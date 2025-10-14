I hopped on a call with another writer last month when she told me her plan.

“I’m going to spend the next year building my Substack to at least 5,000 subscribers,” she said. “Then I’ll turn on paid subscriptions and start making real money.”

I nodded, but inside I was doing the math. A year of consistent writing. Maybe hitting 5,000 subscribers if everything went perfectly. Converting 5% to paid at $5 per month. That’s $1,250 monthly after twelve months of work.

I couldn’t help thinking about what she was leaving on the table.

“Have you thought about creating a simple digital product to sell while you’re building?”

She looked at me like I’d suggested something impossible. “But I don’t have an audience yet. Who would buy it?”

I’ve heard this exact objection at least fifty times this year. And every time, I want to show people what’s actually possible.

Because here’s what nobody tells you: you don’t need an audience to start making money. You need a solution to a problem that exists in your niche right now.

Most Writers Wait Too Long to Monetize

Let me guess what your monetization plan looks like.

First , spend 6-12 months writing consistently and building your email list. Grow to somewhere between 1,000 and 5,000 subscribers.

Then—and only then—turn on paid subscriptions. Maybe $5 per month. You’re hoping around 5-10% of your audience converts.

If you’re lucky, that’s $250-500 per month after a year of consistent work.

We’re talking about 12-18 months before you’re making anything that feels like real income.

I know this timeline well because I believed it too.

When I restarted my Substack a year ago, I thought I needed to “build the foundation” first. Grow the list. Establish authority.

The problem? I was a burned-out career coach drowning in back-to-back client calls. I needed income diversification yesterday, not in eighteen months.

There had to be a faster way.

Getting Subscriber Questions is What Changed My Thinking

Two months into restarting my Substack, something kept coming up.

I’d publish a post about growing on Substack, and my DMs would fill up with the same questions:

“How did you grow so fast?”

“What’s your Notes strategy?”

“Can you look at my newsletter and tell me what I’m doing wrong?”

At first, I’d spend 15-20 minutes crafting thoughtful replies. But after the tenth message asking basically the same thing, I realized I was giving away hours explaining the same strategies over and over.

One night, I was typing out yet another long response when I stopped mid-sentence.

“What if I just wrote all this down once?”

Then the real question hit me: “What if I charged for it?”

Immediately, my brain served up every objection:

“You only have 300 subscribers. Who do you think you are?”

“You’ve been doing this for two months. You’re not an expert.”

“Nobody’s going to pay you for this.”

But then I remembered what my friend told me when I was considering restarting my newsletter: “You don’t need permission to help people.”

Screw it. I was going to try.

$1,000 in 72 Hours (With Just ~300 Subscribers)

That weekend, I opened a Google Doc and started writing down everything I’d learned about growing a Substack newsletter.

Not everything about newsletter writing—just the specific strategies that had helped me go from zero to a few hundred subscribers in a couple months.

Twenty-three pages of straightforward, actionable advice. It took me maybe six or seven hours over the weekend.

I titled it “The Substack Growth Blueprint” (super original, right?) and priced it at $47.

Why $47? I picked a number that felt reasonable for solving a real problem. Not too high that nobody would buy it. Not so low that it felt like I was underselling the value.

Monday morning, I wrote a casual post mentioning I’d put together this guide. Just linked to a simple Stan Store page and moved on with my day.

By Monday night, I’d sold 4 copies. By Tuesday evening, 12 more. By Wednesday, 23 copies total.

$1,087 in three days. From something I created in one weekend. With ~300 subscribers.

But here’s the part that actually changed things for me: those 23 people didn’t just buy and disappear. They started engaging more with my content. Several reached out asking if I offered one-on-one coaching.

That $47 purchase became the start of real relationships with my most committed readers.

The Reality Check of Paid Subscriptions vs. Digital Products

The Paid Subscription Path:

You need 1,000 paid subscribers at $5/month to make $5,000 monthly.

But if you convert 5% of your free subscribers (which is pretty good), you need 20,000 free subscribers to get those 1,000 paid.

For most writers, that’s 2-3 years of consistent writing.

Plus, once you turn on paid subscriptions, you’re gating your best content. The content that attracts new readers gets hidden behind a paywall.

The Digital Product Path:

You need 100 people to buy a $50 product to make $5,000.

One hundred people. Not twenty thousand.

And all your content stays free, which means your growth actually accelerates. You’re not gating anything. You’re just offering deeper help to the people who want it.

Here’s what clicked for me: I spent years as a career coach. I knew how to solve problems. I had expertise from day one.

The only difference? I stopped selling my time one hour at a time, and started packaging my knowledge into something people could buy and implement on their schedule.

You probably already have the knowledge someone needs. You’re just not packaging it yet.

The Product Idea Already Exists in Your DMs

The problems in your niche exist whether you have 0 subscribers or 10,000 subscribers.

Right now, someone is struggling with the exact thing you figured out three months ago.

You don’t need to survey a thousand people to find problems to solve. You just need to pay attention.

What questions do people keep asking you?

What were you struggling with six months ago that you’ve since figured out?

What do you find yourself explaining over and over?

I kept getting asked about Substack Notes. So I created a guide about Notes. Simple as that.

Your “obvious” knowledge is only obvious to you. To someone who’s six months behind you, it’s the breakthrough they need.

Why Your First 10 Sales Matter More Than You Think

After those first 23 sales, the confidence shift was immediate. I’d proven to myself that people would actually pay me for what I knew.

But the real magic was what happened next.

Those 23 buyers became my most engaged readers. Several hired me for one-on-one coaching at much higher rates. One hired me for a consulting project at $2,500. Another recommended me to their writer friends.

The compound effect is real.

Each sale makes the next one easier. You get testimonials. You build proof. You refine your offer.

But none of that happens if you wait until you “feel ready” or until you have the “right audience size.”

Ready to Build Your Own System?

Here’s what I’ve learned after growing to 14,000 subscribers and generating $5K+ monthly: you don’t need the perfect strategy. You need a system.

A system for creating products fast. A system for selling without being sleazy. A system for monetizing from day 1.

Everything I learned the hard way, I’ve packed into my Six Figure Substack Growth Masterclass.

This week only, I’m including two bonuses that will help you create your first product:

Digital Product Bootcamp - Everything you need to build and launch products your audience will buy

$1K Digital Product Roadmap - The exact path to creating and selling your first $1,000 product

You can join 100’s of writers inside the masterclass below:

