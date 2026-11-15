Recently, Substack opened up about how Notes works.

Mike Cohen, their head of machine learning, explained how the feed is designed and what it’s built to do. Hamish McKenzie, their co-founder, explained why they built it.

Reading both made everything click for me.

I’ve been telling people for months that Notes drove my growth. It took me from 2 or 3 new subscribers a day to 10+, and it’s a big reason I’m past 21,000.

Now I understand why it works so differently from every other platform.

Substack Only Makes Money When You Do. That’s Why Notes Works Differently.

If you’ve ever built a following on LinkedIn or Instagram, you know how it goes.

One algorithm change and your reach is gone. Those platforms want people to stay in the app and see more ads.

You want people to leave the app and read your writing. The goals don’t match.

Here’s how Mike described the Notes feed: “The goal is to get people to discover, subscribe, and ideally pay.”

That’s the whole difference. Notes isn’t built around time spent. It’s built around subscriptions.

And Hamish said it plainly: “We only make money when you make money.”

Every Restack Tells the Feed Who Your Readers Are

Mike also explained that the feed looks at what a reader is subscribed to and who they follow, and it learns from where audiences overlap.

That’s why restacking and replying to other writers matters. When you restack a writer in your niche, you’re telling the feed your audience might like them too.

It’s also why showing up every day helps. The more consistently you post, the better the feed understands your voice and who should see it.

LinkedIn Is My Biggest Audience. Yes, Notes Brought Me 500+ Subscribers Last Month.

When I was sharing my posts on LinkedIn, I was working against a feed that wanted people to stay on LinkedIn.

LinkedIn is still my biggest audience, and last month it brought me about 7 new subscribers.

Notes brought me over 500, and it takes me about 20 minutes a day.

Knowing How the Algorithm Works Won’t Tell You What to Post

Knowing how it works is the easy part. The hard part is knowing what to post.

If you’ve ever opened Notes, scrolled for a while, and closed it with nothing posted, or posted a few Notes and gotten a handful of likes but no new subscribers, this is the part I can help with.

I spent two years testing every kind of Note I could think of, from one-liners to long stories to tips. Most didn’t work. A few did.

I put everything I learned into my “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop , including the 20-minute daily routine I still use today.

Inside, you’ll get:

The Note types that bring in new subscribers: which ones only collect likes, and which ones get people to click your name and subscribe

How to write a Note in 5 minutes or less: so it never turns into another chore competing for your time

The 20-minute daily routine I use: two Notes a day, a few minutes of replies and restacks, and then you’re done

The Notes Growth Guide: templates and formulas you can start using today, so you always know what to post

A private community: other writers working on the same thing, so you’re not figuring it out alone

Here’s what one writer sent me after the Challenge:

“Hey Wes, just wanted to let you know I crossed my first 100 subscribers. I was at around 15 last month before your Challenge, Notes really has been working for me.” Kyle

Another writer, Faith, gained 32 new subscribers in 7 days from Notes alone. Her entire previous month was two.

I can’t promise every Note will take off. But if you build a simple routine and write on Notes every day, it will grow.

I’ve proven it works: 21,000+ subscribers and $5K+ monthly revenue in two years, and Notes brought me over 500 new subscribers last month.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

The Workshop is on demand, so you can start watching the minute you join and go at your own pace.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop and start growing with Notes

Keep writing, Wes

♻️ P.S. If this was helpful, restack it so another writer can find it.

Question: Are you using Notes to grow your Substack, or still relying on other platforms?