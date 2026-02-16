In early 2025, I made a decision.

I was going to stop relying on 1on1 client work and go all in on my newsletter. With a focus on digital products, not paid subscriptions.

Even when it felt risky…Even when people said “just do paid subs like everyone else…” Even when I had no idea if it would actually work…

I committed to the digital product model anyway.

At the time, I was burnt out. Working 50-60 hours a week with 1-on-1 clients. Back-to-back calls every single day. No breathing room. Trading every hour for dollars.

I kept thinking: “If I just work harder, I’ll make more money.”

Spoiler: That’s not how leverage works.

Fast forward to today? I make over $5,000 monthly from my newsletter. And I work 2-3 hours a day from Puerto Rico.

Surf in the morning. Write in the afternoon. Sometimes hit up a salsa event at night.

And the biggest reason? I stopped trading time for money and started building products that sell while I live.

People ask me all the time: “How do you make money without paid subscriptions?”

And the honest answer? I use a simple 3-step system I’ve repeated for 18 months.

That’s it.

Not because I’m some marketing genius. But because I finally figured out what actually works:

Digital products let you stay free, grow faster, and make more money than paywalls ever could.

The writers making real income right now? They’re not hiding content behind subscriptions.

They’re creating simple products and talking about them every single day. Without apologizing for it.

Step #1: Write content around your audience’s main problems

Don’t overcomplicate this.

Tell a story about the problem. Share one tip that helped you. Share how you’ve personally dealt with this struggle or helped someone else solve it.

Not every post needs to be tactical. Sometimes stories build way more trust than step-by-step guides.

Your audience connects with your journey, your struggles, your breakthroughs. That’s what keeps them reading and trusting you.

Step #2: Create one simple digital product that solves one problem

Price it reasonably. Under $50 works great as an entry point.

This is how you show you can actually help people. It’s a trust builder.

You don’t need some complicated course that takes months to create.

Make something in a weekend. (a simple guide, a workshop, set of templates). Whatever solves one specific problem your audience is struggling with.

Simple beats complex every single time.

Step #3: Talk about the problem and your product every day

Don’t be shy about linking to your product. You’re not being pushy. You’re being helpful.

Most people need to see something multiple times before they buy. If you only mention your product once, you’re leaving money on the table.

Promote it in your emails. Mention it in your posts. Link to it when it’s relevant. Do this every single day.

Your audience needs reminders. And new people discover you every day who’ve never seen your product before.

I Created My First Product in One Weekend and Made $1,000 in a Week

I followed these exact three steps.

Created a simple $47 product in one weekend

Started talking about it daily

Promoted it in my posts/emails without apologizing for it.

That first week? I made $1,000.

That single week changed my perspective completely. I realized how simple digital products can actually be. And how genuinely helpful they are for people who need real solutions.

It became obvious after that.

My Current System Takes 2 Hours a Day (And Brings $5K Monthly)

I write content that connects with my audience and addresses their main problems.

I ask them what they’re struggling with. I pay attention to the questions in my comments and DMs.

Then I create simple products to help them solve those specific problems.

And I talk about my products every single day without feeling weird about it.

That’s it. That’s the entire system.

Three steps. Keep it simple. Stay consistent.

You don’t need to overcomplicate this. I promise.

And that’s what I want to help you with inside the Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass.

With the Masterclass, I’ll show you my exact system for growing your newsletter and how to monetize, so you can build more breathing room in your life.

And you’ll have that clear roadmap from “making no money” to “generating $5K+ monthly income” in the next 90 days.

I’m guessing you’re the type of person that doesn’t just want to keep writing for free forever.

You’re the type of person that’s:

Serious about turning your newsletter into real income that gives you freedom

Ready to stop being afraid of promoting your work and your products

Knows in your gut you deserve to make money from your expertise

Would really like to have a transformation story like mine (and the hundreds of writers I’ve helped)

And that’s me too.

Special bonus this week only: When you join, you also get my $1K Digital Product Formula. This teaches you my exact system for creating your first product and making its first $1,000, so you can start generating income right away.

You can join the Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass below and finally start building the newsletter business that pays you:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

P.S. - Don’t let “I’m not ready yet” or “my audience is too small” stop you.

I made $1,000 in my first week with under 3,000 subscribers. You were meant to build something that gives you freedom and actually makes money... and your current subscriber count is not too small to start.

P.P.S. - The strategies inside the Masterclass are built for today’s Substack, not 2024’s.

This is what’s working right now for the writers I’m helping every single week. Including how to create and promote products daily without feeling like you’re spamming people.gr