Over the last month I’ve gotten several messages asking the same question.

How do you come up with ideas for Notes every single day? If you’re writing two or three a day that’s a lot of ideas. Where do they all come from?

Before I answer that, I want to address something I see all the time in my community.

A lot of writers are spending most of their energy on writing their posts and barely touching Notes. I get it — posts feel like the real work.

But here’s the thing most writers don’t realize when they start on Substack:

Your posts go to the people already subscribed to you. Notes is how new people find you in the first place.

If you want to grow your Substack, you need Notes. Not occasionally. Consistently. Every single day.

Notes is the growth engine that brings new subscribers to your newsletter so they can actually read the posts you’re working so hard on. Without Notes most writers are essentially publishing into a closed room.

Notes consistently brings me 500 to 700+ new subscribers every single month. If you’re been asking yourself, “How do I actually grow?” this is your answer.

Once I understood this, then the motivation to show up on Notes every day was easy.

The harder problem was coming up with ideas. Here’s the method that solved it.

The three places I go every morning before I write a single word

Before I write anything I spend a few minutes in three places.

The first is my own experience from the day before.

What happened yesterday that my audience would recognize? What did I figure out recently that took me longer than it should have? What mistake did I make that someone in my community is probably making right now?

Your own life is genuinely the best source of Notes ideas because nobody else has your specific version of the story.

The second is the Notes feed itself.

I scroll for five minutes looking for Notes that are getting real traction — not to copy them but to ask how I’d put my own spin on the topic.

Someone else’s popular Note is a signal that the subject is resonating right now with your audience. I use that signal every single morning.

The third is the “Related Notes” feature which most writers don’t know exists.

Find a Note performing well in your niche scroll past the comments and Substack shows you other Notes getting traction on similar topics right now. The platform is literally telling you what’s working. Takes thirty seconds and usually gives me two or three ideas I wouldn’t have thought of on my own.

Why I write every Note in under five minutes and never edit them after

Once I have the idea I write it fast and I don’t overthink it.

The Notes that consistently bring me subscribers aren’t the most polished ones. They’re the most human ones.

Templates help enormously here. Instead of starting from a blank page, I start from a proven framework that’s already been tested with my audience. (PS: You can find all my templates inside the Notes Growth Workshop)

A story template. An honest admission template. A community Note template.

Having a structure to fill in removes the creative burden entirely and cuts the writing time down to almost nothing.

Something else worth mentioning — Substack now has a built in Notes scheduling tool.

You can write two or three Notes in one sitting and schedule them to go out at different times throughout the day.

I batch the creativity once in the morning and the platform handles the rest. This one change made consistency dramatically easier.

The two things that made running out of ideas almost impossible

The reason most writers run out of ideas is because they’re treating Notes like a creative exercise instead of a habit.

Two things fixed this for me:

First content pillars. I write within three or four consistent topics that the algorithm can learn from.

Within those pillars there are infinite angles — a story, a mistake, an honest admission, a question for the audience. The same pillars generate endless Notes when you approach them from different directions.

Second I keep a running idea list on my phone. Whenever something comes to me during the day — in the shower, while driving, while reading someone else’s content — I add it immediately.

By the time I sit down the next morning I already have options waiting.

It took about two to three weeks before this system felt completely natural. But once it clicked the blank page problem disappeared almost entirely.

Not because I became more creative — because I stopped relying on creativity and started relying on a system instead.

Let me show you how to put this into a complete system

(📌 Quick Reminder: the Workshop and all products are going up on Monday May 18th. If you’ve been thinking about joining, this is genuinely the best time to jump in.)

If you want the full Notes routine — the specific types that bring subscribers, the content pillar framework, the daily system, and 30+ proven templates to start from every morning — the Notes Growth Workshop is where it all lives.

Everything I just described is broken down step by step inside the Workshop. This is the exact system I’ve used everyday to grow to nearly 18,000 subscribers.

Here’s what writers are saying after going through it:

“I did his 7-Day Notes Challenge and as a direct result gained 87 subscribers from Notes in a single month. HIGHLY RECOMMEND.” — Leah Steele Barnett Wes, I really subscribe to what you said about Notes and it has launched my Substack to almost 2000 subscribers this month just using notes three times a day since November.” — Laura Howard

Over 300+ writers have joined the Workshop so far, and you can join below, too:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Question: Where do you get your best Notes ideas? Drop it in the comments — genuinely curious what’s working for people in different niches.

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