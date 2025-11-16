A year ago, I published my first Substack post.

Actually, let me be honest…a year ago, I almost published my first Substack post.

I spent three hours writing 600 words. Then another two hours editing them. Then I read it one more time, decided it wasn’t good enough, and saved it to drafts.

This happened at least a dozen times before I finally hit publish on something.

“What if people think I don’t know what I’m talking about?”

“What if I’m annoying everyone by posting too much?”

“What if this makes me look like an idiot?”

The voice in my head was relentless.

But something shifted around day 90.

I stopped caring what people thought. I started posting Notes without overthinking them. I created my first digital product even though I had no idea if anyone would buy it.

And that’s when my entire life changed.

Not gradually. Not eventually. Within 90 days of starting, I had built something real.

The Paralysis Phase (Or: when I was my own worst enemy)

Let me paint you a picture of those first few weeks.

I’d open my laptop with good intentions. I’d start writing something I thought was helpful. Then I’d see a post from another writer that was better than mine, and I’d spiral.

“Why would anyone listen to me when they could read them instead?”

I had drafts piling up. Good drafts. Posts that could’ve helped people. But I was too busy worrying about being perfect to actually publish anything consistently.

The worst part wasn’t the fear of judgment. It was the feeling that I was wasting time.

I’d tell myself I was “building my newsletter,” but really I was just stuck in my own head, rewriting the same post five different ways and never hitting send.

Maybe you know this feeling. You’ve got something to say, but the gap between what’s in your head and what ends up on the page feels too big. So you wait. You tweak. You tell yourself you’ll publish it next week.

I lived there for longer than I want to admit.

The breakthrough came when I finally realized: nobody else was going to give me permission. I had to get over myself.

When I Finally Stopped Playing It Safe

Around day 90, I made a decision.

I was going to treat my Substack like an experiment, not a performance.

I published a post I wasn’t totally sure about. It did fine. Not amazing, just fine.

Then I tried Substack Notes for the first time. I posted something short and honest about growing a newsletter.

It got three likes. I posted another one the next day. That one got 50. Then I posted one that went viral and brought in over 200 subscribers in 24 hours.

I had no idea what I was doing. I was just showing up and trying things.

Then I did something that terrified me: I created my first digital product.

A simple workshop. Nothing fancy. I recorded it in one take, threw together a basic landing page, and posted about it in my newsletter.

I was convinced nobody would buy it.

Within the first week, I made $800.

That’s when I realized something important: the overthinking wasn’t protecting me from failure. It was guaranteeing I’d never succeed.

The 3 Things That Actually Made the Difference

Looking back now, I can see exactly what shifted. Three lessons that took me from paralyzed to profitable in those first 90 days.

If you’re stuck in the overthinking phase right now, these might be exactly what you need to hear.

Truth #1: Nobody’s Watching You as Closely as You Think (and that’s a good thing)

I know that sounds harsh but stay with me.

People are not obsessing over your posts the way you are. That post you’re embarrassed about? Most people already forgot it existed.

That thing you’re afraid to say? Half your readers won’t even see it, and the other half will scroll past it in two seconds.

This is actually the most liberating thing I learned.

When you realize nobody’s keeping score, you’re free to take risks. You can experiment. You can try weird ideas. You can publish the post that scares you a little.

Your cringe is invisible to everyone else.

So stop holding back and just go for it.

Truth #2: Your Substack Is a Test Kitchen, not a Michelin Restaurant

I’ve been watching this show on Amazon Prime called “America’s Test Kitchen.” It’s a cooking competition where contestants test out recipes to find their next show personality. (it’s a really good show, btw)

Here’s what I noticed: The contestants who win aren’t the ones who nail it on the first try. They’re the ones who start with an idea, realize it’s not working, and pivot.

They adapt. They try something new. They don’t stick to a failing recipe just because it sounded good in their head.

Your Substack is your test kitchen.

I started out writing about career tips and job searching. It flopped. Nobody cared.

So I pivoted. I started writing about how to grow and monetize a newsletter. That’s when things took off.

If I’d stuck to my original idea because I was too proud to admit it wasn’t working, I’d still be stuck at 200 subscribers wondering why nothing was happening.

Start messy. Test ideas. Pivot when you need to.

Truth #3: Being a “Good Writer” Won’t Save You (but being a student will)

Maybe you’re a good writer. That’s great.

But being good at writing doesn’t automatically mean you’ll succeed on Substack.

I’ve seen incredible writers with 300 subscribers and average writers with 30,000. The difference? The ones who succeed are constantly learning.

They listen to their audience. They adapt their style. They’re not attached to being “right” about how things should work.

Lay down the pride. Stay curious. Keep experimenting.

Your voice will develop through repetition, not perfection.

And here’s the thing…you can’t get comfortable. The moment you think you’ve figured it all out is the moment you stop growing.

Stay a student. It’s the only way to keep improving.

What Actually Changed (and why it matters more than subscriber count)

Here’s what nobody tells you about growing a newsletter:

The numbers are great. The subscriber count feels good. But that’s not what changes your life.

What changed my life was the confidence that came from finally taking action…

From publishing posts I wasn’t sure about and realizing the world didn’t end…

From trying things, failing at some of them, and learning what worked…

I found my voice, but not by sitting around thinking about it. I found it by writing every week and paying attention to what resonated.

But here’s the part that really mattered: the extra income.

Around day 90, I started creating simple digital products. Not massive courses. Not complicated membership sites. Just workshops and guides that solved specific problems.

And people actually bought them. And people said they’ve really helped, too.

That first $800 week turned into consistent income. Then it grew. Now I’ve generated over $100K in a year from products priced under $100.

cool little award Stan Store sent me for the milestone

That income gave me something I hadn’t had in years: breathing room.

I could work less in my day job. I could say no to clients that drained me. I could actually enjoy my life instead of constantly hustling just to keep the lights on.

I wasn’t just playing newsletter writer anymore. I was building an actual business.

And the wildest part? It all started by just getting over myself and hitting publish.

The Bridge Between “Likes” and a Real Income

Here’s the truth nobody wants to say out loud:

It’s great to grow an audience. It’s awesome to get likes and comments and shares.

But if you’re not providing any kind of paid offer to your audience, you’re just spinning your wheels. (including just a paid subscription option…)

The audience is there. What are you offering them?

Digital products can be a great bridge between content and income. Between likes and paying your bills. Between hobby and business.

This is where the life-changing part actually happens.

(and just to be clear, you should absolutely also offer a paid subscription option. I think digital products + paid subscription works beautifully together…)

Ready to build your first digital product for yourself?

If you’re wondering how to create these simple products that actually sell, that’s exactly what I teach in my Six-Figure Digital Product Masterclass.

Here’s what you’ll learn:

→ How to figure out which products your audience actually wants (without guessing or wasting time on things that won’t sell)

→ The simple product framework that works…you don’t need to create overwhelming courses or complicated memberships

→ Pricing strategies that maximize conversions while still feeling fair to your audience

→ How to promote your products in your newsletter without sounding pushy or salesy

→ The 3-product system that builds to six figures (this is what changed my life in those first 90 days)

I’m keeping this masterclass affordable because I genuinely want more writers to escape the overthinking trap and build something sustainable. You can join below:

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

You can start messy and still win…

A year ago, I was overthinking every post and afraid to hit publish.

90 days after that, I had built something real.

You can do this too.

Stop overthinking. Start messy. Stay curious.

And build something real.

Question : What’s holding you back from really going for it with your newsletter?

