Five (plus) years of back to back coaching calls.

A calendar with zero breathing room…Good money but a life that felt like it belonged to someone else…Every Sunday night had the same quiet dread about the week ahead…

I started my Substack with genuine excitement and absolutely no plan. Just a feeling that there had to be another way — something that was actually mine.

The first few months were slow. Really slow.

I was showing up every day and barely moving forward Some weeks I gained a handful of subscribers. Other weeks I lost them. I tried everything I read about and nothing was clicking.

Day 30 I almost quit.

I remember sitting there genuinely wondering if I’d wasted months of my life on something that was never going to work. Quitting felt like the rational decision that day.

Then Day 31 happened. One Note landed differently. It went semi-viral and made me realize how big of an opportunity this really was. Day 31 was when things changed.

But even after that it wasn’t overnight. It took months of figuring out what worked, throwing out what didn’t, and slowly building a system I could actually trust.

That’s the honest version. A real year of showing up and not quitting during the hard middle. Not three months to six figures.

The Reason Most Talented Writers Stay Invisible Has Nothing to Do With Their Writing

This is the thing I kept seeing in the writers around me who weren’t growing.

They were focused entirely on the writing.

Getting the post right. Finding the perfect words. Making sure everything was ready before hitting publish. And the writing matters — of course it does.

But growing a newsletter that actually pays you requires two things working together:

Creating the right content and consistently getting it in front of new readers every single day. Most writers are only doing one.

They’re writing genuinely good posts that go out to the same small audience week after week with no real system for reaching new people. Just hoping the right post finds the right reader at the right time.

That’s not a strategy. And it’s why so many talented writers are still stuck at the same subscriber count they had six months ago.

I Stopped Writing Whatever Came to Mind. Here’s What I Do Instead.

Once I started paying attention to which posts actually got traction (like which ones got restacked, drove new subscribers, made people buy something), a clear pattern emerged.

Every single one fell into one of three categories. And each one was doing something completely different for my newsletter.

(1.) Tactical How-To Posts.

My longer high value educational content. Detailed, practical, genuinely useful.

A breakdown I wrote about how the Substack Notes algorithm actually works kept bringing in new subscribers for weeks just from writers sharing it with other writers.

These posts build credibility and bring in readers who’ve never heard of me before.

(2.) Story Posts.

These aren’t about teaching anything. They’re purely about connection.

My Day 31 story. My burnout. The specific moment I decided to walk away from coaching.

When someone reads one of these and thinks “this person understands exactly where I am right now” — they don’t just subscribe. They stay subscribed for years.

(3.) System Posts.

These are specifically written to link to my offers.

I walk through my exact process, my approach, how I solve a real problem my audience has.

When someone reads one of these and thinks “I need this” — that’s my most likely buyer. These posts drive more digital product sales than anything else I write.

I don’t write randomly anymore. Every time I sit down I know exactly which type I’m writing and exactly what job it’s doing for my newsletter.

Notes Is the Front Door. Without It Nobody Finds You.

When you publish a post it goes to your existing subscribers. That’s it.

Your posts are like your Substack’s living room — where you build the relationship with readers already inside.

But if nobody is walking through the front door the living room stays empty no matter how good the conversation is in there.

Notes is that front door. It’s how new readers find you before they ever subscribe to anything.

It’s how the algorithm connects your writing with people who’ve never heard of you. Without it you’re writing in a house with the door closed, good content going nowhere new.

Notes became responsible for over 70% of my daily subscriber growth. 900+ new subscribers last month alone. Not from LinkedIn or any other platform. Just Notes. Showing up consistently and letting the front door do its job.

I Jumped Before I Felt Ready.

I didn’t feel completely ready when I made the leap to full time. I had the numbers but the fear was still there. The “what if this stops working” voice was loud.

I jumped anyway because I could see the system compounding and I trusted it enough to bet on it.

The first few months felt uncertain the way every real change does. But the income recovered faster than I expected and the freedom was immediate in a way I hadn’t fully anticipated.

Right now I work remotely 2-3 hours a day from Puerto Rico.

Surfing in the mornings, writing in the afternoons. No back to back calls. No Sunday dread.

Just a newsletter that grows every single day and products that sell while I’m living my life.

16,000 subscribers and over $100,000 in yearly revenue. Built in one year by showing up consistently inside a system that worked.

If You Want to Do What I Did — Start Here.

Here’s the thing about everything I just shared.

Knowing the framework is one thing. Having a clear story, writing three types of posts with intention, showing up on Notes every single day, building products your audience actually wants to buy — that’s a lot to figure out alone.

And most writers try to figure it out alone. That’s exactly why most writers stay stuck.

I spent a full year doing it the hard way. Testing everything, making mistakes, and slowly building a system that worked.

You don’t have to.

Everything I figured out — the foundation, the growth engine, the monetization — is inside the following three steps. In order. Each one building directly on the one before it.

This is the exact roadmap I wish someone had handed me on day one.

Here’s where to start.

Step 1 — Find Your Story and Build Your Foundation (Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass)

This is where everything starts. Your voice. Your story. Getting clear on who you’re writing for and why your specific perspective matters.

Inside this training, I share the exact system that’s helped me grow to 16,000+ subscribers.

Over 500 writers have built this foundation and are growing every single day because of it.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Step 2 — Open the Front Door and Keep It Open (the Notes Growth Workshop)

This Workshop shared the 20-minute daily Notes routine behind 16,000 subscribers and 70%+ of my daily growth.

Like the exact types of Notes that bring in new subscribers versus the ones that just get likes. This is the system that keeps new readers finding you every single day without grinding on any other platform.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Step 3 — Turn Your Audience Into Real Income (Six-Figure Digital Product Masterclass)

This training will teach you how to create simple digital products under $100 that solve real problems for the audience you’ve already built.

This is the model behind $100K+ in yearly revenue without high ticket coaching or complicated funnels.

Because the goal was never just a big audience — it’s a to generate an income that helps you go full-time.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

Start with one step or get all three and plug into the complete system.

A year from now you’ll either be glad you started or you’ll wish you had.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: Where are you in your Substack journey right now — just getting started, stuck in the hard middle, or ready to make the leap? Drop it in the comments. I read every single one.

Leave a comment

📌 PS - If you found this post helpful, would you please consider restacking it and sharing it with your audience?

This spreads the word and keeps me writing content that will help you grow your Substack and “escape the cubicle” life.