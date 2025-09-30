I hear this constantly from writers & creators who want to sell digital products:

“But why would anyone buy my product when they can get it free on YouTube?”

“Why would someone pay for my resume template when there are free ones everywhere?”

“Why would they buy my guide when they can just ask ChatGPT?”

“Why would they pay me when all this information is available for free?”

Here’s what they’re missing:

People aren’t buying your information. They’re buying your story.

They’re not paying for productivity journal. They’re paying for the journal created by the busy mom who maximizes her mornings while getting kids ready for school.

They’re not buying generic financial advice. They’re buying from the guy who got out of $50,000 of credit card debt while working a regular 9-to-5.

Your information might be on YouTube.

But your transformation story? That’s nowhere else.

This is why I tell the same story over and over:

Burnt-out career coach. Drowning in client work. Decided to restart my newsletter to diversify income. Grew from 0 to 13,000+ subscribers in a year and now making $5K+ per month from digital products.

I’ve told this story probably 50 times this year in different ways.

In my newsletter. In my emails. In my product descriptions.

And people never get tired of it because it’s not about me—it’s about the transformation they want for themselves.

Here’s what makes a digital product sell:

Not the information inside it (that’s table stakes).

It’s the story wrapped around it.

“Here’s the system I used to escape the client work trap”

“Here’s the workshop I created when I wasn’t sure how to grow Substack”

“Here’s how I built this while growing my newsletter from scratch”

Same products. But now they’re connected to a real person who did the thing they want to do.

ChatGPT can generate a generic template, book, or workshop.

But it can’t tell the story of how you went from burnt out to building sustainable income.

YouTube can teach LinkedIn strategies.

But it can’t capture your specific journey from zero subscribers to freedom.

Your transformation story is your unfair advantage.

Clarify it once. Then tell it everywhere, constantly, in ways that make people say “that’s exactly where I am right now.”

That’s what makes your digital products sell while identical “information” sits ignored on YouTube.

Your Path Forward: Making Story Work for Your Newsletter

The most successful writers aren’t just telling their story once on an “About” page. They’re weaving it into everything they sell.

Here’s what I learned growing to 13,000+ subscribers and $5K+ monthly income:

Clarify your transformation story first Link every product to a specific moment in your journey Tell your story in different ways across all your content Use your story to differentiate identical products from free alternatives Build trust through repetition—people need to hear it multiple times

You don’t need a dramatic story. You just need a real transformation your audience wants for themselves.

Find that story. Then tell it everywhere.

Ready to Create Your Digital Product & Tell Your Story?

I teach this entire framework inside my Six Figure Digital Product Masterclass—how to clarify your transformation story and wrap it around digital products that actually sell.

This week, I’m reopening my Six Figure Digital Product Masterclass—my most popular training that shows exactly how I built multiple revenue streams that generate consistent monthly income.

But here’s what makes this week special:

Everyone who joins gets my brand-new Digital Product Starter Kit (more details & launching later this week) included as a bonus.

This kit contains:

✅ Proven digital product frameworks I use

✅ Step-by-step launch sequences

✅ Pricing frameworks for maximum profit

✅ Walkthrough of how-to set-up your Stan Store pages

✅ Email sequences that help sell your products on autopilot

Inside the Masterclass, you’ll discover:

How to create simple digital products that sell daily without constant launching

The exact revenue stacking strategy I use to hit $5K+ months consistently

My automated sales systems that generate income while I sleep

Proven templates and frameworks you can copy immediately

When you’re ready, you can join 100’s of writers already using these strategies to build thriving businesses.

The Masterclass + Digital Product Starter Kit combo is only available this week.

Don’t let another month pass hoping your newsletter will magically start generating real revenue. The strategies are proven, the templates are ready—you just need to implement them.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

Your readers aren’t looking for more free information. They’re looking for someone who’s done what they want to do. They’re looking for your story.

Question: What’s holding you back from creating a product and telling your transformation story?

Leave a comment