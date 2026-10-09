Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Gurdeep Singh's avatar
Gurdeep Singh
Oct 10

Initial days are very challenging. You've to keep pushing yourself to write and publish yet don't receive any engagement. Actually, this period is the real test of your patience, dedication and character

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Eric, the Wordsmith's avatar
Eric, the Wordsmith
Oct 9

Just like you said-hearing the crickets. But your material helped me to keep going, and believe in what I am doing, and I also snagged your classes. Have more to do to integrate them into my processes-but they are great! Have a great weekend!

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