A year ago, I was looking for something I could do on the side that would generate extra income.

I was already busy with my day job business. I didn’t have time for another full-time commitment.

I needed something sustainable. Something I could work on a few hours a day. Or even just a few hours per week.

So I started growing my newsletter as a one-man operation. Created a few simple digital products.

That generated over $100K in the last year.

Why I didn’t create a big course or a 6-week coaching program

Simple. I didn’t have the time.

I still don’t.

I needed something I could actually maintain without burning out. Something that didn’t require me to be on client calls all day. Something that didn’t need a team or complicated systems.

Just me. My laptop & my newsletter. Simple products that solve one problem.

That’s it.

As cheesy as it sounds, the “laptop lifestyle” really is possible if you have the right formula.

Here’s my actual daily one-hour daily routine (that generates income)

I don’t have a lot of time to be writing or creating all day long. Here’s my actual routine:

I spend about 20 minutes a day writing a few Notes to grow my newsletter.

I write a daily LinkedIn post.

I write on Substack and my email list daily.

That’s it.

Except for the occasional weekend when I create a new product. Even then, it’s just a few hours to record a workshop or put together a guide.

Nothing complicated. Nothing that takes over my life.

Just consistent, simple work that compounds over time.

So I wanted to ask you: What could your life look like with a digital product this year?

An extra $1K a month? Maybe much more?

What would that mean for you? Padding your savings? Taking on fewer clients? Finally quitting that job? Building something that’s actually yours?

That’s what simple digital products can do. And you don’t need to quit everything or go all-in to make it happen.

Let me show you how to actually create your first $1,000 digital product

Here’s what usually happens on January 1st:

Everyone decides “this is the year I monetize my newsletter.” They get excited. They start planning.

By February? Most of them are still planning. Still wondering what product to create. Still waiting to feel ready.

Or they spent weeks building something complicated that nobody buys.

This is the final day to get my Formula, so you’re starting 2026 with a system that actually works.

Not guesswork. Not theories. The exact process I used to make $100K from 3 simple products while working just a few hours a day.

You get the $1K Digital Product Formula as a bonus when you join my Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass by midnight tonight only.

The Formula shows you:

How to create simple products that actually sell (without quitting your day job)

The validation process so you don’t waste time on products nobody wants

How to price them right (not too high, not too low)

My actual daily routine that made $100K

The realistic timeline to your first $1,000

Over 500 writers joined the masterclass this last year.

Pricing goes up January 15th, 2026. The Formula disappears as a bonus after tonight. You can join below:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

What happens when you do it the right way

“I thought digital products would be completely passive income. Wes showed me the reality. Yes, you promote them. But it’s way better than client work. I made $1,200 last quarter from a workshop I created in one weekend.” - Rachel K.

“The Formula showed me what actually works. I skipped the complicated course idea and made a simple workshop instead. $800 in the first month. Not magic, but real.” - James T.

This time next year, you’ll either still be trying to figure out how to monetize, or you’ll have a simple system that’s actually generating income.

Let’s do this.

-Wes