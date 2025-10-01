“I don’t have time to create digital products.”

I hear this all the time from writers who are already drowning in client work, content creation, and life responsibilities.

“I barely have time to write my newsletter each week. How am I supposed to create an entire course?”

“Between my day job and family, I have maybe 3 hours a week. That’s not enough to build products.”

“I need to spend months creating something comprehensive, and I just don’t have that kind of time.”

Here’s what they’re missing:

You’re not supposed to spend months creating products. That’s the problem.

The best-selling digital products I’ve created took 2-4 hours to make. Not 2-4 hours per day for weeks. Total time invested: 2-4 hours.

A simple PDF guide? 3 hours. A template library? 4 hours. An email swipe file? 2 hours.

These aren’t placeholder products or “good enough” compromises. They’re the products that sell consistently and get the best testimonials.

Here’s why having no time is actually your advantage:

When you only have 3 hours to create something, you can’t overthink it.

You can’t add unnecessary modules. You can’t record 47 video lessons. You can’t build a complex membership area with gamification and community features.

You have to focus on solving one specific problem really well.

And that’s exactly what your audience wants.

They don’t want another 8-week course they’ll never finish. They want a solution they can implement in 20 minutes that solves their problem today.

Real examples from writers with no time:

The mom with two kids who created a meal planning template in one afternoon while the kids napped. It’s been her best-seller for 6 months.

The teacher who turned his classroom management system into a PDF guide during summer break. Created it in 4 hours. Makes consistent sales all year.

The burnt-out consultant who took the exact email template she used to book clients and packaged it as a $37 product. Two hours of work. Sells daily.

None of them had time to create complex courses.

So, they didn’t.

They created simple solutions to specific problems. And those simple solutions made them more money than the “comprehensive” products they thought they needed to create.

Your lack of time forces you to create better products.

Because here’s the truth: your audience doesn’t have time either.

They’re not looking for another course to add to their collection. They’re looking for quick wins. Immediate solutions. Something they can use right now.

When you create a simple product because that’s all you have time for, you’re actually creating exactly what your audience needs.

Your Path Forward: Creating Products with Limited Time

The most successful time-strapped writers aren’t waiting for more time. They’re working within their constraints and turning them into advantages.

Here’s what I learned building $5K+ monthly income while having limited free time:

Create one product that solves one problem (not a comprehensive course) Give yourself a 3-hour deadline (forces you to focus on essentials) Start with what you already have (repurpose existing content, emails, processes) Make it immediately actionable (templates, scripts, frameworks people can use today) Ship it before it’s “perfect” (your first version is better than most people’s final version)

You don’t need more time. You need to stop overcomplicating what a digital product needs to be.

Find one problem your audience has. Create the simplest possible solution. Give yourself one weekend to make it.

That’s it.

Ready to Create Products in the Time You Actually Have?

This week, I’m reopening my Six Figure Digital Product Masterclass—my most popular training that shows exactly how I built multiple revenue streams that generate consistent monthly income.

The best part? This entire system was built by someone who had almost no free time.

But here’s what makes this week special:

Everyone who joins gets my brand-new Digital Product Starter Kit (more details & launching later this week) included as a bonus.

This kit contains:

✅ Proven digital product frameworks I use

✅ Step-by-step launch sequences

✅ Pricing frameworks for maximum profit

✅ Walkthrough of how-to set-up your Stan Store pages

✅ Email sequences that help sell your products on autopilot

Inside the Masterclass, you’ll discover:

How to create simple digital products in 2-4 hours that sell daily without constant launching

The exact rapid product creation system I use when I have no time

The revenue stacking strategy I use to hit $5K+ months consistently

My automated sales systems that generate income while I sleep

Proven templates and frameworks you can copy immediately

When you’re ready, you can join 100’s of writers already using these strategies to build thriving businesses.

The Masterclass + Digital Product Starter Kit combo is only available this week.

Don’t let another month pass wishing you had more time to create products. The strategies are proven, the templates are ready—you just need to learn how to work within your constraints.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

Your audience doesn’t need you to have more time. They need you to create the simple solutions you already have time for.

Question: What’s holding you back from creating your first product? Is it time or something else?

Leave a comment