I started my Substack from scratch at the end of 2024.

I remember staring at zero subscribers thinking “how the heck am I going to grow this thing?”

Today I have over 15,000+ subscribers. I owe about 70% of that growth to writing daily on Notes.

But let me be clear: I had no idea what I was doing when I first started. Nobody really told me what to do. I just tried a bunch of things.

Most of them didn’t work. But a few of them did.

What I did was take what actually worked and put it into my own 20-minute per day system. I write 2-3 Notes each day…specific types of Notes, not just random thoughts.

If I had to start over tomorrow with zero subscribers, here’s exactly what I’d do.

Step 1: Notes only for 90 days (because the algorithm actually works with you)

I’d write on Notes and nowhere else. No LinkedIn. No Instagram. No Twitter. Just Notes.

Here’s why: you only need to write on Substack Notes to grow because of how Substack has designed the algorithm.

It’s an algorithm that actually works with you, not against you.

Instagram wants you scrolling ads. X wants engagement. LinkedIn wants you trapped in their feed.

But Substack is different. Your subscribers are already on the platform, already scrolling Notes, already looking for writers to follow.

And Substack wants to show your content to people who they think will subscribe. That’s literally how they built the algorithm.

When you grow, Substack grows. The incentives are finally aligned.

For those first 90 days, I’d study what others are doing in my niche that works. I’d emulate it…not copy, there’s a difference. I’d watch which Notes get likes versus which Notes actually get subscribers. There’s a huge difference.

The mistake I made was splitting my time across five platforms. None of it converted like Notes did.

Step 2: Write daily, then engage with 3-4 writers (this is how you build followers)

Here’s what most people miss: they write their Note, hit post, and disappear. Then they wonder why they’re not growing.

After I wrote my Note, I would go engage with 3-4 new writers. Restack their Notes. Like and comment genuinely. Actually support them.

This builds relationships and it builds your followers on Notes.

When you support other writers, they notice. They check out your work. If it resonates, they subscribe. T

he algorithm notices these connections too and starts showing your work to similar audiences.

This isn’t about gaming the system. It’s about genuinely building a community that supports one another.

Step 3: Give it 90 days (the magic happens after about 30 days)

I’d give this at least 90 days. No quitting after two weeks. No giving up after 30 days.

It took about 30 days until I had my first semi-viral Note. It brought me a few hundred subscribers in one week. Once that happened, I realized I only needed to focus on Notes if I wanted to grow.

Here’s the timeline I’d expect:

Weeks 1-3 feel slow. Week 4 is when you see your first breakthrough Note.

Months 2-3, momentum builds—consistent 5-10 daily subscribers.

Month 4 and beyond, you’re at 10-20+ daily subscribers, some days 30+.

That’s how you get to 1,000 in 90 days. Consistency and the compound effect.

What I’d keep exactly the same: The 20-minute system

My 20-minute daily routine: 2-3 specific types of Notes.

Strategic types that convert browsers into subscribers. One in the morning. One in the evening. Maybe a third if something’s on my mind.

The consistency teaches the algorithm your voice. The specific types convert to subscribers. Twenty minutes is sustainable, you won’t burn out.

Keep writing, Wes

