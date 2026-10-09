The hardest part of my first month on Substack wasn’t the writing.

It was hitting publish and hearing almost nothing back. A handful of subscribers, mostly people being polite, and me wondering why I was doing this at all.

Around day 30, I almost quit.

I’m telling you because nobody warned me how isolating those early weeks feel. I think it’s the reason so many good writers stop before anything has a chance to work.

I Didn’t Need Better Posts. I Just Needed Better People.

On day 31, I posted a Note instead of another long post. That Note went semi-viral and I suddenly realized the power of Substack’s reach.

Strangers found me without my having to ask anyone. For the first time, the room had people in it.

That’s what Notes did for me, and it’s still where most of my growth comes from.

Notes now brings in 20-30+ new subscribers a day, and I’ve had months with 900+ new subscribers from Notes alone.

The bigger surprise was the community. Every Saturday morning I run a Notes Boost in Substack Chat, and 300+ writers now show up to support each other. Writing feels a lot less lonely when other writers are in it with you.

If I were starting over, I’d learn Notes before anything else. Inside my Notes Growth Workshop, I teach the 20-minute daily routine and the Note types I use to bring in subscribers.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Once People Showed Up, I Gave Them Something to Say Yes To

Readers showing up fixes that slow start. It doesn’t answer the next question…which is whether any of this can become more than a hobby.

I made my first $1,000 with fewer than 500 subscribers. I didn’t wait for a big audience. I asked readers what they were stuck on and made one useful thing for them.

Today my Substack has passed 20,000 subscribers, and my digital products bring in $5K+ a month.

What I remember most is how the first sale felt. That sale is a stranger telling you your work is actually worth paying for.

My Digital Product Masterclass walks you through finding the idea, creating the product, and making the offer, so you can start from where your readers already are.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

Quick note: This weekend only, I’m running a flash sale on all three of my trainings, and on Monday the prices go back up to 2X. Why? I work hard to keep these trainings accessible to as many writers as possible, and this is one way I do that.

📌 Most writers end up getting all three of my trainings and treating them like a complete system. They really do work perfectly together.

I’d love to help you build an audience, and something worth offering that audience, so writing here stops feeling so lonely.

Question: What was the loneliest part of your first few months here, and what helped?