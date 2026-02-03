I posted on Substack Notes for 30 days straight.

Results? Minimal engagement. Just a few likes here and there. Some days nothing at all.

I started questioning if it was worth it. “Maybe Notes isn’t for me? Maybe I should focus my time somewhere else?”

I was ready to give up.

Then Day 31 happened.

One of my Notes went “viral”…well, viral for me at least. It took off in a way nothing else had. I gained more subscribers that week than I had in the previous three months of writing combined.

That’s when I learned the power of this platform.

Your entire audience is already here on Substack. They’re scrolling Notes right now, looking for writers to follow. They just need to find you.

You have to keep writing so they can.

One viral Note wasn’t enough

That one Note proved Notes could work for me. But I couldn’t just sit around waiting to go viral again.

I had to figure out how to grow consistently, not just hope for another lucky break.

So I studied what worked. I tested different types of Notes. I built a system.

Now I get 10+ subscribers daily from Notes. Not from going viral. From showing up consistently with the right strategy.

Here are the 3 things I’ve done since Day 31 to keep the momentum going.

1. Some Notes get likes, others bring subscribers

You can’t just write random thoughts and expect growth.

The type of Note matters. Some Notes bring subscribers. Others just get likes and comments but never convert anyone.

I had to learn which types actually work.

Once I figured out which types brought subscribers, I wrote more of those and less of everything else.

It’s not about writing more. It’s about writing smarter.

2. I write 2-3 Notes every day (even when they flop)

I write 2-3 Notes every day. I spend about 20 minutes writing them, usually in the morning.

Some days they perform well. Some days they don’t. But I show up anyway.

Consistency compounds over time. The algorithm learns your voice and your audience starts recognizing you. One subscriber becomes two, then five, then ten daily.

But you have to stay consistent long enough for that compound effect to kick in.

Most people quit around Day 20 or Day 30. Right before things would have started working.

Don’t be most people.

3. You can’t grow alone on this platform

Either join a community or start your own.

I host a weekly Notes Boost in my Substack Chat where 200+ writers share their best Notes and support each other. It’s become one of my favorite parts of running my newsletter.

Community compounds your growth faster than any tactic. Real relationships lead to real support. People restack your Notes, comment genuinely, and help you get discovered.

You can’t grow in isolation on this platform. Find your people.

Simple Notes-writing strategy, consistent execution

Those three things have kept my growth consistent since Day 31.

Of course, there are specifics and nuances.

Like how to actually write each type of Note so the algorithm surfaces it…How to format them so people stop scrolling…How to track what’s working vs. what’s just vanity metrics…

But once you figure those things out, you can start growing consistently.

Day 31 was my turning point. But I had to learn what to do next.

The system I built since then brings me 10+ subscribers daily. Some days more, some days less, but it’s consistent. Predictable. Sustainable.

Here’s what writers experienced after joining the last Challenge

Maya K., Health & Wellness Writer

“I joined the Workshop not knowing what to post on Notes. The templates made it so easy to get started. I’ve been posting consistently for 3 weeks now and gained 52 new subscribers just from Notes. Before this, I’d go days without posting because I didn’t know what to write.”

Chris P., Personal Finance Newsletter

“The 7-Day Challenge was exactly what I needed. Having a template show up in my inbox every morning took away all the guesswork. By day 7, I had the routine down and didn’t need the templates anymore. I’m averaging 5-7 new subscribers daily now from Notes.”

Lauren H., Career Coach

“I was stuck at 800 subscribers for months. After going through the Workshop and learning the 4 Note types, I finally understood what converts vs. what just gets likes. Hit 1,200 subscribers last week and my Notes consistently bring 3-5 new people daily. Wish I’d joined sooner.”

Let me teach you how to write better Notes and grow your newsletter

If you’re somewhere around Day 30 and wondering if Notes is worth it, I want to help you get to your Day 31.

And more importantly, I want to show you what to do after that moment so you don’t lose the momentum.

That’s what I teach in my “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop.

Inside, you’ll learn:

The right types of Notes to write —Community, Educational, Story, and Motivational Notes with templates and real examples

How to write them in 5 minutes —so your entire daily routine takes 20 minutes, not hours

Building the consistent habit —my exact morning routine for writing and scheduling Notes without burning out

Formatting that stops the scroll —what makes people actually read your Note instead of scrolling past

Tracking what works—which Notes bring subscribers vs. just likes and comments

Plus when you join today, you get two bonuses:

The Story Notes Playbook —my complete guide to writing story-based Notes that connect and convert (available Tuesday)

The 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge—starting this Thursday, you’ll get a story-based Note template delivered every day for 7 days. Learn by doing and build your Notes habit.

Today is the last day to join the Workshop and get access to the 7-Day Notes Challenge starting Thursday.

I’ve proven this works, growing to 10,000+ subscribers and $100K revenue in a year, much of this coming from Notes.

Join the Workshop and I’ll show you exactly what to do when it comes:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

