Everyone keeps saying “You should be on Notes” and “Notes is the growth engine.”

But nobody actually explains how to do it.

So you’re posting Notes, maybe getting a few likes here and there, and wondering why you’re not seeing subscribers. It feels confusing and honestly kind of frustrating.

I get it. I felt the same way for months.

But once you figure out how Notes actually works, it becomes simple. You can write them daily in about 20 minutes and bring subscribers consistently.

That’s exactly what happened for me. My 20-minute daily Notes system brought me 900+ subscribers last month alone.

Here’s the simple breakdown:

Step #1: Pick your lane and stick to it

Don’t write about 5 different topics. Stay consistent in your niche.

The algorithm learns what you write about and who should see your work. Context and content matter.

Step #2: Write simple Notes in 3 categories

Don’t overcomplicate this. I write Notes in three types:

Community Notes - invite other writers to participate, share their work, tell their story

Motivational/Story Notes - share your journey, struggles, encouragement

Educational Notes - one quick tip or insight about your niche

These 3 types consistently work. Other types of Notes might work sometimes, but I’ve found these 3 types of Notes consistently work for me.

Step #3: Engage with others first (especially if you’re under 1,000 followers)

Please don’t skip this part. It’s super important to building a community.

If you’re still growing your follower count, spend more time engaging with other writers before expecting reach yourself.

Comment thoughtfully. Support their work genuinely. Build relationships. Keep doing this until you hit 1,000 followers.

Step #4: Start restacking strategically

Restacking your own content brings it back into the feed. To be clear, restacking is similar to reposting.

Give your posts a second chance at visibility.

You can also restack other writers’ content in your niche with similar audiences. The algorithm sees overlapping audiences and starts showing YOUR content to THEIR subscribers.

This amplifies your reach way beyond what you could do alone.

Step #5: Use templates when you’re unsure what to write

If you’re staring at a blank screen not knowing what to post, use a template.

Templates give you a proven structure so you’re not starting from scratch every time.

I provide plug-and-play templates inside my Notes Growth Workshop. You just fill in your own story or insight and you’re done. This is how you learn the patterns that actually work.

This 20-Minute Daily System Brought Me 900+ Subscribers Last Month (really)

I think this system works because it’s simple and sustainable. It takes 20 minutes a day.

If something is simple, you can sustainably do it long-term. If you complicate it, you’ll burn out.

And it brings consistent daily growth because you’re working with how the algorithm actually functions, not against it.

I’ve found Notes to be the most consistent and enjoyable way to grow my newsletter. It doesn’t feel like work anymore. It feels like being part of something.

Keep writing, Wes

