) and make your first $1000+ from it the first month. You can join below:

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

No matter where you are, just know that you’re in the right place.

You don’t have to do everything all at once. Pick a path, choose how to monetize, and start serving your audience.

Keep writing, Wes

Which of these three are you currently focusing on — or have you been chasing something on the list of 31? Drop it in the comments. I’d love to know where you are.

Leave a comment