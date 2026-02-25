Something is shifting.

And if you’ve been paying attention you can feel it.

Writers with no massive social following, no blue checkmarks, no years of guru credentials, they’re all building real audiences on Substack.

Growing fast. Making real money. Living on their own terms.

And I think I know why.

We’re tired of the “experts.”

We’re tired of the gurus telling us what to do from some polished pedestal. The perfectly curated advice. The ten-step frameworks from people who haven’t actually done the thing recently.

Here’s what’s changing in 2026. People are valuing experience over expertise.

Think about that for a second.

Expertise is knowing all the theory. Experience is actually doing the thing and living to tell about it.

And in a world where AI can generate expert-sounding advice in seconds, expertise has become cheap.

But your experience? Nobody can replicate that.

People don’t want to be told what to do anymore. They want to hear what you actually did.

That’s your story. And on Substack right now, your story is your single biggest competitive advantage.

I Thought My LinkedIn Following Would Grow My Substack. I was wrong.

When I started on Substack I had a bit following on LinkedIn.

You’d think growing a newsletter would be easy, right? Just point my audience over and watch the subscribers roll in.

That’s not what happened.

LinkedIn helped me get my first subscribers, sure. I won’t pretend it didn’t.

But it was slow and inconsistent. And I was completely dependent on a platform I didn’t own or control.

Then I discovered Substack Notes.

Within months 70% of my new subscribers were coming directly from Substack Notes. Not LinkedIn. Not any other platform. Notes.

Today I get maybe a handful of new subscribers from LinkedIn each month. Notes brings in the rest.

I’m at 15,000 subscribers and over $100,000 in revenue in just over a year.

Not because of my LinkedIn audience. Because I stopped relying on external platforms and built a real system right here inside Substack.

I’ve Watched Dozens of Regular Writers Blow Up on Substack. Here’s What They Have in Common.

When I started on Substack I wasn’t alone. There were four or five other writers I connected with who launched around the same time.

They’re all still here. They all grew quickly.

I watch writers inside my Substack Chat every single week posting about Notes that went viral overnight. Waking up to hundreds of new subscribers they didn’t have the day before.

These aren’t influencers. These aren’t people with massive YouTube channels driving traffic to their newsletters.

They’re regular writers. With real stories. And a system.

None of them are experts in the traditional sense. They’re just people sharing their genuine experience with an audience that’s hungry for exactly that.

Substack Built Something That Didn’t Exist Two Years Ago and It Changes Everything

Here’s something that doesn’t get talked about enough.

A few years ago growing on Substack meant bringing your own traffic.

You needed a big LinkedIn following, a YouTube channel, a Medium audience, an Instagram presence. Substack was basically just the destination… you did all your growing somewhere else first and then moved people over.

That model is dead.

Substack has built a complete ecosystem right inside the platform. Notes. Recommendations. Restacks.

An algorithm actively pushing your content to new readers who have never heard of you. An app driving tens of millions of new subscriptions every single quarter.

You don’t need to be everywhere anymore.

You can focus on one platform, grow right here, and build something real without grinding on LinkedIn for years or chasing followers on Instagram.

This is what’s making regular writers blow up right now.

You Don’t Need to Be an Expert. You Need a System.

The writers growing fastest on Substack right now aren’t the most qualified.

They have a system. And they show up.

Individual tactics are useful. A good Notes tip here, a growth hack there.

But what separates the writers who grow consistently from the ones who stay stuck for months is having everything connected into one cohesive system.

That’s what I built. And that’s what took me from a burnt out career coach with zero subscribers to 16,000+ subscribers and $100K+ in revenue in just over a year.

I’ve broken it down below into three simple steps, this is my system. You can choose a step depending on where you’re at in your Substack journey right now:

The Playing Field on Substack Has Never Been More Level.

A few years ago you needed a massive platform just to get started here.

Today a regular writer with a real story and the right system can build something extraordinary on Substack…

I know because I did it. The writers I started with did it. Writers in my community are doing it every single week.

This is the year of the newsletter writer. Your readers want real experience from real people who have actually done the thing.

That’s you.

You just need the system to back it up.

Keep writing, Wes

