I remember sitting in my home office two years ago, staring at my newsletter dashboard. I’d just hit 2,000 subscribers and I was making exactly zero dollars from it.

I’d spent months writing posts, building an audience, showing up consistently. And I was broke.

Well, not broke exactly, but I was still doing 5-7 coaching calls a day just to pay my bills, feeling completely burnt out and wondering what the hell I was doing with my life.

Everyone kept telling me to turn on paid subscriptions. “Just flip the switch,” they said. “You’ve got the audience.”

But something about it felt wrong to me. I didn’t want to promise monthly content I’d feel obligated to deliver. I didn’t want to build another job where I had to earn my keep every single month.

So I asked myself a different question: what if I just created something simple, like an ebook or a video?

That weekend, I recorded a 45-minute workshop on my exact process for growing on Substack. I paired it with a simple guide I wrote in a Google Doc. I priced it at $47 and sent an email to my 2,000 subscribers.

I made $1,400 that weekend.

And that moment changed my entire mindset about writing. Because I realized something most writers never figure out: you don’t need to sell hundreds of products to make real money.

You need one good product that solves one real problem, and then you just share it over and over as your audience grows.

If you can make $1,000 with a product, you can make $100K

The math is simple. You’re not building a one-time launch, you’re building something you can offer every single week to new subscribers who just discovered you.

I made $100K+ last year from simple digital products. Three main workshops, all under $100, all created in weekends.

Every week, new people discover my newsletter. Every week, some of them buy my workshops.

The product doesn’t change (except for updates), the audience does. That’s the beauty of pairing newsletter growth with simple digital products.

You create it once. You offer it forever.

Most writers overcomplicate their first product (and never launch anything)

Most writers think they need some elaborate course with professional videos and a fancy platform and a massive launch strategy. So they never actually create anything.

They just keep writing free content, growing their audience, and making zero dollars while they plan the “perfect” product they’ll launch someday.

Meanwhile, the writers who are making six figures? They started simple.

I’ve created all types of products over the last few years. Expensive courses, ebooks, templates, recorded workshops, guides.

You know what my most successful products are? Workshops paired with guides.

Here’s the strategy that works: A 45-60 minute recorded workshop that solves one specific problem. Then I pair it with two or three bonus guides or templates that make it immediately actionable.

I price it under $100 and make it genuinely valuable.

People love these because they’re simple, specific, and they can implement immediately. No eight-week timelines. No feeling overwhelmed. Just one problem solved this weekend.

Think about what your life could look like a year from now?

If you grew your newsletter to 2,000 to 3,000 subscribers and had two or three simple products that people genuinely found valuable, you could be making $1K, $5K, or even $10K per month.

No client calls. No trading time for money. Just you, your newsletter, and products that sell while you’re living your actual life.

This morning I went surfing for a couple hours. This afternoon I spent about an hour writing my content.

Tonight I’ll check my sales and see that people bought my workshops while I was in the ocean.

The only real difference between someone who’s done this and someone who hasn’t? They decided to take action instead of waiting for perfect timing or the perfect idea or the perfect audience size.

You don’t need thousands of subscribers to make your first $1K. You just need to really engage your audience, ask them what they need, and create it. It’s that simple.

Let me show you exactly how to create your next $1K digital product

This is exactly what I teach inside the $1K Digital Product Formula.

How to create your first product this weekend….How to price it so people actually buy…How to launch it to a small audience…How to turn that first $1K…

And this weekend only, you get the $1K Digital Product Formula free when you join my Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass.

Inside the Masterclass, you’ll learn:

the simple system I used to grow my newsletter to 10,000 in one year

how to build a sustainable newsletter that doesn’t require social media, ads, or 12-hour days

the monetization strategy that made me $100K last year without paid subscriptions or content obligations

Plus, when you join this weekend, you get the $1K Digital Product Formula as a bonus.

This is the complete system for creating your first product this weekend, pricing it right, and making your first thousand dollars. You can join below:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Question: What’s stopping you from creating your first digital product? Let me know in the comments.

