Over a year ago, when I restarted my Substack, I had no idea how I was going to grow it.

I tried everything. LinkedIn posts. Collaborating with other writers. Cross-promotions. All of it works... but nothing moved the needle like I needed it to.

Then I started writing on Notes every day.

Now? I’m gaining 600+ new subscribers every single month from Notes alone.

Let me show you exactly how this works.

I Spent Two Weeks Feeling Lost

I’m not gonna lie—I had no clue what I was doing at first.

I’d post Notes about my newsletter topic and get maybe 2-3 likes. Zero comments. Zero subscribers. It felt like shouting into the void.

But then one Note went semi-viral, and everything clicked.

I realized I could spend 20 minutes writing a few Notes each day, and it was hands-down the best way to connect with a new audience. Better than LinkedIn. Better than collaborations. Better than everything else I’d tried.

The growth started compounding fast.

One Note Brings Me 10+ Subscribers Every Time I Post It

One of my most popular Notes lately says this:

“Promote your Substack. Most writers never get seen because they don’t promote their work every single day. Your offers, your writing, your newsletters. So promote your work, relentlessly, for 6 months. And you won’t regret it.”

Every time I post some version of this, it absolutely resonates.

And the biggest question I get in the comments? “Ok I get it, but HOW do I promote my Substack?”

My answer is simple: Write on Notes.

Your audience is already on Notes. You don’t need to bring them over from LinkedIn or Twitter. They’re right there, hanging out with other writers, looking for people like you.

All you need to do is show up consistently.

The 20-Minute System That Brings 600+ Subscribers Monthly

After months of testing and 14,000+ subscribers later, here’s my dead-simple system:

Write 3 Notes per day. That’s it. Three short Notes spread throughout your day.

I rotate between three types:

Community Notes - Invite writers to introduce themselves or share their work. Writers want recognition and connection. Give them that space.

Educational Notes - Share one clear insight about writing or growing on Substack. Not a masterclass. Just one helpful thing.

Motivational Notes - Real stories, honest struggles, genuine encouragement. This is where emotional connections happen.

Each Note takes about 5 minutes to write. I do them while drinking coffee, waiting in line, or taking a break from work.

Then I spend 10 minutes engaging with other writers. Commenting on their Notes. Building real relationships.

That’s the whole system. 20 minutes total.

The Mindset Shift That 10X’d My Growth

Here’s the shift that changed everything for me:

You’re not writing to your end audience on Notes. You’re writing to other writers.

If you’re a fiction writer, don’t just share your fiction. Write TO other fiction writers about their struggles, their journey, their wins.

If you’re a business coach, don’t just give business advice. Write to other writers in your space about building an audience.

Notes isn’t a marketing channel for your newsletter content. It’s a community of writers supporting writers.

When you write writer-to-writer, everything changes. That’s when the subscribers start rolling in.

Why a 3-Minute Note Outperforms 3 Hours on LinkedIn

The math is simple.

I was spending hours crafting LinkedIn posts that brought me maybe 5 subscribers. Meanwhile, a 3-minute Note was outperforming everything else combined.

Notes rewards consistency and genuine connection. The algorithm isn’t trying to maximize outrage like Twitter. It’s designed to surface real conversations between writers.

That means:

Early engagement matters more than follower count

Showing up daily builds momentum faster than sporadic brilliance

Community wins over self-promotion every single time

Your audience is already there. You just need to show up and connect with them.

The First Two Weeks Will Test You (Here’s Why That’s Normal)

Let me be honest with you…

Your first Notes might get 2-3 likes and zero comments. That’s normal. I almost quit after two weeks because it felt like nobody was listening.

But here’s what I wish someone had told me: the slow start is expected.

Notes isn’t about overnight viral moments. It’s about compound growth. Each Note builds on the last. Each conversation creates a new connection. Each day of consistency moves the needle.

The breakthrough doesn’t happen overnight. But when it does? The results feel almost magical.

I remember gaining my first 10 subscribers in a day from Notes. Then 20. Then 30. Now it’s consistent. Every single day.

You’re not building a viral moment. You’re building a community of people who genuinely want to hear from you.

Stop Grinding on Social Media. Start Growing Where Your Readers Already Are.

Here’s the key takeaway from this post: you don’t need complicated social media strategies or paid ads to grow your newsletter.

The simplest path is often the most sustainable.

This 20-minute daily Notes system isn’t just about gaining subscribers (though the consistent 20-30+ daily growth is incredible). It’s about building genuine relationships with writers who become your biggest supporters.

Maybe you’re thinking “But Wes, I don’t know what to write about” or “My niche is too boring for Notes.”

I get it. I thought the same thing.

But I’ve spent months figuring out what types of Notes actually convert, how to engage authentically, and how to turn casual readers into loyal subscribers. The breakthrough came when I developed what I call the “Stop the Scroll” Formula, which is a system for creating Notes people can’t ignore.

Transform Notes into Your Most Reliable Growth Engine

If you’re tired of grinding on social media platforms that don’t convert...

If you want to build genuine relationships that turn into subscribers...

If you’re ready to grow your newsletter where your readers already are...

I’ve put everything into my “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop.

This is the exact system I’ve used to grow from zero to 14,000+ subscribers—with Notes as my #1 source of new subscribers.

Inside the workshop, you’ll learn:

The complete 20-minute daily system with fill-in-the-blank templates for all 3 Note types

Real examples of my highest-performing Notes (with breakdowns of why they worked)

The “Stop the Scroll” Formula that makes people pause and engage

How to turn Notes engagement into newsletter sign-ups without being pushy

The exact engagement strategy that builds relationships and grows your reach

The writers who succeed on Substack aren’t the most brilliant…they’re the ones who show up consistently with value and genuine connection.

I can’t to start seeing you grow on Notes. You can join 100’s of writers below:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Question : Have you started writing on Notes?

If not, what’s holding you back? Feel free to share one of your recent (or most popular) notes in the comments, and I’d love to support & follow along.

