I’m watching “normal” everyday writers blow up on Substack right now.

Not the big names. Not the established journalists with massive followings. Just regular people who decided to start writing.

And here’s what’s wild: The platform is more wide open for new voices in 2026 than it’s ever been.

I see this pattern all the time…established writers grow fast at first, then hit a plateau. It’s normal. It happens to everyone, including me some weeks.

But if you’re newer? This is actually the perfect time for you.

Why New Writers Have the Advantage Right Now

The algorithm is designed to discover new voices. Substack only makes money when you make money. They want you to succeed.

While established writers are hitting natural growth plateaus, you’re in the prime growth phase. The platform is actively looking for fresh perspectives to show readers.

And the best part? The writers blowing up right now aren’t doing anything magical. They’re just doing these 3-4 things consistently.

(1.) Stop Posting Randomly. Start Showing Up Daily on Notes.

This is non-negotiable if you want to grow in 2026.

My recommendation: Write 2 Notes per day. Each one should take you 10 minutes or less.

That’s it. 20 minutes total.

This isn’t about crafting the perfect post. It’s about showing up. The algorithm learns who you are through consistency. Every Note is a chance for someone new to discover your work.

Notes drove my growth from 0 to 14,000 subscribers. It’s the lowest-effort, highest-impact growth tool on the entire platform.

What should you write about? Don’t overthink it. Share insights. Ask questions. Start conversations. Think of Notes as your daily presence in the town square.

The writers blowing up aren’t posting randomly when inspiration strikes. They show up daily. The algorithm rewards presence, not perfection.

(2.) Your Story Is Your Unfair Advantage (AI Can’t Steal It)

Here’s the truth: AI is taking over right now. We all know this.

But AI can’t replace YOUR voice or YOUR story. That’s your unfair advantage.

I’ve tested this myself. I’ll write a plain “tips and tricks” post (something like “3 Ways to Grow Your Newsletter”) and it gets average engagement.

Then I write the exact same concept but tie it to my own experience. My story. What I learned. What it cost me to figure out.

It blows up.

The difference? The story.

Everyone can access the same information. Everyone can use AI to write tips. But only you have your story. Only you have your voice.

Get clear on who you are, who you help, and what you’ve lived through that matters. Then weave that throughout everything you write…your Notes, your welcome email, your posts.

Don’t just share what you know. Share how you learned it. Share what it cost you to figure out. Share the messy middle, not just the polished result.

That’s how you stand out in 2026.

(3.) The Community Feature 98% of Writers Ignore (but shouldn’t)

Substack is getting really good at giving writers community tools.

But here’s the problem: 98% of writers never use them.

The Chat feature alone is a goldmine. I host a weekly Notes Boost in my chat where writers share their Notes. It’s become this incredible community where people connect and meet new readers.

We also do Q&As. Answer questions. Just hang out.

It takes almost no extra effort, but it creates real connection.

Other tools that work: Going live. Doing videos. Building conversations in your comments section (actually respond, don’t just say “thanks!”).

Don’t let video scare you if it’s not your thing. Just focus on community in whatever format works for you.

Here’s why this matters: Community creates loyalty. Loyal readers become subscribers. Subscribers become advocates. Advocates bring you more readers.

It’s a flywheel. But you have to start it.

Write Content That Solves Problems (Google will thank you later)

If you genuinely solve someone’s problem, they’re way more likely to subscribe, share your work with their audience, and restack your content.

Problem-solving content also compounds over time. I have several posts that send me free traffic from Google every single month. That’s passive growth on top of everything else.

Answer specific questions your audience is asking. Break down confusing topics. Share step-by-step solutions. Make the complicated simple.

Tips and hot takes have a short shelf life. Problem-solving content keeps working for you months (even years) later.

Who Will Blow Up in 2026?

The writers who will blow up in 2026 are doing these things above.

But more than that, they have a system. They stay consistent. They’re looking at what works for others, adapting it to their own style, and evolving with the changes happening right now.

You don’t need to be an established name. You don’t need a massive following from another platform. You don’t need to be the “best” writer.

You just need to show up, share your story, solve problems, and build community.

The platform is designed to help you get discovered. Your audience is already here. They’re just waiting to find you.

Want the complete system that took me from 0 to 10,000+ subscribers in a year?

These 3-4 things work. I’ve proven it with my own growth to 14,000+ subscribers and $5K+ monthly revenue.

But having a system makes everything easier.

My Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass shows you exactly how to implement these strategies without burning out. You’ll get:

The Notes templates and frameworks that drive 10+ subscribers daily—so you’re never staring at a blank screen wondering what to write

A content system you can actually sustain long-term—because consistency only works if it doesn’t exhaust you in three weeks

My storytelling framework that converts casual readers into loyal subscribers—the same approach that’s made my story-driven posts outperform generic tips by 3-5x

Step-by-step guidance on building your first income stream—whether that’s digital products, coaching, or something else entirely

This is the exact roadmap I used to grow from zero to 10,000+ subscribers and generate $5K+ per month consistently.

Join the 100’s of writers inside the masterclass who are blowing up in 2026:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Question : Do you think Substack is still a great place to write and grow in 2026? Why or why not? What changes are you seeking happen?

Leave a comment

✍️ PS - If you found this post helpful, would you please consider restacking it and sharing it with your audience?

This spreads the word and keeps me writing content that will help you grow your Substack and “escape the cubicle” life.