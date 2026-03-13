Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Matt Rivers's avatar
Matt Rivers
2h

There is some pure gold here! Thank you.

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GestaltGrrl's avatar
GestaltGrrl
12h

Just starting, 90 days planned out, and I have a really dumb question. Notes always get posted from "me," but how will people find *my newsletter* from that?

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