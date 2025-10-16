Earlier this week, a writer told me she’s waiting until she hits 5,000 subscribers before she monetizes.

That’s at least 12 months away. Maybe longer.

I did the math for her: If she converts 5% to paid at $5/month, she’s looking at $1,250 monthly after a full year of work.

Here’s what I didn’t tell her: She could make that in a weekend.

The Mistake I See Too Many Writers Making

You think you need an audience before you can make money.

You don’t.

You need a solution to a problem that already exists in your niche.

The people who need your help are out there right now. They’re not waiting for you to hit some arbitrary subscriber count. They’re struggling with something you already know how to solve.

What Happened When I Stopped Waiting & Took Action (before I felt ready…)

About 30 days into my newsletter, I had 300 subscribers.

My inbox was full of the same questions on repeat:

“How did you grow so fast?”

“What’s your content strategy?”

“Can you review my newsletter?”

I was spending hours answering the same things over and over.

One night, I thought: What if I just wrote this down once and charged for it?

That weekend, I created a simple guide with everything I knew about writing and growth. Took me about 3 hours total.

I priced it at $47 and mentioned it in a post on Monday morning.

By Wednesday night, I’d made $1,000+.

Twenty-three people bought it. With 300 subscribers on my list.

But here’s the better part: Those buyers became my most engaged readers. Several hired me for coaching. One became a $2,500 consulting client.

That one product changed everything.

Why Digital Products Beat Paid Subscriptions (Especially Early On)

Now, before I get a bunch of hate comments, obviously paid subscriptions are great. This is Substack after all, and Substack does paid subscriptions very well.

However, if you’re only banking on paid subscriptions, you’re leaving so much opportunity on the table.

You can start helping your audience from day one with a digital product. These are the people who want more than just a paid subscription to your newsletter.

The Paid Subscription Math:

You need 20,000 free subscribers to get 1,000 paid (at 5% conversion)

That’s $5,000/month at $5 per subscriber

For most writers, that’s 2-3 years of work

The Digital Product Math:

You need 100 people to buy a $50 product

That’s also $5,000

You can do this in weeks, not years

Plus, all your content stays free. You’re not gating anything. Your best work still attracts new readers while you make money on the side.

Your Product Idea is Already Sitting in Your DMs

You don’t need to brainstorm for weeks.

Look at what people are already asking you. What problems keep showing up? What did you struggle with six months ago that you’ve since figured out?

That’s your product.

The thing that feels obvious to you is the breakthrough someone else is desperately searching for right now.

The 3-Hour Product Framework (Steal This)

Please don’t overthink or overcomplicate this (and that’s coming from a Class A Overthinker). You just need to create an MVP (minimal viable product) as soon as possible. You can tweak and perfect it later.

Here’s exactly how to create your first product this weekend:

Hour 1: Find Your Topic Open your sent messages. What questions do you keep answering? Pick the one that shows up most. That’s your product topic.

Hour 2: Brain Dump Everything Open a Google Doc and write everything you know about solving that problem. Don’t organize yet. Just dump. Every strategy, every tip, every mistake to avoid. Aim for 15-20 pages of raw content.

Hour 3: Package It Simply Clean it up. Add clear sections. Make it scannable. You’re not writing a book—you’re creating a guide someone can read and implement in an afternoon.

Price it between $27-$67. Create a simple sales page (a Google Doc works fine). Link it in your next post.

That’s it. Three hours between you and your first sale.

You Can Start This Weekend. Let me help.

Here’s the simple truth: Every week you wait is money you’re leaving on the table.

You already have knowledge people need. You just need to package it.

I’ve spent the last year building systems for exactly this—creating products fast, selling without being pushy, and monetizing from day one.

(This is the same approach I’ve generated over $100K+ with over the last year (mostly through my newsletter) and grown to 14,000+ subscribers.)

Everything I’ve learned is inside my Six Figure Substack Growth Masterclass.

And this week, I’m including two bonuses that’ll help you create your first product:

Digital Product Starter Kit - Everything you need to build and launch products your audience will buy

$1K Digital Product Roadmap - The exact steps to create and sell your first $1,000 product

I’m going to leave these bonuses up in the sign-up page until tomorrow night only, to keep it fair for everyone.

Join 100’s of writers who’ve already stopped waiting and started earning:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Can’t wait to see what you create!

Question : have you created your first digital product yet? If not, what’s holding you back?

