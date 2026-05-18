Most writers start writing on Notes with a lot of energy.

They show up every day. Ideas are flowing. The subscriber count is moving. It feels sustainable and even exciting for the first few weeks.

Then somewhere around month two or three something shifts.

You sit down to write and nothing comes…

The ideas that used to flow naturally feel forced. You know consistency is what the algorithm rewards — you’ve seen it working in your own numbers — but showing up every single morning without running out of things to say starts feeling like a grind.

That feeling is completely normal.

It doesn’t mean Notes isn’t working. It just means you’ve hit the point where enthusiasm alone isn’t enough anymore and you need an actual system to replace it.

That’s exactly where I was. And it’s what pushed me to build the routine I’m about to share.

Before I get into the system, I want to show you what it actually produces:

Last month Notes brought me 916 new subscribers. That’s not a viral moment or a lucky week. That’s a system running consistently every single day. Here’s exactly how it works.

Month three is where most writers give up on Notes. Here’s what was happening for me.

The hardest part of writing Notes every day isn’t the writing. It’s knowing what to write.

I started keeping a running list on my phone — Notes I saw scrolling the feed that sparked something, questions subscribers kept asking, topics that kept coming up in my community throughout the week.

Not a formal content calendar. Just an ongoing list I added to whenever something caught my attention during the day.

Then every morning I’d open ChatGPT and plug that list in. I’d type something like “here are five Note topics I saved this week — give me ten new story angles for each one” and within about thirty seconds I had more ideas than I could use in a single day.

ChatGPT wasn’t writing my Notes. (I repeat, ChatGPT wasn’t writing my Notes!) :)

It was just making sure I never had to start from zero again. That one shift completely eliminated the blank page problem that was quietly killing my motivation.

How I write a Note in under five minutes without it sounding like everyone else’s.

Once I have the idea the writing itself is fast.

I write a rough draft the way I’d say it to someone I trust — quick, honest, conversational.

It doesn’t need to be perfect. It just needs to be real and specific to my own experience.

Then I take that rough draft and ask ChatGPT to help polish it based on my writing style — a style it’s learned from months of my actual writing.

It gives me a slightly cleaner version. Not a rewrite or a different voice. Just a tighter version of what I already wrote with the rough edges smoothed out.

The reason my voice stays intact is because I wrote it first and AI only touched it after.

My story is mine. My specific angle is mine. ChatGPT just removes the friction at the end so a Note that should take five minutes actually takes five minutes instead of twenty.

The new Substack Schedule Tool most writers don’t know exists yet. Here’s how I use it.

Substack recently added a built in Notes scheduling tool and most writers have no idea it’s there.

Instead of coming back to the app two or three separate times throughout the day to write and post Notes, you can now write everything in one sitting and schedule each Note to go out at a specific time.

Notes Schedule Button on desktop

One focused block in the morning. Then close the app and go live your life. Your Notes are working in the background, bringing in new subscribers.

Combined with the ChatGPT brainstorming process, this completely changed how consistent I am on Notes.

I open my idea list, generate angles with ChatGPT, write two or three Notes in my own voice, polish them quickly, schedule them for the day, and I’m done in about twenty minutes.

Notes now brings me new subscribers every single day without requiring me to be constantly thinking about it.

It’s the simplest and most consistent growth engine I’ve found on Substack. And the whole routine takes less time than most people spend scrolling their feed in the morning.

Let me show you how to grow your Substack with Notes (in a simple, sustainable way)

If ideas, consistency, and knowing what types of Notes actually convert have been your biggest obstacles — the Notes Growth Workshop is exactly what fixes that.

The Workshop is my complete 20-minutes-a-day system for writing Notes that actually bring subscribers.

You learn the specific Note types that convert, the daily routine that makes showing up sustainable, and the strategy that teaches the algorithm exactly who you are.

(📌 And this week when you join, you also get my Notes Writing Playbook as a bonus. 30+ of my best Notes prompts and templates — perfect starting points for the ChatGPT brainstorming process I just described. )

Here’s what writers are saying after going through it:

“I did his 7-Day Notes Challenge and as a direct result gained 87 subscribers from Notes in a single month. HIGHLY RECOMMEND.” — Leah Steele Barnett Wes, I really subscribe to what you said about Notes and it has launched my Substack to almost 2000 subscribers this month just using notes three times a day since November.” — Laura Howard

Over 300 writers have gone through this Workshop and built real momentum on Notes. Writers who showed up every day with no clear direction — and left with a routine, a system, and a Substack that finally started growing consistently.

You can join them below:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Question: What’s been your biggest obstacle to writing Notes consistently — coming up with ideas, finding the time, or knowing which types actually bring subscribers?

Drop it in the comments — I’m genuinely curious where most writers are getting stuck.

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