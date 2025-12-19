Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Erin Pyper, MSW's avatar
Erin Pyper, MSW
6h

I normally write notes as my short summaries of my articles. I will try to story-telling approach, even though it is not my strength.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
George Shay's avatar
George Shay
7h

I write a lot of notes. Some are public affairs commentaries, others are promos for my Stacks, which I usually post at least daily.

However, I am not crafting them as you suggest, making them all about me (if that fairly captures your advice).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Wes Pearce · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture